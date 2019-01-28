Magento 20/20: Delivering Exceptional Commerce Experiences

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Magento Commerce COMMERCE WITHOUT LIMITS
One small step for A man, One Giant leap for Mankind Magento 20/20: Delivering
Magento Business Solutions Architect Ray Bogman
Agenda © 2018 Magento, Inc. Page | 4 • What’s new in Magento 2.3? • Digital Experience to the MAX • The Experience is the ...
© 2018 Magento, Inc. Page | 5 What’s new in Magento 2.3?
Top request in partner feature voting! • Manage stock in multiple locations to reflect physical inventory • Real-time sour...
High Performance API’s • GraphQL – flexible storefront API supporting PWA, mobile, and “headless” deployments for Magento ...
of Magento Merchants already sell on Amazon Marketplaces. • Reach more customers by promoting your products with online ma...
Intuitive content management & accurate preview of Magento merchants make marketing content changes on a weekly basis. • Q...
PageBuilder In Action
Magento Commerce Progressive Web Apps (PWA Studio) Increase (on average) in mobile conversion and performance with PWA bas...
© 2018 Magento, Inc. Page | 12 Digital Experience to the MAX
© 2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated. All Rights Reserved. Adobe Confidential. Magent oUndisputed leadership in designing and...
Embedding Magento Commerce into the Adobe Experience Cloud provides a flexible platform to Make Every Moment Personal and ...
Adobe Experience Driven Commerce Adaptable Commerce Processes and Business Logic CampaignTargetExperience Manager Analytic...
BRANDT h e E x p e r i e n c e i s t h e B R A N D
Shoppable Content Spans All Digital Channels
Subscription & IoT Business Models Are Evolving
The Checkout’s Obituary Has Been Written
Conversational Commerce is Real and Coming to you!
The Unconscious Checkout Gets Physical Too
Delivery Innovations Lower eCommerce Adoption Barriers
© 2018 Magento, Inc. Page | 23 Magento Professional Services A differentiated, multi-disciplinary consultancy Best-in-clas...
Magento Services Clients Innovative merchants turn to us https://magento.com/services
Thank You © 2018 Magento, Inc. Page | 25
Ray Bogman • Magento Business Solutions Architect • Twitter: @raybogman • rbogman@adobe.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Magento 20/20: Delivering Exceptional Commerce Experiences

12 views

Published on

Magento 20/20: Delivering Exceptional Commerce Experiences

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Magento 20/20: Delivering Exceptional Commerce Experiences

