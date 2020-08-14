Successfully reported this slideshow.
Which is the best app based solution to manage the warehouse? The Opencart Warehouse Management System(WMS) will allow the...
Why use an app for warehouse management? Thus, this app makes it possible to quickly manage the stocks and orders. The all...
Define Structure of Warehouse The application backend can allow the store owner to specify the structure of a warehouse. T...
Staff Registration The warehouse management is not possible without associating it to a staff manager. The store owner sav...
Order Assignment To Warehouse The store owner can easy assign the upcoming order to a warehouse.This step improvises the o...
Virtual Cart Management The physical stores here in the app are said as tote in the system. These totes are registered alo...
Aspects of Tote Association ● Totes here are having a barcode for easy identification. ● The staff member can add products...
Warehouse Management Via Native App The warehouse manager can login the application to validate the products in the cart. ...
● Quick, Easy, and efficient order management. ● Warehouse manager can view the assigned orders in one place. ● Using app ...
Contact User Guide - https://webkul.com/blog/warehouse-inventory-management- software/ Store Link - https://store.webkul.c...
Which is the best app based solution to manage the warehouse?

The Opencart WMS app is the most simplified way to manage the stock of goods. In an e-Commerce industry, this feature is most critical and complex due to heavy inventory.

Which is the best app based solution to manage the warehouse?

  1. 1. Which is the best app based solution to manage the warehouse? The Opencart Warehouse Management System(WMS) will allow the e-Commerce website user to manage the stock in the warehouse with an app.It allows the warehouse managers to steremling the order management process in a warehouse.
  2. 2. Why use an app for warehouse management? Thus, this app makes it possible to quickly manage the stocks and orders. The allocated product can easily be found in the warehouse.Then add the product into the tote. Additionally, the staff agent can validate the complete tote. A warehouse is a huge place where there are multiple product stock are placed.It is very difficult to manage the incoming and outgoing inventory via manual method.
  3. 3. Define Structure of Warehouse The application backend can allow the store owner to specify the structure of a warehouse. This in turn allows warehouse agents to easily fetch the product and add it to the customer order. ● Multiple warehouse addition facility. ● Defining the number of rows, columns, shelves, and racks in a warehouse. ● Virtual cart in the form of tote can be added.
  4. 4. Staff Registration The warehouse management is not possible without associating it to a staff manager. The store owner saves the details of the warehouse manager of its easy recognition in the system. ● Association of the manager with warehouse. ● Specification of login details which can be used by warehouse manager to access WMS app. ● Easy store management with registered managers in the warehouse.
  5. 5. Order Assignment To Warehouse The store owner can easy assign the upcoming order to a warehouse.This step improvises the order delivery process as no product is missed before delivering it. ● This streamlines the process of order management in a warehouse. ● Saves the time and accelerates the order delivery to customer
  6. 6. Virtual Cart Management The physical stores here in the app are said as tote in the system. These totes are registered along with the warehouse.The staff agent will pick up the tote in physical warehouse and add products in it.
  7. 7. Aspects of Tote Association ● Totes here are having a barcode for easy identification. ● The staff member can add products to the tote. ● With the verification option, tote products can be validated.
  8. 8. Warehouse Management Via Native App The warehouse manager can login the application to validate the products in the cart. The native app has a list of assigned orders from where the product in the tote can be compared with the products in order.
  9. 9. ● Quick, Easy, and efficient order management. ● Warehouse manager can view the assigned orders in one place. ● Using app the staff members to search and filter orders. ● The totes can be managed easily using the application. ● Verify the products of order easily by scanning the tote.
  10. 10. Contact User Guide - https://webkul.com/blog/warehouse-inventory-management- software/ Store Link - https://store.webkul.com/opencart-warehouse- management-system-mobile-app.html For further queries or customization requirements, please send an email to support@webkul.com You can also create a support ticket at- https://webkul.uvdesk.com/en/customer/create- ticket/ Or reach out via Voice at - India - (+91)-9870284067 USA - (+1)-9143531684
