AbramsSalvation.docx

Apr. 10, 2022
Apr. 10, 2022
Spiritual

Abram’s Salvation
Gen 15:1-6

I. Scripture
No Salvation outside of Scripture.
“the word of the LORD”

II. Situation
Salvation is the promise of the impossible.
“This shall not be”

III. Surrender
Salvation is the result of complete Surrender to God.
“he believed in the Lord”

Spiritual

  1. 1. Abram’s Salvation Gen 15:1-6 A bram’s Salvati on Gen 15:1-6 Gen 15:6 6) And he believed in the LORD; and he counted it to him for righteousness. Rev 19:11 And I saw heaven opened, and behold a white horse; and he that sat upon him was called Faithful and True, and in righteousness he doth judge and make war.
  2. 2. ### Problems with the Passage: Abram received righteousness without knowing it, Expecting it or seeking it; that is very different than in our age. Jas 2:21 21) Was not Abraham our father justified by works, when he had offered Isaac his son upon the altar? Jas 2:26 26) For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also. Gen 15:6
  3. 3. 6) And he believed in the LORD; and he counted it to him for righteousness. Abram, before the law, is under grace, but nothing happens to him when he gets saved Like it does in our age- No spiritual circumcision, no indwelling Christ, no new birth, and no cutting free the soul from body. He is saved by believing, without working, and that is about all that is the same. Gen 15:1 1) After these things the word of the LORD came unto Abram in a vision, saying, Fear not, Abram: I am thy shield, and thy exceeding great reward.
  4. 4. 2) And Abram said, Lord GOD, what wilt thou give me, seeing I go childless, and the steward of my house is this Eliezer of Damascus? 3) And Abram said, Behold, to me thou hast given no seed: and, lo, one born in my house is mine heir. 4) And, behold, the word of the LORD came unto him, saying, This shall not be thine heir; but he that shall come forth out of thine own bowels shall be thine heir. 5) And he brought him forth abroad, and said, Look now toward heaven, and tell the stars, if thou be able to number them: and he said unto him, So shall thy seed be. 6) And he believed in the LORD; and he counted it to him for righteousness.
  5. 5. 1)…the word of the LORD came unto Abram… I. Scripture I. Scripture Gen 15:1 After these things the word of the LORD came unto Abram in a vision, saying, Fear not, Abram: I am thy shield, and thy exceeding great reward. John 6:63 It is the spirit that quickeneth; the flesh profiteth nothing: the words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life.
  6. 6. Jas 1:18 Of his own will begat he us with the word of truth, that we should be a kind of firstfruits of his creatures. 1Pet 1:23 Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever. ### 1Thess 2:13 For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe. Phil 2:13
  7. 7. For it is God which worketh in you both to will and to do of his good pleasure. 4)…the word of the LORD came unto him, saying, This shall not be thine heir… II. Situation II. Situation Gen 15:4 4) And, behold, the word of the LORD came unto him, saying, This shall not be thine heir; but he that shall come forth out of thine own bowels shall be thine heir.
  8. 8. Eliphaz reproves Job for justifying himself- Job 15:14 What is man, that he should be clean? and he which is born of a woman, that he should be righteous? Bildad- Job 25:4-5 4 How then can man be justified with God? or how can he be clean that is born of a woman? 5 Behold even to the moon, and it shineth not; yea, the stars are not pure in his sight. David- Ps 143:2 And enter not into judgment with thy servant: for in thy sight shall no man living be justified. Paul- Rom 3:19-20
  9. 9. 19 Now we know that what things soever the law saith, it saith to them who are under the law: that every mouth may be stopped, and all the world may become guilty before God. 20 Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in his sight: for by the law is the knowledge of sin. 1Cor 10:13 There hath no temptation taken you but such as is common to man: but God is faithful, who will not suffer you to be tempted above that ye are able; but will with the temptation also make a way to escape, that ye may be able to bear it. 1Pet 1:6-7 6 Wherein ye greatly rejoice, though now for a season, if need be, ye are in heaviness through manifold temptations: 7 That the trial of your faith, being much more precious than of gold that perisheth, though it be tried with fire, might be found unto praise
  10. 10. and honour and glory at the appearing of Jesus Christ: ### Gen 15:1b …I am thy shield, and thy exceeding great reward. 2Cor 4:18 18) While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal. 1Cor 2:9 But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.
  11. 11. 2Cor 4:17 For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory; “Exceeding great reward” even the while we tread this earth. 2Cor 4:7 But we have this treasure in earthen vessels, that the excellency of the power may be of God, and not of us. We are daily loaded with the beatifies as a earnest payment on our future settlement. Gen 24:53 And the servant brought forth jewels of silver, and jewels of gold, and raiment, and gave them
  12. 12. to Rebekah: he gave also to her brother and to her mother precious things. 2Cor 1:22 Who hath also sealed us, and given the earnest of the Spirit in our hearts. 2Cor 5:2 For in this we groan, earnestly desiring to be clothed upon with our house which is from heaven: 6) And he believed in the LORD;… III. Surrender III. Surrender
  13. 13. Gen 15:6 6) And he believed in the LORD; “in” covers all future instructions as well as the current ones. John 14:6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. Acts 4:10 Be it known unto you all, and to all the people of Israel, that by the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, whom ye crucified, whom God raised from the dead, even by him doth this man stand here before you whole. Acts 4:12 Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.
  14. 14. Rom 3:22 Even the righteousness of God which is by faith of Jesus Christ unto all and upon all them that believe: for there is no difference: Rom 10:3 For they being ignorant of God's righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God. Matt 11:28 Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Matt 11:29 Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. Matt 16:24
  15. 15. Then said Jesus unto his disciples, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me. ### Prov 23:26 My son, give me thine heart, and let thine eyes observe my ways. Rom 12:2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God. Jas 4:7 Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.
  16. 16. N o Salvation outside of Scripture. “ the word of the LORD” Salvation is the promise of the impossible. “ This shall not be” Salvation is the result of complete Surrender to God. “ he believed in the Lord” SCRIPTURE SITUATION SURRENDER A BR A M ’ S SA L V A TI ON Abram’s Salvation Gen 15:1-6 I. Scripture No Salvation outside of Scripture. “the word of the LORD” II. Situation Salvation is the promise of the impossible. “This shall not be” III. Surrender Salvation is the result of complete Surrender to God.
  17. 17. “he believed in the Lord”

