Trekking in Bhutan with Welcome2bhutan travel agency Bhutan has some of the best trekking in the world, with breathtaking
Keywords: Trekking in Bhutan Title – Bhutan: a trekking holiday adventure Overview Bhutan Tours and Travels is an inbound
Trail passes through spectacular rhododendron forests, alpine yak pastures and beautiful lakes stocked with snowy mountain
Trekking in bhutan with welcome2bhutan travel agency

Welcome2bhutan is best leading travel trek company offers Trekking in Bhutan , Trekking agency in Bhutan. It is a wonderful way to experience the charm of inner Himalayas.

  Trekking in Bhutan with Welcome2bhutan travel agency Bhutan has some of the best trekking in the world, with breathtaking scenery, a rich Buddhist culture, friendly people, and few other visitors. Welcome2bhutan is the best inbound tour operator and destination management company in Bhutan experts in customized holiday planning, cultural tours and trekking in Bhutan and many more services provides in since 2001. Trekking in Bhutan reveals a spectacular, unspoilt country steeped in ancient traditions – and with a 'history' that is as tall as the Himalayas. Trekking in Bhutan is a wonderful way to experience the charm of inner Himalayas. With large assortment of trekking supplies and crew, you will trek through wild and verdant forests with abundant birds and animal lives, across high passes against the back drop of towering snow- capped mountains and along ice-fed gushing streams. The trails are clean and unspoiled, and the wilderness still pristine in its natural beauty. Weather The difficulty with trekking here, aside from the high cost ($200/day), is the weather. Unlike Nepal and Ladakh, the windows for good high-altitude trekking in Bhutan are short: about 3 weeks in April and 3-4 weeks in October. Although the official season extends longer, you have the best chances of clear weather and little snow in the second half of April or the first three weeks of October. There are several low-altitude "winter treks" however, which can be walked in other seasons. Difficulty Although most of the treks themselves are not difficult, the high altitude and difficulty of reaching rescue services means that especially the treks through the High Himalayas are not for the faint-of-heart. However, if you have saved up some money, and are in good shape, you will have one of the best experiences imaginable.
  Bhutan: a trekking holiday adventure Trekking in Bhutan is a unique experience with a combination of natural discovery and an insight into the country's unique daily life. Many of the trails take walkers past remote and ancient monasteries, through deep forests, and close to villages. The trails pass grasslands and pastures for livestock, beautiful crystal lakes, meadows of wild flowers, butterflies, and grazing animals. Trekkers often get to view a variety of flora and fauna. High altitude treks like Jumolhari Trek, Laya Gasa Trek and Druk Path Trek going over 5000m plus would befit your adventurous mind. And high altitude Snowman Trek, which is billed as one of the most difficult treks in the world will quench your alpine quests. Dagala Thousand Lakes Trek runs through many high altitude shimmering lakes and the Wild East Rodung La Trek traverses from central to eastern Bhutan on traditional mule tracks. All our trekking tours are well planned, accompanied by efficient trained team who will take care of all the necessities and make sure that you enjoy trekking in Bhutan. JUMOLHARI TREK Jumolhari trek in Bhutan is the most enchanting adventure trek in the Himalaya offering amazing views of snow-capped mountains SOI YAKSA TREK Yaksa Trek or simply the Jomolhari Loop.The highlight of this trek is the spectacular view of Mount Jomolhari from the base camp DRUK PATH TREK
  3. 3. Trail passes through spectacular rhododendron forests, alpine yak pastures and beautiful lakes stocked with snowy mountain trouts LAYA GASA TREK Laya Gasa Trek offers amazing views of some of the most pristine and unspoiled landscapes in Bhutan. It takes you through gorgeous alpine meadows and High Mountain passes with awe-inspiring views of Mount Jomolhari DAGALA THOUSAND LAKE TREK Trekking amidst the picturesque lakes, one will be treated with stunning views of world’s highest Himalayan ranges including Mount Everest in Nepal, Jumolhari, Masanggang,Jichu Drake, Tiger Mountain in Bhutan CHELE LA TREK Chele La Trek is suitable for those who wish to experience high Himalayas within a short span of time.The highlight of the trek is the highest Kung Karpo once used to be famous sky burial marked by stone cairns SNOWMAN TREK Snowman Trek in Bhutan is one of the most beautiful treks in the whole Himalayas. Billed as the most difficult trek in the world due to altitude, duration and distance, far more people climb Mount Everest in Nepal than completing this alpine quest MERAK AND SAKTEN TREK The people living in Merak Sakten area are semi-nomadic yak herders with a unique and fascinating culture in the world. They speak a different dialect, have their own deities and wear a unique style of dress Our professional and well experienced guides and staff will ensure that our trekkers are fully safe and satisfied. All the meals in the camp are carefully planned and prepared by trained cooks to ensure maximum hygiene and safety of our trekkers.

×