Watch the recording here: https://youtu.be/6_dlU9WYBeY



Is your team stuck working weekends during an upgrade? Dealing with long deployment windows due to manual processes? Are you tired of dealing with too many vendor tools, or not having an audit trail for compliance?



There's got to be a better way!



There is, and during this session Priyanka "Pinky" Ravi will give you an overview of how to get better security, velocity, and reliability with GitOps, and then how to get GitOps going on your own machine!



By the end of this talk, you'll see two easy paths to getting GitOps up and running using Flux on Kubernetes. You'll see GitOps in action with a sample app that you deploy and then customize using configs. And then you'll hear ways that delivery and platform teams today are benefitting from GitOps, saving them from headaches, boredom, fires, and saving them time and money. Join us!



Resources:

⭐️ Weave GitOps - https://docs.gitops.weave.works/docs/getting-started/

⭐️ Flux - the GitOps family of projects: fluxcd.io

⭐️ Get Started with Flux Guide: https://fluxcd.io/docs/get-started/

⭐️ Flux GitHub Repo: https://github.com/fluxcd/flux2

⭐️ Flux on CNCF Slack: https://cloud-native.slack.com/messages/flux

(or get an invite here: https://slack.cncf.io/)