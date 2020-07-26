How to Schedule Instagram Posts using Facebook Creator Studio

-
Here’s how to schedule your posts using Creator Studio⠀
✔ You need to have #Facebook account and #Instagram creator or business account⠀
✔Open creator studio from Facebook⠀
✔Connect you Instagram account⠀
✔Create a post⠀
✔Compose your caption (add hashtags and location)⠀
✔Click on schedule and select a time to post⠀
Creator Studio is the powerful tool for managing all your Instagram accounts.⠀
Let us know in the comments if you are already using Creator Studio for Instagram ⠀ #digitalmarketing #socialmedia
