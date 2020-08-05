Multi-Vendor Marketplace Vendor Category for Magento 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Marketplace Seller Category for Magento 2: With the help of this plugin the admin and seller can create the categories for the seller’s collection page. The admin can easily create new categories and assign them to multiple sellers in the store. Seller from their ends can create/manage categories for their collection page. The admin will assign the category to the seller which the admin has created at their end. This will allow the customer a specific option as per the seller to filter the product.

  1. 1. Multi-Vendor Marketplace Seller Category for Magento 2 Now, the admin and seller can create the categories for the seller’s collection page.
  2. 2. ● With the help of this plugin the admin and seller can create the categories for the seller’s collection page. ● The admin can easily create new categories and assign them to multiple sellers in the store. ● Seller from their ends can create/manage categories for their collection page. ● The admin will assign the category to seller which the admin has created at their end. ● This will allow the customer a specific option as per seller to filter the product. Introduction
  3. 3. ● The seller categories are on seller profile is one of the major components to attract the customer. The sellers can now create a category-specific to the products on their respective store. ● This will allow the customer to easily look for a particular product being sold by the seller. This type of functionality is highly helpful where the marketplace structure is massive. Where there are multiple seller dealing with many products. ● In such cases, the seller categories can be highly helpful to optimize the product search process for the customer. ● Duplication of the seller categories is avoided as now the categories are unique to the seller that is, a category created for a seller is allocated specifically to that seller only. ● Moreover, it would be exclusively visible on that seller profile page. How it Helps?
  4. 4. ● Optimization Of Search - With the seller categories, the customer can get a quick search. ● Seller Centric Categories Creation - Categories created are as per the product of the seller. ● Seller Categories Management - The admin can give permission to the seller to manage the categories at their end. ● Seller Category Product Allocation - The seller can allocate product to the seller categories. This can be done selectively or collectively. Benefits
  5. 5. ● Compatible with latest Magento 2.3.x version. ● Sellers can create categories for their collection page. ● Independent categories from Magento catalog. Layered navigation filter by seller category on the seller collection page. ● The seller can create and manage the categories from seller panel. ● Admin can configure the module for the seller by allowing them to manage the categories. ● The customer can filter the products as per seller categories in seller collection page. ● Admin can create seller categories on behalf of the seller. ● Introduction of independent categories from that of Magento default catalog. Features
  6. 6. Layered Navigation To Customer • The customer now optimizes the process of search by allowing the seller categories in the seller collection page. This functionality will allow the customer to remain connected with the store.
  7. 7. Seller Categories • The seller categories are on seller profile is one of the major components to attract the customer. The sellers can now create a category-specific to the products on their respective store.
  8. 8. Admin Permissions • The admin or marketplace owner can configure the module to give the seller the facility of managing the seller categories.
  9. 9. Seller Categories • The seller can manage the seller categories as per their product. This will give the seller the functionality of easily display their products.
  10. 10. Conclusion • The seller categories are on seller profile is one of the major components to attract the customer. The sellers can now create a category-specific to the products on their respective store. • This will allow the customer to easily look for a particular product being sold by the seller. This type of functionality is highly helpful where the marketplace structure is massive. Where there are multiple seller dealing with many products. • In such cases, the seller categories can be highly helpful to optimize the product search process for the customer. • Duplication of the seller categories is avoided as now the categories are unique to the seller that is, a category created for a seller is allocated specifically to that seller only. • Moreover, it would be exclusively visible on that seller profile page.
  11. 11. Contact Us • User Guide - https://webkul.com/blog/magento2-marketplace-vendor-categories/ Store Link - https://store.webkul.com/magento2-marketplace-vendor-category.html Live Demo - https://magento2demo.webkul.com/marketplace-split- order/?demo=Webkul_MpSellerCategory • For further queries or customization requirements, please send an email to support@webkul.com • You can also create a support ticket at- https://webkul.uvdesk.com/en/customer/create-ticket/ • Or reach out via Voice at - India - (+91)-9870284067 USA - (+1)-9143531684
  12. 12. THANK YOU

