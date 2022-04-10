AbramsSalvation.docx

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
Abram’s Salvation
Gen 15:1-6
I. Scripture
No Salvation outside of Scripture.
“the word of the LORD”
II. Situation
Salvation is the promise of the impossible.
“This shall not be”
III. Surrender
Salvation is the result of complete Surrender to God.
“he believed in the Lord”
