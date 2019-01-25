Growth hacking: een nieuwe manier van werken

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The growth wheel People Execution Cash Strategy
Betere oplossingen Betere Resultaten Data gedreven werken Tevreden teamgenoten Snelheid
Kenmerken Uitdaging
€ IDENTIFICATION AWARENESS ACQUISITION ACTIVATION # Pageviews per unique visit #Average order Value #Shopping Cart Abondon...
FIELD EXPERT • E-commerce Manager? • Marketing Manager? CREATIVE EXPERT • Design? • Tekstschrijver? DIGITAL EXPERT • Digit...
Growth Coach TRIBE
Nulmeting voorafgaand aan het expirment
Zet doelen
UITDAGING TEAM (G) GATHER IDEAS Idea Backlog (R) RANK IDEAS Prioritization Framework (O) OUTLINE EXPERIMENTS Min. viable E...
UITDAGING TEAM (G) GATHER IDEAS Idea Backlog (R) RANK IDEAS Prioritization Framework (O) OUTLINE EXPERIMENTS Min. viable E...
1. Every Team members ranks each idea on a scale of 1 to 5 for each criteria 2. Average for each category is calculated (P...
UITDAGING TEAM (G) GATHER IDEAS Idea Backlog (R) RANK IDEAS Prioritization Framework (O) OUTLINE EXPERIMENTS Min. viable E...
Experiment Sheet is filled out for each experiment (Total: 5) Experiment 1: EXAMPLE We believe that… To verify that we wil...
UITDAGING TEAM (G) GATHER IDEAS Idea Backlog (R) RANK IDEAS Prioritization Framework (O) OUTLINE EXPERIMENTS Min. viable E...
UITDAGING TEAM (G) GATHER IDEAS Idea Backlog (R) RANK IDEAS Prioritization Framework (O) OUTLINE EXPERIMENTS Min. viable E...
1. Study Data 2. Complete Experiment Sheets (Section: Results & Next Steps) 3. Decide on Win or Fail
UITDAGING TEAM (G) GATHER IDEAS Idea Backlog (R) RANK IDEAS Prioritization Framework (O) OUTLINE EXPERIMENTS Min. viable E...
What we thought EXAMPLE What we did EXAMPLE What we found FAIL: EXAMPLE
DISCIPLINE & Waarborging
Own, Leer & Vier
Remember: […] identify the most effective ways to grow a business (also called “Growth Hacks”)
Ga aan de slag
×