How to Schedule Instagram Posts using Facebook Creator Studio

Here’s how to schedule your posts using Creator Studio⠀

✔ You need to have #Facebook account and #Instagram creator or business account⠀

✔Open creator studio from Facebook⠀

✔Connect you Instagram account⠀

✔Create a post⠀

✔Compose your caption (add hashtags and location)⠀

✔Click on schedule and select a time to post⠀

Creator Studio is the powerful tool for managing all your Instagram accounts.⠀

Let us know in the comments if you are already using Creator Studio for Instagram ⠀ #digitalmarketing #socialmedia