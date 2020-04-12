How to protect yourself and prepare for the coronavirus

The coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, with over 1.2 million confirmed cases and at least 72,000 dead. In the United States, there have been at least 350,000 cases and more than 10,500 deaths, according to a New York Times database.

The coronavirus is spreading very quickly. Older Americans, those with underlying health conditions and those without a social safety net are the most vulnerable to the infection and to its societal disruption.