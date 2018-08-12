Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change Audiobook Free | 417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change audio b...
417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change Audiobook Free | 417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change audio b...
417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change Audiobook Free | 417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change audio b...
417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change Audiobook Free | 417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change audio b...
417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change Audiobook Free | 417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change audio b...
Download Full Version 417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change Audiobook Free | 417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change audio bookstore

4 views

Published on

417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change Audiobook Free | 417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change audio bookstore

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change Audiobook Free | 417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change audio bookstore

  1. 1. 417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change Audiobook Free | 417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change audio bookstore
  2. 2. 417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change Audiobook Free | 417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change audio bookstore LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. 417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change Audiobook Free | 417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change audio bookstore Resolve past traumas and facilitate change for a wonderful life. This is the second of a series of six sonic meditation recordings by Glenn Harrold and Ali Calderwood, which are based upon the ancient solfeggio musical scale. Each note in this scale has specific healing properties and this recording uses the second note, which resonates to a frequency of 417hz and is associated with the colour orange and the element of water. This particular frequency works to dissolve emotional patterns and imprints from the past and facilitate positive changes. It will also help to clear other emotional patterns, such as low self-esteem, self-rejection, overindulgence, jealousy and emotional instability, all of which exist within the same vibrational energy. It has been said that the solfeggio tones can even help to release blocks and traumas from past lives. Glenn Harrold's skilled vocal delivery and guided meditation combined with Ali Calderwood's deep and moving soundscapes tuned to 417hz combine to create an amazingly powerful meditation recording that has the potential to clear away blocks on a cellular level. Listen now to resolve past traumas and facilitate changes that will leave you feeling lighter and free of old baggage. There are two audio tracks on this recording, the first has a wake up ending for daytime use, and the second has a go to sleep ending which is ideal for bedtime use. About the Ancient Solfeggio Scale and Healing Sounds: Modern science is now beginning to recognise what the ancient mystics throughout time have been saying; that everything is in a constant state of vibration, and therefore everything that is vibrating has a sound (even if it’s not audible). Everything also has its own optimum rate of vibration, and this is called resonance. When we are in resonance, we are in balance and harmony with creation. Emotions and mental states also have their own optimum resonance an
  4. 4. 417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change Audiobook Free | 417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change audio bookstore Written By: Ali Calderwood, Glenn Harrold. Narrated By: Glenn Harrold Publisher: Diviniti Publishing Date: January 2012 Duration: 1 hours 20 minutes
  5. 5. 417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change Audiobook Free | 417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change audio bookstore
  6. 6. Download Full Version 417Hz Solfeggio Meditation - Facilitating Change Audio OR Listen now

×