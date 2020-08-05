Multi-Vendor Marketplace Vendor Category for Magento 2

Marketplace Seller Category for Magento 2: With the help of this plugin the admin and seller can create the categories for the seller’s collection page. The admin can easily create new categories and assign them to multiple sellers in the store. Seller from their ends can create/manage categories for their collection page. The admin will assign the category to the seller which the admin has created at their end. This will allow the customer a specific option as per the seller to filter the product.