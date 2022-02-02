Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 15

Get Started with Flux

Feb. 02, 2022
0 likes 16 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Technology

Watch the recording here: https://youtu.be/6_dlU9WYBeY

Is your team stuck working weekends during an upgrade? Dealing with long deployment windows due to manual processes? Are you tired of dealing with too many vendor tools, or not having an audit trail for compliance?

There's got to be a better way!

There is, and during this session Priyanka "Pinky" Ravi will give you an overview of how to get better security, velocity, and reliability with GitOps, and then how to get GitOps going on your own machine!

By the end of this talk, you'll see two easy paths to getting GitOps up and running using Flux on Kubernetes. You'll see GitOps in action with a sample app that you deploy and then customize using configs. And then you'll hear ways that delivery and platform teams today are benefitting from GitOps, saving them from headaches, boredom, fires, and saving them time and money. Join us!

Resources:
⭐️ Weave GitOps - https://docs.gitops.weave.works/docs/getting-started/
⭐️ Flux - the GitOps family of projects: fluxcd.io
⭐️ Get Started with Flux Guide: https://fluxcd.io/docs/get-started/
⭐️ Flux GitHub Repo: https://github.com/fluxcd/flux2
⭐️ Flux on CNCF Slack: https://cloud-native.slack.com/messages/flux
(or get an invite here: https://slack.cncf.io/)

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

Setting up Notifications, Alerts & Webhooks with Flux v2 by Alison Dowdney
Setting up Notifications, Alerts & Webhooks with Flux v2 by Alison Dowdney
Weaveworks
Cloud Native Engineering with SRE and GitOps
Cloud Native Engineering with SRE and GitOps
Weaveworks
Hands-on GitOps Patterns for Helm Users
Hands-on GitOps Patterns for Helm Users
Weaveworks
Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Strategies for Kubernetes with GitOps
Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Strategies for Kubernetes with GitOps
Weaveworks
WKP Team Workspaces Webinar
WKP Team Workspaces Webinar
Weaveworks
WKP 2.4 Delivers GitOps Anywhere
WKP 2.4 Delivers GitOps Anywhere
Weaveworks
The Power of GitOps with Flux & GitOps Toolkit
The Power of GitOps with Flux & GitOps Toolkit
Weaveworks
GitOps Toolkit (Cloud Native Nordics Tech Talk)
GitOps Toolkit (Cloud Native Nordics Tech Talk)
Weaveworks
Defining & Enforcing Policies the GitOps Way
Defining & Enforcing Policies the GitOps Way
Weaveworks
A GitOps model for High Availability and Disaster Recovery on EKS
A GitOps model for High Availability and Disaster Recovery on EKS
Weaveworks
Make stateful apps in Kubernetes a no brainer with Pure Storage and GitOps
Make stateful apps in Kubernetes a no brainer with Pure Storage and GitOps
Weaveworks
WKSctl: Gitops Management of Kubernetes Clusters
WKSctl: Gitops Management of Kubernetes Clusters
Weaveworks
Implementing Progressive Delivery with Your Team (by Leigh Capili)
Implementing Progressive Delivery with Your Team (by Leigh Capili)
Weaveworks
How to manage Kubernetes at scale with just git
How to manage Kubernetes at scale with just git
Weaveworks
Using MLOps to Bring ML to Production/The Promise of MLOps
Using MLOps to Bring ML to Production/The Promise of MLOps
Weaveworks
Flagger lightning talk
Flagger lightning talk
Weaveworks
Introduction to EKS and eksctl
Introduction to EKS and eksctl
Weaveworks
Automating Canary Deployments with Weaveworks Flagger and Aspen Mesh
Automating Canary Deployments with Weaveworks Flagger and Aspen Mesh
Weaveworks
Delivering Quality at Speed with GitOps
Delivering Quality at Speed with GitOps
Weaveworks
Introduction to Prometheus and Cortex (WOUG)
Introduction to Prometheus and Cortex (WOUG)
Weaveworks
Intro to Service Meshes & Progressive Delivery (WOUG)
Intro to Service Meshes & Progressive Delivery (WOUG)
Weaveworks
Introduction to Kubernetes Security (Aqua & Weaveworks)
Introduction to Kubernetes Security (Aqua & Weaveworks)
Weaveworks
Continuous Security for GitOps
Continuous Security for GitOps
Weaveworks
Tune Your Go Garbage-Collector
Tune Your Go Garbage-Collector
Weaveworks
Secure GitOps pipelines for Kubernetes with Snyk & Weaveworks
Secure GitOps pipelines for Kubernetes with Snyk & Weaveworks
Weaveworks
Cloud Native Transformation (Alexis Richardson) - Continuous Lifecycle 2018 (Mannheim)
Cloud Native Transformation (Alexis Richardson) - Continuous Lifecycle 2018 ...
Weaveworks
Kubecon seattle 2018 workshop slides
Kubecon seattle 2018 workshop slides
Weaveworks
Flagger: Istio Progressive Delivery Operator
Flagger: Istio Progressive Delivery Operator
Weaveworks
GitOps A/B testing with Istio and Helm
GitOps A/B testing with Istio and Helm
Weaveworks
Continuous Lifecycle London 2018 Event Keynote
Continuous Lifecycle London 2018 Event Keynote
Weaveworks
Webinar: High velocity deployment with google cloud and weave cloud
Webinar: High velocity deployment with google cloud and weave cloud
Weaveworks
GitOps - Modern best practices for high velocity app dev using cloud native tools
GitOps - Modern best practices for high velocity app dev using cloud native t...
Weaveworks
Why observability matters - now and in the future (w/guest Grafana)
Why observability matters - now and in the future (w/guest Grafana)
Weaveworks
PromQL Deep Dive - The Prometheus Query Language
PromQL Deep Dive - The Prometheus Query Language
Weaveworks
Continuous Delivery the Hard Way with Kubernetes
Continuous Delivery the Hard Way with Kubernetes
Weaveworks
Monitoring your Application in Kubernetes with Prometheus
Monitoring your Application in Kubernetes with Prometheus
Weaveworks
Orchestrating Microservices with Kubernetes
Orchestrating Microservices with Kubernetes
Weaveworks
Introduction to Microservices
Introduction to Microservices
Weaveworks
Cloud Native Apps with GitOps
Cloud Native Apps with GitOps
Weaveworks
Continuous Delivery the Hard Way with Kubernetes
Continuous Delivery the Hard Way with Kubernetes
Weaveworks

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Young Men and Fire: Twenty-fifth Anniversary Edition Norman MacLean
(4.5/5)
Free
Longitude: The True Story of a Lone Genius Who Solved the Greatest Scientific Problem of His Time Dava Sobel
(4/5)
Free
Energy Conservation in Buildings: The Achievement of 50% Energy Saving: An Environmental Challenge? Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free
System Identification: Tutorials Presented at the 5th IFAC Symposium on Identification and System Parameter Estimation, F.R. Germany, September 1979 Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
(5/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(4/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us Ro Khanna
(0/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free

×