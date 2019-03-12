Successfully reported this slideshow.
In this video, we gonna tell you 5 Steps To Install Hidden Security Cameras On Children Toys. To know more info you visit our website.

5 Steps To Install Hidden Security Cameras On Children Toys

  1. 1. WEMLB LTD. Best Selling In Our Store
  2. 2. 5 Steps To Install Hidden Security Cameras On Children Toys
  3. 3. Install the hidden home security cameras, particularly on toys that are usually out. For example- You can install the cam on a teddy bear. Now, you have to pick the right angle for the camera.
  4. 4. You have to make a small hole in the toy and ensure that the hole is big enough to contain the device.
  5. 5. You need to sew the opening to ensure that the cam is hidden and will not fall off from the toy
  6. 6. Must sync the tiny spy camera wirelesswith the base station and install any software on your PC that will go with the hidden camera.
  7. 7. You also need to test it until you're completely satisfied with it. Use two or three of such Security devices if you are not satisfied with one camera.
  8. 8. Contact Us :- Get in touch 1072, East 84th Brooklyn Newyork United States Main branch address +1 888 514 9002 Phone number info@wemlb.com Email address

