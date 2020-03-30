Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROF. WELLINGTON DELLA MURA CIÊNCIA DA COMPUTAÇÃO (CAMPUS LUIZ MENEGHEL - BANDEIRANTES) UNIVERSIDADE ESTADUAL DO NORTE DO ...
ROTEIRO 1. Determinismo 2. Não determinismo 3. Computação dos autômatos finitos 4. Equivalência entre AFND e AFD 5. Simula...
ANTES DE INICIAR RESUMO DO QUE JÁ FOI ESTUDADO Máquina de Estados Finitos Palavra w ACEITA REJEITA b a a b a Função de Tra...
AUTÔMATOS FINITOS DETERMINÍSTICOS  Formalismo Reconhecedor  Recebe uma palavra w e indica se ela é aceita ou rejeitada ...
AUTÔMATOS FINITOS NÃO DETERMINÍSTICOS  Da mesma forma que o AFD, recebe uma palavra w e indica se ela é aceita ou rejeita...
EXEMPLO COMPUTAÇÃO DOS AUTÔMATOS FINITOS  Considere a linguagem L = {w ∈ {a, b, c}* | w termina com cab}  O autômato fin...
SOLUÇÃO DETERMINÍSTICA
COMPUTAÇÃO DA SOLUÇÃO DETERMINÍSTICA acacab Considere a entrada
SOLUÇÃO NÃO DETERMINÍSTICA
COMPUTAÇÃO DA SOLUÇÃO DETERMINÍSTICA acacab Considere a entrada
ALGORITMO EQUIVALÊNCIA ENTRE AFND E AFD  Prova: (por indução)  Mostra que  a partir de um AFND M qualquer  É possível ...
EQUIVALÊNCIA ENTRE AFND E AFD COMO FUNCIONA O ALGORITMO
EQUIVALÊNCIA ENTRE AFND E AFD DEFINIÇÃO FORMAL DO ALGORITMO M = (, Q, , q0, F) um AFN qualquer. AFD construído MD = (, ...
EXEMPLO DE APLICAÇÃO SOLUÇÃO NÃO DETERMINÍSTICA Q = {q0, q1, q2, q3} ∑ = {a, b, c} F = {q3}  a b c →q0 {q0} {q0} {q0, q1}...
EXEMPLO DE APLICAÇÃO CONSTRUÇÃO DOS ESTADOS ∑ = {a, b, c} se mantém Q = {q0, q1, q2, q3} Qd = 2Q ↳ 2Q ={{q0},{q1},{q2},{q2...
EXEMPLO DE APLICAÇÃO CONSTRUÇÃO DAS TRANSIÇÕES Qd = {{q0},{q1},{q2},{q2},{q0, q1}... } Para d (<q0>, c) => (q0, c) (q0,...
EXEMPLO DE APLICAÇÃO CONSTRUÇÃO DAS TRANSIÇÕES Qd = {{q0},{q1},{q2},{q2},{q0, q1}... } Para d (<q0>, c) => (q0, c) (q0,...
EXEMPLO DE APLICAÇÃO PODA DAS TRANSIÇÕES (OTIMIZAÇÃO)  a b c <q0> <q0> <q0> <q0q1> <q0q1> <q0q2> <q0> <q0q1> <q0q2> <q0> ...
RESULTADO
  1. 1. PROF. WELLINGTON DELLA MURA CIÊNCIA DA COMPUTAÇÃO (CAMPUS LUIZ MENEGHEL - BANDEIRANTES) UNIVERSIDADE ESTADUAL DO NORTE DO PARANÁ Equivalência entre Autômatos Finitos Determinísticos e Não Determinísticos Teoria da Computação
  2. 2. ROTEIRO 1. Determinismo 2. Não determinismo 3. Computação dos autômatos finitos 4. Equivalência entre AFND e AFD 5. Simulações com JFLAP 6. Resumo da Aula
  3. 3. ANTES DE INICIAR RESUMO DO QUE JÁ FOI ESTUDADO Máquina de Estados Finitos Palavra w ACEITA REJEITA b a a b a Função de Transiçãoq0 𝛿 𝑞0, 𝑏 = 𝑞1 • Uma linguagem formal consiste em um conjunto de palavras que possuem as mesmas propriedades (ou padrões). • Cada palavra é uma sequencia de símbolos de um alfabeto. Máquina de Estados Finitos Formalismo Reconhecedor: Autômato Finito Importante:
  4. 4. AUTÔMATOS FINITOS DETERMINÍSTICOS  Formalismo Reconhecedor  Recebe uma palavra w e indica se ela é aceita ou rejeitada  Segue critérios e propriedades da Linguagem Formal L  Para cada símbolo lido, alterna sua computação para um novo estado a b →q0 q1 q2 Q1 qn - ... ... ... *qn q1 q2
