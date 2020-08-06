Advanced Booking Notification Plugin for Magento 2

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Notifying your customers in advance regarding there booking surely increases the trust factor and brings in convenience to the customers as well.
Using this extension, the admin can send SMS notifications in advance to the customers for the booking notifications. The notifications can be sent out to multiple customers at a time. Supported Booking Types - Default, Appointment, Event, Rental, Hotel, and Table.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment