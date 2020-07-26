Google's Research Report. Insights for 2020. Digital Marketing Guides

Think with #Google has recently published a report titled: 2019 Research Report Review. This report highlights the insights that have been uncovered in 2019 that will lay the foundations for #2020 and beyond



In this article, I am going to share -



WHY the key Insights from the 2019 Research Report Review are essential in order to learn and understand your consumer better



HOW to turn these Insights in to learnings that will improve the way you drive your business.



ACTIONABLES with in-depth analysis of the insights and easy to implement DIY research, actionable and tools to make it happen.



Get the full article here: https://lnkd.in/fJUJftG and the report here: https://lnkd.in/fbQ8JwA

