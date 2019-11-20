Esp 7 talento at kakayahan sim

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Talino Mo, Tuklasin, Kilalanin at Paunlarin (Strategic Intervention Material sa ESP 7 Ni : WELITA D. EVANGELISTA Teacher I...
TABLE OF CONTENTS: 1.Title page---------------------------------------------1 2.Least learned Skill-----------------------...
“Talento mo! Tuklasin, kilalanin at Paunlarin” 1
LEAST LEARNED SKILL: 1.Natutukoy ang kanyang mga talento at kakayahan . EsP7PSIc-2.1 2.Natutukoy ang mga aspekto ng sarili...
TALINO/TALENTO VS. KAKAYAHAN Talino/TALENTO- isang pambihirang lakas at kakayahan /biyaya/ may kinalaman sa genetics. Kaka...
Ngayon, handa ka na bang tuklasin ang iyong angking talino/talento at kakayahan? 4
ACTIVITYCARD #1 “Ano nga ba talento/talin o ko?? 5
ACTIVITYCARD #1 Basahin!, Unawain! Sagutin! 6
ACTIVITYCARD #1 7
ACTIVITYCARD #1 8
ACTIVITYCARD #1 Bilang Palagi (4) Madalas (3) Minsan (2) Bihira (1) Hindi (0) Bilang Palagi (4) Madalas (3) Minsan (2) Bih...
ACTIVITYCARD #1 Mathematica l 1 9 17 25 33 41 49 57 65 73 Kabuan Linguistic 2 10 18 26 34 42 50 58 66 74 Visual 3 11 19 27...
ACTIVITYCARD #1 1.Batay sa resulta, anong natuklasan mo sa iyong sarili? _________________________________________________...
ACTIVITYCARD #2 Basa mo! Sagot Mo! 12
ACTIVITYCARD #2 Basa mo! Sagot Mo! 13
ACTIVITYCARD #2 Basa mo! Sagot Mo! 14
ACTIVITYCARD #2 Basa mo! Sagot Mo! 15
ACTIVITYCARD # 3 Pagnilayan mo! Ano ang maitutulong sayo ng mga natuklasan mo sa iyong angking talent/talino at kakayahan ...
ASSESSMENTCARD Panuto: Tukuyin ang hinihingi sa pangungusap. Pagtambalin ang hanay A sa hanay B. HANAY A HANAY B 1.Natutut...
ENRICHMENTCARD 18
ENRICHMENTCARD Ngayon, ikaw naman!!Mga talento at kakayahan na kailangang Paunlarin: Mga layunin: Panahong ilalaan: Mga Pa...
ANSWERCARD 1. F 2. J 3. H 4. B 5. I 6. E 7. A 8. C 9. J 10. D #Assessment Card: 20
REFERENCE CARD 1. ESP Learner’s Materials pp.88-95 2. OHSP EP I. Modyul 2 3. EASE EP I. Modyul 2. 21
  1. 1. Talino Mo, Tuklasin, Kilalanin at Paunlarin (Strategic Intervention Material sa ESP 7 Ni : WELITA D. EVANGELISTA Teacher III
  2. 2. TABLE OF CONTENTS: 1.Title page---------------------------------------------1 2.Least learned Skill-----------------------------------2 3.Guide Card--------------------------------------------3-4 4.Activity Card #1--------------------------------------5-11 5.Activity Card #2--------------------------------------12-15 6.Activity Card #3--------------------------------------16 7.Assessment Card--------------------------------------17 8. Enrichment Card #1----------------------------------18-19 9. Answer Card-------------------------------------------20 10.Reference Card---------------------------------------21 2
  3. 3. “Talento mo! Tuklasin, kilalanin at Paunlarin” 1
  4. 4. LEAST LEARNED SKILL: 1.Natutukoy ang kanyang mga talento at kakayahan . EsP7PSIc-2.1 2.Natutukoy ang mga aspekto ng sarili kung saan kulang siya ng tiwala sa sarili at nakikilala ang mga paraan kung paano lalampasan ang mga ito EsP7PSIc-2.2 4 2
  5. 5. TALINO/TALENTO VS. KAKAYAHAN Talino/TALENTO- isang pambihirang lakas at kakayahan /biyaya/ may kinalaman sa genetics. Kakayahan- kalakasang intelektwal (intellectual power)upang makagawa ng isang pambihirang bagay tulad ng kakayahan sa musika o sa sining. GUIDE CARD: 3
  6. 6. Ngayon, handa ka na bang tuklasin ang iyong angking talino/talento at kakayahan? 4
  7. 7. ACTIVITYCARD #1 “Ano nga ba talento/talin o ko?? 5
  8. 8. ACTIVITYCARD #1 Basahin!, Unawain! Sagutin! 6
