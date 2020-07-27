WooCommerce Multi-Vendor Marketplace MangoPay Payment Plugin

WooCommerce Marketplace Mangopay Payment: Marketplace Mangopay Payment Gateway for WooCommerce plugin is an ideal end-to-end payment solution for the marketplace owners and sellers as it enables the platforms to accept online payments through multiple methods, including cards and direct debit. Multi Vendor Mangopay Payment Gateway for WooCommerce will split the payment to multi sellers. Mangopay can hold the fund (escrow) on segregated accounts, in trust. Furthermore, it fully automates the payouts.