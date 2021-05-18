Hardening Your CI/CD Pipelines with GitOps and Continuous Security

Join us for a webinar on how to secure your CI/CD pipeline for Kubernetes with GitOps best practices and continuous runtime protection. As modern developers and DevOps teams are embarking on a quest for speed and reliability through automated CI/CD pipelines for Kubernetes, enterprises still need to ensure security and regulatory compliance.



Together with Deepfence, the Weaveworks team will explain and demonstrate how GitOps continuous delivery pipelines, combined with continuous security observability, improves the overall security of your development workflow - from Git to production.



In this webinar we will demonstrate:

Deepfence container scanning

Git-to-Kubernetes using FluxCD

Deepfence continuous runtime security