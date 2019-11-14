First published in 1995, Intuitive Eating has become the classic book that teaches readers how to rebuild their body image, make peace with food, and find the natural weight that's right for them. This program-developed by two prominent nutritionists-teaches: -How to reject diet mentality forever -How the three Eating Personalities define our eating difficulties -How to honor hunger and feel fullness. A tried-and true-plan that couldn't be more in tune with the times we live in, this fully revised and updated edition includes: -A new chapter on eating disorders -Step-by-step guidelines for following the ten principles of Intuitive Eating.

