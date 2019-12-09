Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Umowy na wdrożenia informatyczne realizowane w modelu Agile. Puls Binzesu: Umowy wdrożeniowe na systemy IT 5-6 grudnia 201...
2 # Manifest Agile: nie stosuj wykładni literalnej § zakres - wbrew pozorom - jest § dokumentacja będzie dostarczona § umo...
3 # ewangelista / fundamentalista vs. zdrowy rozsądek § „tylko mój Agile jest koszerny”, „ja ci pokaże Scruma” § Scrum but...
4 # specyfika sektorowa § sektory regulowane § wytyczne / rekomendacje regulatorów § compliance & security
5 # sukces tkwi w kadrach § Team „A” vs. Team „K” § zespół dedykowany § klauzule dot. niezmienności personelu
6 # transfer know-how § współpraca zespołów (lokalizacja, komunikacja, szkolenia) § asysta transformacyjna dostawcy § doku...
7 # faktyczna kontrola, zarządzanie ryzykiem § współpraca: ceremonie Scrumowe § komunikacja § role: Product Owner / Kierow...
8 # zarządzanie zmianą § fetysz formy pisemnej § krótka ścieżka decyzyjna / KS to wyjątek, nie reguła § wysokie umocowania...
9 # time & material vs. fixed price § modele hybrydowe § modele premiowe (dzielimy się sukcesem i ryzykiem) § płatność per...
10 # Exit Plan § IP: transfer praw / licencja (uwaga na Open Source) § kod źródłowy § dokumentacja § dane / migracja § roz...
11 BOX CONTINOUS DEVELOPMENT
12
13
14 Report Forester Consulting 2015
15 Gartner Market Forecast 2017 Zmiana modelu relacji z dostawcami IT jest czynnikiem kluczowym dla zwiększenia efektywnoś...
16
17 „One of the reasons we’re performing so well as a company is we never stopped investing in technology - this should nev...
18 „To put that into perspective, we are moving from software release cycle measured in quarters to cycles measured in day...
Łukasz Węgrzyn Partner, Head of Technology lukasz.wegrzyn@ssw.pl 795 576 136 Dziękuję i do zobaczenia!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Umowy na wdrożenia informatyczne realizowane w modelu Agile

80 views

Published on

Prezentacja przedstawiona podczas konferencji "Umowy wdrożeniowe na systemy IT", organizowanej przez Puls Biznesu w dniach 5 ‑ 6 grudnia 2019, w Warszawie.

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Umowy na wdrożenia informatyczne realizowane w modelu Agile

  1. 1. Umowy na wdrożenia informatyczne realizowane w modelu Agile. Puls Binzesu: Umowy wdrożeniowe na systemy IT 5-6 grudnia 2019, Warszawa WWW.SSW.SOLUTIONS 1
  2. 2. 2 # Manifest Agile: nie stosuj wykładni literalnej § zakres - wbrew pozorom - jest § dokumentacja będzie dostarczona § umowa jest wyważona
  3. 3. 3 # ewangelista / fundamentalista vs. zdrowy rozsądek § „tylko mój Agile jest koszerny”, „ja ci pokaże Scruma” § Scrum but (85%) § wyważone podejście stron
  4. 4. 4 # specyfika sektorowa § sektory regulowane § wytyczne / rekomendacje regulatorów § compliance & security
  5. 5. 5 # sukces tkwi w kadrach § Team „A” vs. Team „K” § zespół dedykowany § klauzule dot. niezmienności personelu
  6. 6. 6 # transfer know-how § współpraca zespołów (lokalizacja, komunikacja, szkolenia) § asysta transformacyjna dostawcy § dokumentacja § kod źródłowy
  7. 7. 7 # faktyczna kontrola, zarządzanie ryzykiem § współpraca: ceremonie Scrumowe § komunikacja § role: Product Owner / Kierownik Zespołu Developerskiego § check points / exit points
  8. 8. 8 # zarządzanie zmianą § fetysz formy pisemnej § krótka ścieżka decyzyjna / KS to wyjątek, nie reguła § wysokie umocowania osób operacyjnych
  9. 9. 9 # time & material vs. fixed price § modele hybrydowe § modele premiowe (dzielimy się sukcesem i ryzykiem) § płatność per iteracja + 15% po kamieniach milowych
  10. 10. 10 # Exit Plan § IP: transfer praw / licencja (uwaga na Open Source) § kod źródłowy § dokumentacja § dane / migracja § rozliczenie za exit plan
  11. 11. 11 BOX CONTINOUS DEVELOPMENT
  12. 12. 12
  13. 13. 13
  14. 14. 14 Report Forester Consulting 2015
  15. 15. 15 Gartner Market Forecast 2017 Zmiana modelu relacji z dostawcami IT jest czynnikiem kluczowym dla zwiększenia efektywności operacyjnej oraz innowacyjności organizacji.
  16. 16. 16
  17. 17. 17 „One of the reasons we’re performing so well as a company is we never stopped investing in technology - this should never change.” Jamie Dimon (CEO, JP Morgan Chase)
  18. 18. 18 „To put that into perspective, we are moving from software release cycle measured in quarters to cycles measured in days.” Matt Zames COO, JP Morgan Chase
  19. 19. Łukasz Węgrzyn Partner, Head of Technology lukasz.wegrzyn@ssw.pl 795 576 136 Dziękuję i do zobaczenia!

×