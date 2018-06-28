Synnopsis :

Author s note: Yes, this book DOES reflect the new 2018 tax law.Find all of the following, explained in plain-English with no legal jargon:The difference between deductions and creditsItemized deductions vs. the standard deductionSeveral money-saving deductions and credits and how to make sure you qualify for themHow to calculate your refundHow to know which tax forms to fill outState income taxesAlternative Minimum Tax (AMT) Capital Gains and Losses



Author : Mike Piper

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-3

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Mike Piper ( 8✮ )

Link Download : https://blazerldscagasgrwsa34.blogspot.ru/?book=0997946547