  1. 1. Magento Commerce COMMERCE WITHOUT LIMITS
  2. 2. One small step for A man, One Giant leap for Mankind Magento 20/20: Delivering
  3. 3. Magento Business Solutions Architect Ray Bogman
  4. 4. Agenda © 2018 Magento, Inc. Page | 4 • What’s new in Magento 2.3? • Digital Experience to the MAX • The Experience is the BRAND
  5. 5. © 2018 Magento, Inc. Page | 5 What’s new in Magento 2.3?
  6. 6. Top request in partner feature voting! • Manage stock in multiple locations to reflect physical inventory • Real-time sourcing controls how locations are selected for delivery • Inventory reservations for highly performant checkout and accurate quantity available • API coverage for integration with 3rd party inventory systems Multi-Source Inventory (MSI) #3
  7. 7. High Performance API’s • GraphQL – flexible storefront API supporting PWA, mobile, and “headless” deployments for Magento • Async REST – all REST API calls can be called asynchronously for better scalability • Bulk Web APIs – REST API calls now accept multiple entities for better performance and scalability • Community contribution • Well documented (DevDocs) • High Performance API’s (new) #1
  8. 8. of Magento Merchants already sell on Amazon Marketplaces. • Reach more customers by promoting your products with online marketplaces & advertising platforms • Seamlessly sync your Magento store to efficiently promote, sell and fulfill across channels • Dynamic pricing & placement optimization based on performance & data intelligence • Quickly see business performance across all channels Channel Availability • Amazon Marketplace integration now in EAP • Google Merchant Center and Ads integration in development • Magento plans to announce support for additional channels Sales & Advertising Channels 60%
  9. 9. Intuitive content management & accurate preview of Magento merchants make marketing content changes on a weekly basis. • Quickly launch richer, more compelling shopping experiences • Intuitive interface enables non-technical personnel • WYSIWYG, “in-context” content editing • Drag & drop positioning of content elements, including ability to update page layouts by adding multiple columns of content • “True” storefront preview • Streamline process of making content changes Page Builder 2.3 48%
  10. 10. PageBuilder In Action
  11. 11. Magento Commerce Progressive Web Apps (PWA Studio) Increase (on average) in mobile conversion and performance with PWA based on examples from Google and others. 50% PWA is the future High performance for blazing fast shopping experiences New experiences including offline support, push notifications and payments. Focus on developer experience All new front-end development toolchain based on research and collaboration with Google. Modern technologies including React, Redux, Webpack, GraphQL, and others Significant improvements to developer workflow improving velocity and project estimates Performance >50% faster pages at Forbes >50% faster at Weather Channel Revenue and Conversions +9% in revenue/visit at West Elm +17% conversions at Lancôme
  12. 12. © 2018 Magento, Inc. Page | 12 Digital Experience to the MAX
  13. 13. © 2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated. All Rights Reserved. Adobe Confidential. Magent oUndisputed leadership in designing and delivering great customer experiences World’s #1 Commerce Platform for brands across B2C and B2B
  14. 14. Embedding Magento Commerce into the Adobe Experience Cloud provides a flexible platform to Make Every Moment Personal and Every Experience Shoppable AWARENESS “I have a problem” SUPPORT “How do I enrich my ownership experience?” DISCOVERY “How do I solve my problem” CONSIDERATION “What is the right product” CONVERSION “I want a frictionless buying process” • Search • Display • Video • Omni- Experience • Content • Personalization • Marketing • Search & Merchandising • Visual configuration • Commerce Optimization • Shopping & Transacting • Order Management • Payment & Fulfillment • Customer Dialogs • Remarketing • Service & Support
  15. 15. Adobe Experience Driven Commerce Adaptable Commerce Processes and Business Logic CampaignTargetExperience Manager Analytics Audience Manager Media Optimizer Adobe Experience Cloud • Customer Experience, Storefront, Layout • E2E Digital Content Management & Lifecycle • Advanced image rendering and Assets • Content Marketing and Personalization • Continuous Optimization • Search and Merchandising • Adaptable Commerce Processes Sensei Commerce API and Connectors Unified Profile & EDC Data Models Magento • Catalog and Product info • Core Merchandising • Pricing & Promotions • Cart / Checkout Navigation • Commerce Personalization • Order Management
  16. 16. BRANDT h e E x p e r i e n c e i s t h e B R A N D
  17. 17. Shoppable Content Spans All Digital Channels
  18. 18. Subscription & IoT Business Models Are Evolving
  19. 19. The Checkout’s Obituary Has Been Written
  20. 20. Conversational Commerce is Real and Coming to you!
  21. 21. The Unconscious Checkout Gets Physical Too
  22. 22. Delivery Innovations Lower eCommerce Adoption Barriers
  23. 23. © 2018 Magento, Inc. Page | 23 Magento Professional Services A differentiated, multi-disciplinary consultancy Best-in-class blend of in-house and industry best practices Distinctive, end-to- end project approach Direct access to Magento product owners and engineers Unmatched experience with the most complex engagements
  24. 24. Magento Services Clients Innovative merchants turn to us https://magento.com/services
  25. 25. Thank You © 2018 Magento, Inc. Page | 25
  26. 26. Ray Bogman • Magento Business Solutions Architect • Twitter: @raybogman • rbogman@adobe.com

×