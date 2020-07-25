Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ego-Drive: a Força Motivadora (ou se preferir: Síndrome de Don Juan)
Cada profissão tem sua forma de autorrealização: um engenheiro pode sentir-se realizado com projetos de equipamentos compl...
O edo-drive torna um fator motivacional o “obter um sim”. Seja um “sim, vou sair com você”, “sim, vou participar do seu cl...
O ego-drive é essencial na profissão de vendas, mas tem de ser balanceado com a empatia (ver conteúdo anterior em https://...
De acordo com o nível desse ego-drive, o vendedor deverá buscar alinhar a sua carreira. Uma venda consultiva, de longo pra...
Resumo do capítulo 5 do livro "As 5 Qualidades do Supervendedor" de Greenberg, Weinstein e Sweeney, de 2002.

Ego drive as 5 qualidades do supervendedor

  1. 1. Ego-Drive: a Força Motivadora (ou se preferir: Síndrome de Don Juan)
  2. 2. Cada profissão tem sua forma de autorrealização: um engenheiro pode sentir-se realizado com projetos de equipamentos complexos, médicos em salvar vidas, professores em desenvolver seus alunos. Da mesma forma, bons vendedores aprimoram o seu ego ao persuadirem o próximo, quase sempre frente a frente, em condições individuais. É o prazer de conquistar o sim, fazer com que as pessoas ao seu redor aceitem o seu ponto de vista.
  3. 3. O edo-drive torna um fator motivacional o “obter um sim”. Seja um “sim, vou sair com você”, “sim, vou participar do seu clube”, “sim, contribuirei para o seu projeto”. Quando o sujeito tem um forte ego-drive ele necessita desse “sim” - não importa qual o “sim” – como forma de satisfazer sua necessidade interna de persuadir.
  4. 4. O ego-drive é essencial na profissão de vendas, mas tem de ser balanceado com a empatia (ver conteúdo anterior em https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/empatia-o-guia-para-sucesso- welinton-giovane-pasdiora). Caso contrário, o vendedor estará tão empenhado em suas conquistas no plano pessoal, que tenderá a assustar o cliente, ao apressá-lo para o fechamento. Sem ouvir suas possíveis objeções ou entender as necessidades do interlocutor, alinhando-as ao seu produto ou serviço, tenderá inclusive a queimar a empresa em que trabalha. Poderá ter sucesso em algumas vendas, literalmente na base da força, mas perderá muitas e não construirá relacionamentos.
  5. 5. De acordo com o nível desse ego-drive, o vendedor deverá buscar alinhar a sua carreira. Uma venda consultiva, de longo prazo de maturação, talvez com altos volumes, mas baixa recorrência, como por exemplo máquinas agrícolas de grande porte, não será adequado a um profissional que tenha essa característica muito aflorada, pois a sua motivação exige doses mais constantes de satisfação pela obtenção de um “sim”. Logo, vendas mais rápidas e recorrentes se enquadrarão melhor a esse perfil. Ego-drive é a potência de ação, empatia, a direção!

