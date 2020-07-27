Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Multi-Vendor Marketplace MangoPay Payment Gateway for WooCommerce Now, the WooCommerce store admin will be able to accept ...
● Marketplace MangoPay Payment Gateway for WooCommerce plugin is an ideal end-to-end payment solution for the marketplace ...
● Consider a case of a customer who usually visits or makes purchases through a particular categories product. It becomes ...
● Safe & Secure - Keep your payments and transactions secured with multiple anti-fraud and money laundering prevention too...
● Provide split payment to all sellers for an order. It allows the buyers to make payment using cards Carte Bleue (CB), Vi...
● The sellers need to do KYC to make sure that money transacting through their system has been acquired and distributed le...
Customer - Choose MangoPay Payment Gateway ● The buyer can see this payment method under the “Payment Information”.
Customer - Enter Card Details ● The buyer can enter their card details and make a payment using the MangoPay gateway.
KYC - User Verification ● The customer can enter the Mangopay KYC to make sure that money transacting through their system...
Refund - Via MangoPay Payment Gateway ● The payment Gateway provides an easy refund to its customers as a full or partial ...
Conclusion • The payment plugin allows the admin to set up the mango pay payment method in their store. • The customer can...
Contact Us • User Guide - https://webkul.com/blog/woocommerce-marketplace-mangopay-split-payment/ Store Link - https://sto...
THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

WooCommerce Multi-Vendor Marketplace MangoPay Payment Plugin

42 views

Published on

WooCommerce Marketplace Mangopay Payment: Marketplace Mangopay Payment Gateway for WooCommerce plugin is an ideal end-to-end payment solution for the marketplace owners and sellers as it enables the platforms to accept online payments through multiple methods, including cards and direct debit. Multi Vendor Mangopay Payment Gateway for WooCommerce will split the payment to multi sellers. Mangopay can hold the fund (escrow) on segregated accounts, in trust. Furthermore, it fully automates the payouts.

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

WooCommerce Multi-Vendor Marketplace MangoPay Payment Plugin

  1. 1. Multi-Vendor Marketplace MangoPay Payment Gateway for WooCommerce Now, the WooCommerce store admin will be able to accept online payments through multiple methods, including cards, and direct debit.
  2. 2. ● Marketplace MangoPay Payment Gateway for WooCommerce plugin is an ideal end-to-end payment solution for the marketplace owners and sellers as it enables the platforms to accept online payments through multiple methods, including cards and direct debit. ● Multi-Vendor MangoPay Payment Gateway for WooCommerce will split the payment to multi sellers as required. ● MangoPay can hold the fund (escrow) on segregated accounts, in trust. ● The plugin also will help the store owner to completely automate the marketplace vendor payouts. Introduction
  3. 3. ● Consider a case of a customer who usually visits or makes purchases through a particular categories product. It becomes irritating to navigate to the categories each time you visit the website. ● As per recent studies, there is a drop of 1% in online sale with the latency of every 0.1 seconds in reaching the desired product. So displaying the products matching their interest right after they log in, place an order, or on the home page will surely boost up the sale of the products. How it Helps?
  4. 4. ● Safe & Secure - Keep your payments and transactions secured with multiple anti-fraud and money laundering prevention tools - PCI-DSS, 3DS, GDPR. Verify your users in accordance with the latest European and local regulation. ● Accepts Multiple Cards For Payment - The module allows buyers to make payment using cards Carte Blue (CB), Visa, MasterCard, Maestro and Diners (currency allow as per Mangopay) and Direct Debit. ● Supports Many Currencies - MangoPay offers many currencies for setting a base currency. (EUR, USD, AUD, CAD, HKD, JPY, AED, ZAR). ● Split Payment - MangoPay payment gateway for WooCommerce Marketplace which will split the payment among multiple sellers and store admin dynamically. Benefits
  5. 5. ● Provide split payment to all sellers for an order. It allows the buyers to make payment using cards Carte Bleue (CB), Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Ban contact, Mister cash, Przelewy24, Diners(currency allow as per Mangopay), PayLib, ideal. ● The admin can transfer payment from his wallet to bank account. ● The admin can make a refund payment online for any placed order. ● This module allows the seller to transfer payment from their wallet to their bank. ● The commission will be directly transferred into the admin wallet. ● Guest user can also make payment using MangoPay Payment Gateway method. ● Registered customers can checkout without KYC. Features
  6. 6. ● The sellers need to do KYC to make sure that money transacting through their system has been acquired and distributed legally. ● Allows buyers to make payment using credit cards and Debit cards. ● MangoPay offers many currencies for setting a base currency. (EUR, USD, AUD, CAD, HKD, JPY, AED, ZAR). Features
  7. 7. Customer - Choose MangoPay Payment Gateway ● The buyer can see this payment method under the “Payment Information”.
  8. 8. Customer - Enter Card Details ● The buyer can enter their card details and make a payment using the MangoPay gateway.
  9. 9. KYC - User Verification ● The customer can enter the Mangopay KYC to make sure that money transacting through their system has been acquired and distributed legally.
  10. 10. Refund - Via MangoPay Payment Gateway ● The payment Gateway provides an easy refund to its customers as a full or partial refund.
  11. 11. Conclusion • The payment plugin allows the admin to set up the mango pay payment method in their store. • The customer can select the mango pay payment gateway as the payment method and enter their payment details for payment purposes. • MangoPay payment gateway for WooCommerce Marketplace will split the payment among seller and admin dynamically.
  12. 12. Contact Us • User Guide - https://webkul.com/blog/woocommerce-marketplace-mangopay-split-payment/ Store Link - https://store.webkul.com/woocommerce-multi-vendor-mangopay-payment.html Live Demo - https://wpdemo.webkul.com/woocommerce-mangopay-payment-gateway/ • For further queries or customization requirements, please send an email to support@webkul.com • You can also create a support ticket at- https://webkul.uvdesk.com/en/customer/create-ticket/ • Or reach out via Voice at - India - (+91)-9870284067 USA - (+1)-9143531684
  13. 13. THANK YOU

×