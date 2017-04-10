44 WETZEL S.A. - DIVISÃO ELETROTÉCNICA A WETZEL reserva-se o direito de modificar, sem aviso prévio, qualquer característi...
45 WETZEL S.A. - DIVISÃO ELETROTÉCNICA A WETZEL reserva-se o direito de modificar, sem aviso prévio, qualquer característi...
46 WETZEL S.A. - DIVISÃO ELETROTÉCNICA A WETZEL reserva-se o direito de modificar, sem aviso prévio, qualquer característi...
Cabo tabela corrente

  1. 1. 44 WETZEL S.A. - DIVISÃO ELETROTÉCNICA A WETZEL reserva-se o direito de modificar, sem aviso prévio, qualquer característica técnica apresentada neste catálogo, tendo em vista o constante aperfeiçoamento dos seus produtos. As informações aqui divulgadas são orientativas. TABELA COMPARATIVA DE CAPACIDADE DE CONDUÇÃO DE CORRENTE ESCALA AWG ESCALA MÉTRICA NBR-6418 - 70°CEB-98 ABNT - 60°C AWG/MCM 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 1 1/0 2/0 3/0 4/0 250 300 350 400 500 600 700 750 800 900 1000 2,09 3,30 5,27 8,35 13,27 21,00 34,00 42,00 53,00 67,00 85,00 107,00 127,00 152,00 177,30 202,70 253,40 304,00 354,70 380,00 405,40 450,00 506,80 15 20 30 40 55 70 95 110 125 145 165 195 215 240 260 280 320 355 385 400 410 435 455 1,50 2,50 4,00 6,00 10,00 16,00 25,00 35,00 50,00 70,00 – 95,00 120,00 150,00 – 185,00 240,00 300,00 – – 400,00 – 500,00 15,5 21 28 36 50 68 89 111 134 171 – 207 239 272 – 310 364 419 – – 502 – 578 SECÇÃO aprox. em mm2 AMPÉRES SECÇÃO em mm2 AMPÉRES Nota: Capacidade de condução de corrente para cabos instalados em eletrodutos (até 3 condutores carregados), de acordo com a NBR-5410 (NB-3).
  2. 2. 45 WETZEL S.A. - DIVISÃO ELETROTÉCNICA A WETZEL reserva-se o direito de modificar, sem aviso prévio, qualquer característica técnica apresentada neste catálogo, tendo em vista o constante aperfeiçoamento dos seus produtos. As informações aqui divulgadas são orientativas. NÚMERO DE CONDUTORES EM ELETRODUTOS Norma: NBR-5410 (NB-3) CONDUTOR NÚMERO DE CONDUTORES DIMENSÃO DOS ELETRODUTOS EM POLEGADAS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 AWG/MCM mm2 14 12 10 1,50 2,50 4,00 6,00 10,00 16,00 25,00 35,00 50,00 70,00 – 95,00 120,00 150,00 185,00 240,00 300,00 400,00 500,00 1/2 1/2 1/2 1/2 1/2 1/2 1/2 3/4 3/4 3/4 – 1 1 1.1/4 1.1/4 1.1/2 1.1/2 2 2 1/2 1/2 1/2 1/2 1/2 3/4 3/4 1 1 1.1/4 – 1.1/4 1.1/2 2 2 2 2.1/2 2.1/2 3 1/2 1/2 1/2 1/2 3/4 3/4 1 1.1/4 1.1/4 1.1/2 – 2 2 2.1/2 2.1/2 3 3 3.1/2 4 1/2 1/2 1/2 3/4 3/4 1 1.1/4 1.1/4 1.1/2 2 – 2 2.1/2 2.1/2 3 3 3.1/2 4 – 1/2 1/2 3/4 3/4 