Advanced Booking Notification Plugin for Magento 2

Notifying your customers in advance regarding there booking surely increases the trust factor and brings in convenience to the customers as well.

Using this extension, the admin can send SMS notifications in advance to the customers for the booking notifications. The notifications can be sent out to multiple customers at a time. Supported Booking Types - Default, Appointment, Event, Rental, Hotel, and Table.

Advanced Booking Notification Plugin for Magento 2

  1. 1. Advanced Booking Notification Plugin for Magento 2 Now, the Magento 2 webstore owners/admin can easily notify their customers in advance regarding there booking surely increases the trust factor and brings in convenience to the customers.
  2. 2. ● Notifying your customers in advance regarding there booking surely increases the trust factor and brings in convenience to the customers as well. ● Using this extension, the admin can send SMS notifications in advance to the customers for the booking notifications. ● The notifications can be sent out to multiple customers at a time. Supported Booking Types - Default, Appointment, Event, Rental, Hotel, and Table. Introduction
  3. 3. ● Invoice Generation - Receive an SMS having the details after an invoice is generated by the admin. ● Booking Confirmation - Customer will receive a booking confirmation notification. ● Booking Cancellation - On booking cancellation, the customer will receive a cancellation notification. ● Advance Alert Notification - Customers will receive advance notifications for their bookings according to the set days and minutes configured by the admin. Benefits
  4. 4. ● Send SMS notification to customers on Booking Products. ● SMS Notification on the booking confirmation. ● SMS Notification on the booking cancellation. ● SMS Notification option on view booking admin grid. ● The admin can select bookings and send notification through mass action. ● Bulk SMS Notification to customers with frequency days before. ● Bulk SMS Notification to customers with frequency minutes before. Features
  5. 5. Admin - Notify Customers • This extension can keep your customers informed and updated about the bookings that they have made.
  6. 6. Admin - Event Notifications • Customers will get notified of various events that are occurring like - Invoice creation, booking cancellation notification and much more.
  7. 7. Admin - Twilio API Configuration • SMS notifications are sent automatically to the customers, so no need for the admin to do it manually.
  8. 8. Conclusion • Notifying your customers in advance regarding there booking surely increases the trust factor and brings in convenience to the customers as well. • Using this extension, the admin can send SMS notifications in advance to the customers for the booking notifications. • The notifications can be sent out to multiple customers at a time. Supported Booking Types - Default, Appointment, Event, Rental, Hotel, and Table.
  9. 9. Contact Us • User Guide - https://webkul.com/blog/magento2-booking-reservation-notification/ Store Link - https://store.webkul.com/magento2-booking-reservation-sms.html • For further queries or customization requirements, please send an email to support@webkul.com • You can also create a support ticket at- https://webkul.uvdesk.com/en/customer/create-ticket/ • Or reach out via Voice at - India - (+91)-9870284067 USA - (+1)-9143531684
  10. 10. THANK YOU

