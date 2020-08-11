Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hyundai Elantra - A Compact, Well-Built and Roomy Sedan

If you are looking for a car that looks compact from the outside but is spacious from the inside then Hyundai Elantra could be your best bet! Lynnes Automotive Group offers this compact, well-built and roomy Sedan at unbelievable prices. We offer a wide selection of new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, exceptional car care, and customer service of Subaru, Hyundai & Nissan. Be it financing, adding accessories or protection packages, or figuring out your loan or lease packages, our specialists assist you every step of the way. We are also by your side whenever you need any auto parts, car service, and repair work done in and around Newark, Clifton NJ, Montclair & Livingston NJ.

Hyundai Elantra - A Compact, Well-Built and Roomy Sedan

  1. 1. Hyundai Elantra A Compact, Well-Built and Roomy Sedan If you are looking for a car that looks compact from the outside but is spacious from the inside then Hyundai Elantra could be your best bet! Lynnes Automotive Group offers this compact, well-built and roomy Sedan at unbelievable prices.
  2. 2. Elantra SEL Sedan SULEV Elantra Value Edition Sedan SULEV At Lynnes, you will find the Hyundai Elantra in 2 trim levels
  3. 3. Push-button start 30.0/40.0 mpg City/Hwy fuel economy Continuously variable automatic transmission Front-wheel drivetrain 2.0 4 cylinder engine Accommodates up to 5 passengers / 5 passenger seating Split folding rear seat Heated front seats Emergency communication system Power moonroof
  4. 4. Color variants available in both the trim levels Interior Beige Black Grey
  5. 5. Exterior
  6. 6. Lynnes Automotive Group offers stress-freecar shopping We offer a wide selection of new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, exceptional car care, and customerservice.
  7. 7. Be it financing, adding accessories or protection packages, or figuring out your loan or lease packages, our specialists assist you every step of the way. We are also by your side whenever you need any auto parts, car service, and repair work done in and around... Newark Clifton NJ Montclair Livingston NJ