  5. 5. AUTÔMATOS FINITOS NÃO DETERMINÍSTICOS  Da mesma forma que o AFD, recebe uma palavra w e indica se ela é aceita ou rejeitada  A principal diferença:  Para cada símbolo lido, pode alternar sua computação para mais de um novo estado a b →q0 {q1, ..., qn} {q1, ..., qn} Q1 {q2, q3} {} ... ... ... *qn {q2} {q2}
  6. 6. EXEMPLO COMPUTAÇÃO DOS AUTÔMATOS FINITOS  Considere a linguagem L = {w ∈ {a, b, c}* | w termina com cab}  O autômato finito determinístico capaz de reconhecer L pode ter qualquer prefixo presente em {a, b, c}* mas deve buscar o padrão cab no final da palavra.  Por exemplo: ababacab, bbbbcab, cabcab
  7. 7. SOLUÇÃO DETERMINÍSTICA
  8. 8. COMPUTAÇÃO DA SOLUÇÃO DETERMINÍSTICA acacab Considere a entrada
  9. 9. SOLUÇÃO NÃO DETERMINÍSTICA
  10. 10. COMPUTAÇÃO DA SOLUÇÃO DETERMINÍSTICA acacab Considere a entrada
  11. 11. ALGORITMO EQUIVALÊNCIA ENTRE AFND E AFD  Prova: (por indução)  Mostra que  a partir de um AFND M qualquer  É possível construir um AFD MD que realize as mesmas computações  MD simula M  Logo, AFND → AFD  estados de MD simulam combinações de estados alternativos de M
  12. 12. EQUIVALÊNCIA ENTRE AFND E AFD COMO FUNCIONA O ALGORITMO
  13. 13. EQUIVALÊNCIA ENTRE AFND E AFD DEFINIÇÃO FORMAL DO ALGORITMO M = (, Q, , q0, F) um AFN qualquer. AFD construído MD = (, QD, D, q0, FD) • QD – todas as combinações, sem repetições, de estados de Q • notação q1q2qn • ordem não distingue combinações: quqv = qvqu • imagem de todos os estados alternativos de M • D: QD   → QD D(q1qn, a) = p1pm sse *({ q1, , qn }, a) = { p1, , pm } em particular: D(q1qn, a) é indefinida sse *({ q1, , qn }, a) =  • q0 – estado inicial • FD - conjunto de estados q1q2qn pertencentes a QD  alguma componente qi pertence a F, para i em { 1, 2, , n }
  14. 14. EXEMPLO DE APLICAÇÃO SOLUÇÃO NÃO DETERMINÍSTICA Q = {q0, q1, q2, q3} ∑ = {a, b, c} F = {q3}  a b c →q0 {q0} {q0} {q0, q1} q1 {q2} {} {} q2 {} {q3} {} *q3 {} {} {}
  15. 15. EXEMPLO DE APLICAÇÃO CONSTRUÇÃO DOS ESTADOS ∑ = {a, b, c} se mantém Q = {q0, q1, q2, q3} Qd = 2Q ↳ 2Q ={{q0},{q1},{q2},{q2},{q0, q1}... } q0d = <q0> F = {q3} Fd = {<q1q3>, <q0q3>, <q1q2q3>,...} ↳ Todo estado de Fd que contém um elemento de F q0 q1 q2 q3 estado 0 0 0 1 <q3> 0 0 1 0 <q2> 0 0 1 1 <q2q3> 0 1 0 0 <q1> 0 1 0 1 <q1q3> 0 1 1 0 <q1q2> 0 1 1 1 <q1q2q3> ... 1 1 1 1 <q1q2q3q4>
  16. 16. EXEMPLO DE APLICAÇÃO CONSTRUÇÃO DAS TRANSIÇÕES Qd = {{q0},{q1},{q2},{q2},{q0, q1}... } Para d (<q0>, c) => (q0, c) (q0, c) = {q0, q1} ↳ d(<q0>, c) = <q0q1> Para d (<q0q1>, a) => (q0, a)  (q1, a) (q0, a) = {q0} (q1, a) = {q2} ↳ d(<q0q1>, a) = <q0q2>  a b c <q0> <q0> <q0> <q0q1> <q1> <q2> - - <q2> - <q3> - <q3> - - - <q0q1> <q0q2> <q0> <q0q1> ... <q0q1q2q3> <q0q2> <q0q3> <q0q1>
  17. 17. EXEMPLO DE APLICAÇÃO CONSTRUÇÃO DAS TRANSIÇÕES Qd = {{q0},{q1},{q2},{q2},{q0, q1}... } Para d (<q0>, c) => (q0, c) (q0, c) = {q0, q1} ↳ d(<q0>, c) = <q0q1> Para d (<q0q1>, a) => (q0, a)  (q1, a) (q0, a) = {q0} (q1, a) = {q2} ↳ d(<q0q1>, a) = <q0q2>  a b c <q0> <q0> <q0> <q0q1> <q1> <q2> - - <q2> - <q3> - <q3> - - - <q0q1> <q0q2> <q0> <q0q1> ... <q0q1q2q3> <q0q2> <q0q3> <q0q1>
  18. 18. EXEMPLO DE APLICAÇÃO PODA DAS TRANSIÇÕES (OTIMIZAÇÃO)  a b c <q0> <q0> <q0> <q0q1> <q0q1> <q0q2> <q0> <q0q1> <q0q2> <q0> <q0q3> <q0q1> <q0q3> <q0> <q0> <q0q1>
  19. 19. RESULTADO

