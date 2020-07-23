Successfully reported this slideshow.
Invest in social media marketing services to build an Instagram marketing strategy for your business. Here are some out-of-the-box post ideas you may try.

  1. 1. Looking For Unique Ideas For Your Instagram Posts? Find Them Here Do you think you have built a strong social media presence for your business? But is your social media strategy even complete without leveraging Instagram? This visually-driven platform has taken the internet by storm and emerged as every marketer’s most-preferred social media channel. If you are sceptical or yet to unleash the potential of this platform, here are some facts that you must take note of. With 1 billion users on board, Instagram allows your business to get on the radar of a wider audience. Further, almost 200 million users check out business profiles on Instagram every
  2. 2. day, which creates a great scope of generating leads for businesses. And it’s not over yet. If used strategically and effectively, Instagram’s potential reach can be as high as 849.3 million users (hootsuite.com). Given these promising statistics, it is not a surprise that businesses are hiring social media marketing services to build an active presence on Instagram today. Now, if you are convinced and planning to get started with your Instagram marketing strategy, here are some post ideas that can help you turn heads on this platform. So, let us dive in to know more. Create a Buzz On Instagram With Interesting Marketing Ideas 1. Upload Engaging Video Content – Why restrict yourself to just uploading images when you can drive better user engagement with high-quality videos? Currently, stories, live streaming, video posts, and IGTV are the four forms in which videos are available on Instagram. Pick any of these options to reach and engage the maximum audience on the platform. Moreover, with the video duration extended up to 60 seconds, you will get enough time to communicate your brand story to the target audience effectively. However, make sure you are making the right use of this opportunity. Upload high-quality videos to attract and engage the users. Also, if you want to stand out from the rest, work on the content of the videos you are posting. Need ideas? Take a cue from BuzzFeed Tasty, which has garnered immense popularity for uploading super easy and interesting recipe videos on Instagram. Likewise, you too can share relevant and useful videos aligning with your business objectives to attract the target audience. And if that requires you to hire digital marketing services, so be it. After all, investing in professional services can widen your customer base and bring in big returns for your business. 2. Behind The Scenes Peek-a-Boo – Want to strike a chord with your audience instantly? Posting behind-the-scene content can do the right trick! Of course, the audience wants to see your products and services. However, offering a sneak peek into the inside stories can help generate trust among your audience. There are several companies out there that have incorporated this fascinating idea into their Instagram marketing strategy. Want some interesting examples to follow? Here you go! M.Gemi, an Italian shoe company, is totally acing it and how! By posting short behind-the- scene videos, the company gives its target audience a quick and interesting insight into the traditional manufacturing method it follows. Sounds exciting? Consult with a digital
  3. 3. marketing agency India and you too can come up with interesting content for your ad campaign. Do you believe behind-the-scenes cannot be your cup of tea because yours is a B2B company? Well, with our next example, we are going to change your perception. IBM is one of those B2B companies that stands out for using reactive storytelling to engage the audience. Moreover, by sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from one of its Innovation Workshops in Edinburgh, Scotland, the company has won appreciation and admiration of its Instagram followers. 3. Explore User-Generated Content – How do you show that you appreciate your customers? This is where user-generated content comes into play. By incorporating it in your marketing strategy, you can build your brand’s community and give your audience a voice. Do not believe? Well, according to a survey, 85% of Instagram customers trust UGC more than any branded content (socialmediatoday.com). Moreover, a marketing strategy integrated with UGC can increase the engagement rate by 59.25% (socialmediatoday.com). Now, that rings a bell. Doesn’t it? Apart from seeking help from an internet marketing agency India, you can follow some hit examples set by renowned brands on Instagram. Let us take Lush, the cosmetics brand, for example. The company posts customers’ product pictures to generate trust and credibility among the audience. So, you see, you cannot simply stop at understanding customer persona for your business. To help your audience resonate with your brand, you must leverage UGC for creating better brand awareness. And this, in turn, would enhance social media engagement, improve ad campaign performance, and increase conversion rates for your business. However, to stay assured of conversion-driven results, hiring social media marketing services becomes imperative. 4. Utilise Cause-Based Content – With Covid-19 pandemic sending shockwaves around the world, you have to very sensible with your marketing message and humanize your brand to drive better engagement on social media. Against this backdrop, it is interesting to point out that the coronavirus outbreak has revived the importance and relevance of cause marketing in the current times. Designed around an on-going social or ethical issue, cause marketing allows a business to raise awareness, connect with customer consciousness, and drive profits out of it. Brands on Instagram are connecting with the audience through shared crisis thereby turning cause marketing into a new normal. A pub chain based in Scotland, BrewDog increased its hand
  sanitizer production to donate the essential item to all NHS hospitals and care facilities across the UK. Moreover, it posted frequently on Instagram to keep the followers updated and informed about the same. So, in light of the recent developments, your business too can post cause-based content and make it an integral part of your Instagram marketing strategy. Moreover, with 61% of consumers believing that brands must help to grow environmental and social consciousness, you cannot run the risk of overlooking cause campaigns (edelman.com). Can you? No, we guess. Conclusion – To earn high online visibility and spread brand awareness, building your presence on Instagram is a must today. Moreover, with most number of Gen X users, the platform can be said to have the decision-makers of the future. As a result, you have to think of out of the box ideas to catch the attention of such audiences. And should you face any difficultly in coming up with such ideas, you may hire the expertise of an internet marketing agency India. With reliable professionals by your side, it gets easier to overcome hurdles, and achieve your marketing goals with ease. So, engage digital marketing services and plan your next course of action.
  http pinterest com webguruindia https instagram com webguruinfosystems

