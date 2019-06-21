Details Product Fenton Art Glass: A Centennial of Glass Making 1907-2007 and Beyond :

This greatly expanded and revised edition includes beautiful glassware from every decade of Fenton production, making this the only book highlighting Fenton's glassmaking diversity for over 105 years. Over 4,000 pieces of glass are included, adding 1,000 pieces in this edition. With over 700 color photos, this book emphasizes the creativity of Fenton's artists. Different glass types featured include Art Glass, Burmese, Carnival, Chocolate, Favrene, Hobnail, Opalescent, Rosalene, Stretch, along with animals, holiday-related items, and more. Also providing the human touch, additional photos of family, employees, and artists are included. There is something for everyone. This book will delight all Fenton collectors, whether seeking old glass or new. The text divides into twelve decades, depicting different glass types made over time. A brief history is given, along with information on the Fenton family, decorators, and glass workers. Detailed captions include pattern number, pattern name, size, color, dates made and up to date values. Also provided are a detailed collector list, bibliography, and index.