  9. 9. ACTIVITYCARD #1 7
  10. 10. ACTIVITYCARD #1 8
  11. 11. ACTIVITYCARD #1 Bilang Palagi (4) Madalas (3) Minsan (2) Bihira (1) Hindi (0) Bilang Palagi (4) Madalas (3) Minsan (2) Bihira (1) Hindi (0) 1 46 2 47 3 48 4 49 5 50 6 51 7 52 8 53 9 54 10 55 11 56 12 57 13 58 14 59 15 60 16 61 17 62 18 63 19 64 20 65 21 66 22 67 23 68 24 69 25 70 26 71 27 72 28 73 29 74 30 75 31 76 32 77 33 78 34 79 35 80 36 81 37 82 38 83 39 84 40 85 41 86 42 87 43 88 44 89 45 90 BILANG PALAGI (4) MADALAS (3) MINSAN (2) HINDI (0) BIHIRA (1) BILANG MADALAS (3) PALAGI (4) MINSAN (2) BIHIRA (1) HINDI (0) Sagutang Papel: 9
  12. 12. ACTIVITYCARD #1 Mathematica l 1 9 17 25 33 41 49 57 65 73 Kabuan Linguistic 2 10 18 26 34 42 50 58 66 74 Visual 3 11 19 27 35 43 51 59 67 75 Musical 4 12 20 28 36 44 52 60 68 76 Kinesthetic 5 13 21 29 37 45 53 61 69 77 Intrapersonal 6 14 22 30 38 46 54 62 70 78 Interpersonal 7 15 23 31 39 47 55 63 71 79 Naturalists 8 16 24 32 40 48 56 64 72 80 Existentialist 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 Ikalawang Bahagi. Ngayon, ilipat mo ang iyong sagot sa angkop na kahon sa ibaba. 10
  13. 13. ACTIVITYCARD #1 1.Batay sa resulta, anong natuklasan mo sa iyong sarili? _________________________________________________________________ 2.Naaayon ba sa iyong inaasahan ang iyong mga natuklasang kakayahan? Ipaliwanag. ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ 3.Nasiyahan ka ba sa iyong natuklasan? Ipaliwanag. ____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ 4. Angkop ba sa kursong akademiko o teknikal bokasyonal na nais mong pag-aralan ang iyong angking kakayahan? ____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ 5.Bakit mahalaga ang kaalaman sa taglay mong mga talent at kakayahan? _____________________________________________________________________. 11
  14. 14. ACTIVITYCARD #2 Basa mo! Sagot Mo! 12
  15. 15. ACTIVITYCARD #2 Basa mo! Sagot Mo! 13
  16. 16. ACTIVITYCARD #2 Basa mo! Sagot Mo! 14
  17. 17. ACTIVITYCARD #2 Basa mo! Sagot Mo! 15
  18. 18. ACTIVITYCARD # 3 Pagnilayan mo! Ano ang maitutulong sayo ng mga natuklasan mo sa iyong angking talent/talino at kakayahan sa kurso na gusto mong pag-aralan o trabaho na gusto mong pasukan ? _________________________ _________________________ __________________________ __________________________ _________________________ _________________________ _________________________ _________________________ 16
  19. 19. ASSESSMENTCARD Panuto: Tukuyin ang hinihingi sa pangungusap. Pagtambalin ang hanay A sa hanay B. HANAY A HANAY B 1.Natututo sa pamamagitan ng damdamin halaga at pananaw . A.Musical 2.Mabilis matuto sa pamamagitan ng paningin at pag-aayos ng ideya B.Verbal 3.Mabilis na pagkatuto sa pamamgitan ng pangangatwiran C.Interpersonal 4.Talino sa pagbigkas o pagsulat. D.Talino/talento 5.Natututo gamit ang kanyang katawan. E.Naturalist 6.Talino sa pag-uuri, pagpapangkat at pagbabahagdan. F.Intrapersonal 7.Natututo sa pamamagitan ng pag-uulit. G.Kakayahan 8.Talino sa interaksyon o pakikipag-ugnayan sa ibang tao. H.Mathematical 9.Ito ay kalakasang intelektwal upang makagawa ng isang pambihirang I.Kinesthetic bagay. J.Visual 10.Isang pambihirang lakas at kakayahan. 17
  20. 20. ENRICHMENTCARD 18
  21. 21. ENRICHMENTCARD Ngayon, ikaw naman!!Mga talento at kakayahan na kailangang Paunlarin: Mga layunin: Panahong ilalaan: Mga Pamama raan: Mga taong tutulong: Mga kakailang aning kagamita n: 19
  22. 22. ANSWERCARD 1. F 2. J 3. H 4. B 5. I 6. E 7. A 8. C 9. J 10. D #Assessment Card: 20
  23. 23. REFERENCE CARD 1. ESP Learner’s Materials pp.88-95 2. OHSP EP I. Modyul 2 3. EASE EP I. Modyul 2. 21