1 1 1.1/4 1.1/2 2 2 – 2.1/2 2.1/2 3 3 3.1/2 4 – – 1/2 3/4 3/4 3/4 1 1 1.1/2 2 2 2.1/2 – 2.1/2 3 3 3.1/2 4 – – – 1/2 3/4 3/4 3/4 1 1.1/4 1.1/2 2 2 2.1/2 – 3 3 3.1/2 4 – – – – 1/2 3/4 3/4 1 1 1.1/4 2 2 2.1/2 2.1/2 – 3 3.1/2 3.1/2 4 – – – – 3/4 3/4 3/4 1 1.1/4 1.1/4 2 2 2.1/2 3 – 3 3.1/2 4 – – – – – 8 6 4 2 1 1/0 2/0 3/0 4/0 250 300 400 500 600 800 1000 SEÇÕES MÍNIMAS DOS CONDUTORES Norma: NBR-5410/90 TIPO DE INSTALAÇÃO Instalações fixas em geral Ligações flexíveis feitas com cabos isolados Cabos isolados Iluminação 1,5 2,5 0,5 10 4 * 0,75 0,75 Força Sinalização e Controle Força Sinalização e Controle Equipamento Específico Outra Aplicação Extra-Baixa Tensão Condutores NUS UTILIZAÇÃO DO CIRCUITO SECÃO (mm2 ) * Como especificado na Norma do Equipamento NOTAS: - Em circuitos eletrônicos ou cabos multipolares contendo 7 ou mais veias, são admitidas secções de até 0,1 mm2. - Os circuitos de tomadas de corrente são considerados circuitos de força.
  3. 3. 46 WETZEL S.A. - DIVISÃO ELETROTÉCNICA A WETZEL reserva-se o direito de modificar, sem aviso prévio, qualquer característica técnica apresentada neste catálogo, tendo em vista o constante aperfeiçoamento dos seus produtos. As informações aqui divulgadas são orientativas. NORMAS E APLICAÇÕES DE ELETRODUTOS DISTÂNCIA MÁXIMA ENTRE ELEMENTOS DE FIXAÇÃO DE ELETRODUTOS RÍGIDOS METÁLICOS Norma: NBR-5410 (NB-3) DIÂMETRO DO ELETRODUTO (Polegadas) 1/2 – 3/4 1 1.1/4 – 1.1/2 2 – 2.1/2 Maior ou igual a 3 3,00 3,70 4,30 4,80 6,00 DISTÂNCIA MÁXIMA ENTRE ELEMENTOS DE FIXAÇÃO DE ELETRODUTOS METÁLICOS (metros) Norma ABNT NBR 5624 NBR 5597 NBR 6150 Eletroduto rígido de aço carbono, com costura e revestimento protetor, rosca NBR 8133. Eletroduto rígido de aço carbono e acessórios, com revestimento protetor, rosca ANSI/ASME B1.20.1 Eletroduto rígido de PVC, classe B. DESCRIÇÃO Toda a linha Wetzel, exceto PVC. Próprio para rosca BSP paralela. Toda a linha Wetzel, exceto PVC. Estes eletrodutos são utilizados para rosca paralela cônica (NPT). Toda a linha Wetzel. APLICAÇÃO INDICADA DISTÂNCIA MÁXIMA ENTRE ELEMENTOS DE FIXAÇÃO DE ELETRODUTOS RÍGIDOS ISOLANTES Norma: NBR-5410 (NB-3) DIÂMETRO DO ELETRODUTO (Milímetros) 16 – 32 40 – 60 75 – 85 0,90 1,50 1,80 DISTÂNCIA MÁXIMA ENTRE ELEMENTOS DE FIXAÇÃO DE ELETRODUTOS ISOLANTES (metros) TAXA MÁXIMA DE OCUPAÇÃO DOS ELETRODUTOS POR CABOS ISOLADOS Norma: NBR-5410 (NB-3) NÚMERO DE CABOS ISOLADOS 1 2 3 4 Mais de 4 0,53 0,31 0,40 0,40 0,40 0,55 0,30 0,40 0,38 0,35 TAXA MÁXIMA DE OCUPAÇÃO CABOS SEM COBERTURA DE CHUMBO CABOS COM COBERTURA DE CHUMBO

