HOW TO SCHEDULE INSTAGRAM POSTS
WHAT IS REQUIRED A Facebook account and Instagram business or creator account
OPEN CREATOR STUDIO FROM FACEBOOK
CONNECT YOUR INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT (Business or Creator) click on Instagram icon and connect your account
CREATE A POST - INSTAGRAM FEED (You can also create IGTV post)
UPLOAD MEDIA
You can also crop, adjust or delete the media If you want to change the order of images, you can change the number in the ...
WRITE A CAPTION Easy to add hashtags, location and emojis
CLICK ON SCHEDULE AND SELECT TIME
AND THAT'S ALL YOUR POST IS SCHEDULED /webmarketingacademy
How to Schedule Instagram Posts using Facebook Creator Studio

53 views

Published on

Here’s how to schedule your posts using Creator Studio⠀

✔ You need to have #Facebook account and #Instagram creator or business account⠀
✔Open creator studio from Facebook⠀
✔Connect you Instagram account⠀
✔Create a post⠀
✔Compose your caption (add hashtags and location)⠀
✔Click on schedule and select a time to post⠀

Creator Studio is the powerful tool for managing all your Instagram accounts.⠀

Let us know in the comments if you are already using Creator Studio for Instagram ⠀ #digitalmarketing #socialmedia

Published in: Social Media
How to Schedule Instagram Posts using Facebook Creator Studio

