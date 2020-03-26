212852676 pdvsa-ha-201

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PDVSA N° TITULO REV. FECHA DESCRIPCION PAG. REV. APROB. APROB. APROB. FECHAAPROB.FECHA VOLUMEN 4–I E1994 HA–201 PROTECCION
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 1 .Menú Principal Indice manua...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 2 .Menú Principal Indice manua...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 3 .Menú Principal Indice manua...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 4 .Menú Principal Indice manua...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 5 .Menú Principal Indice manua...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 6 .Menú Principal Indice manua...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 7 .Menú Principal Indice manua...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 8 .Menú Principal Indice manua...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 9 .Menú Principal Indice manua...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 10 .Menú Principal Indice manu...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 11 .Menú Principal Indice manu...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 12 .Menú Principal Indice manu...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 13 .Menú Principal Indice manu...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 14 .Menú Principal Indice manu...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 15 .Menú Principal Indice manu...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 16 .Menú Principal Indice manu...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 17 .Menú Principal Indice manu...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 18 .Menú Principal Indice manu...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 19 .Menú Principal Indice manu...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 20 .Menú Principal Indice manu...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 21 .Menú Principal Indice manu...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 22 .Menú Principal Indice manu...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 23 .Menú Principal Indice manu...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 24 .Menú Principal Indice manu...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 25 .Menú Principal Indice manu...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 26 .Menú Principal Indice manu...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 27 .Menú Principal Indice manu...
REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 28 .Menú Principal Indice manu...
Norma de PDVSA

  PDVSA N° TITULO REV. FECHA DESCRIPCION PAG. REV. APROB. APROB. APROB. FECHAAPROB.FECHA VOLUMEN 4–I E1994 HA–201 PROTECCION CATODICA PARA APROBACION Eliecer Jiménez Alejandro NewskiJUL.93 JUL.93 ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA JUL.930 28 L.T. MANUAL DE INGENIERIA DE DISEÑO ESPECIALISTAS PDVSA
  REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 1 Indice 1 GENERAL 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.1 Alcance 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.2 Referencias 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2 REQUERIMIENTOS 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 DISEÑO 4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.1 Mediciones 4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.2 Obtención y Registro 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.3 Estudios y Documentación para los Diseños 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.4 Instalación Temporal de Protección Catódica 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.5 Medición de Corriente 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.6 Medición del Potencial entre el Suelo y la Tubería 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.7 Condiciones de Medición 7. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.8 Medición de la Resistividad del Suelo. 7. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.9 Detección de Tubería Enterrada 8. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 SISTEMAS DE PROTECCION CATODICA 8. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.2 Ubicación de los Sistemas 9. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.3 Separación de los Sistemas 9. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.4 Tipos de Rectificadores 9. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.5 Rectificadores Especiales 10. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 LECHOS DE ANODOS PARA CORRIENTE IMPRESA 10. . . . . . . . . 5.2 Tipo 11. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.3 Selección de Anodos 11. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.4 Colocación del Anodo 11. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.5 Lechos de Anodos en Pozos Profundos 12. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.6 Densidad de Corriente 12. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.7 Diseño de Lechos de Anodos Criterios Adicionales 12. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 ANODOS GALVANICOS 13. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.1 Aplicación 13. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.2 Ubicación 13. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.3 Tipo 13. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 PUNTOS DE MEDICION 14. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.1 Medición de Potencial 14. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.2 Medición de Corriente 14. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 ACCESORIOS DE AISLAMIENTO 15. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
  REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 2 9 UBICACION DEL AISLAMIENTO EN TUBERIAS 15. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9.1 Líneas Principales 15. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9.2 Tanques de Almacenamiento 15. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9.3 Lineas Ajenas a la Planta 15. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9.4 Líneas de Flujo 15. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9.5 Areas Revestidas 16. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9.6 Bridas Enterradas y Bridas en la Superficie 16. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 PUNTOS DE AISLAMIENTO ESPECIALES 16. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10.1 Válvulas en Cajas de Válvulas 16. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10.2 Soportes sobre los Muelles 16. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10.3 Cruce de Líneas y Líneas Paralelas 16. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10.4 Conductor de Puesta a Tierra y Tubería de Protección 16. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10.5 Líneas de Servicio Público 16. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10.6 Estructuras Metálicas Enterradas de Diferentes Características 17. . . . . . . 11 PROTECCION CONTRA CORRIENTES ELECTRICAS DE FUGA 17. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11.1 Aplicaciones Típicas de Puentes 17. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11.2 Puentes Típicos 18. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 SISTEMAS DE PROTECCION DE LOS ACCESORIOS AISLADORES 18. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12.1 Descargador de Sobretensiones para Bridas Aislantes 18. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12.2 Pararrayos 18. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12.3 Corriente Alterna 19. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 UNIONES GALVANICAS 19. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13.1 Métodos de Protección 19. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13.2 Tasa de Corrosión 19. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 NORMAS DE MATERIALES Y EQUIPOS 19. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14.1 General 19. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14.2 Rectificadores 20. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14.3 Lechos de Anodos para Corriente Impresa 21. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14.4 Anodos Galvánicos 23. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14.5
  4. 4. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 3 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA 1 GENERAL 1.1 Alcance Esta especificación establece los criterios básicos de diseño para la protección catódica de tuberías enterradas y de otras estructuras que así lo requieran, en instalaciones no marinas. 1.2 Referencias 1.2.1 A menos que se especifique lo contrario se usará la última edición de las normas en referencia. 1.2.2 Esta especificación cumplirá con las leyes, códigos y regulaciones venezolanas que sean aplicables. 1.2.3 Las siguientes normas o especificaciones formarán parte de este documento excepto por las modificaciones incluidas: API RP 1109 “Recommended Practice for Marking Liquid Petroleum Pipelines”, American Petroleum Institute. ASTM A–123 “Zinc (Hot–Galvanized) Coatings on Products Fabricated from Rolled, Pressed, and Forged Steel Shapes, Plates, Bars and Strips”, American Society for Testing and Materials. AWWA C–203 “Coal–Tar Enamel Protective Coatings for Steel Water Pipe”, American Water Works Association. NACE RP01–69 “Control of External Corrossion on Undergroundor Submerged Metallic Piping Systems”, National Association of Corrosion Engineers. ANSI B31.4 “Liquid Petroleum Transportation Piping Systems”. BS CP 1021 “Cathodic Protection”. Especificaciones de Ingeniería PDVSA 0–201 Requerimientos de Material y Aplicación de Pintura. PDVSA L–212 Materiales Aislantes y su Aplicación. 1.2.4 Los códigos, especificaciones y estándares, incluyendo la información suplementaria respectiva en su última edición, formarán parte de esta especificación de acuerdo al alcance aquí indicado. 2 REQUERIMIENTOS 2.1 Se instalará un sistema de protección catódica para toda tubería enterrada o sumergida a fin de contrarrestar la corrosión que eventualmente podría ocasionar
  5. 5. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 4 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA fallas estructurales. Se desarrollará un procedimiento de ensayo para determinar si se ha obtenido una protección catódica adecuada. 2.2 El sistema de protección catódica debe estar instalado y en operación en un período no mayor de un año después de finalizada la construcción. En el caso que ya exista dicho sistema la nueva estructura se conectará al mismo, si este tuviese la capacidad adecuada o se adecúa ampliándolo. 2.3 El diseño y la selección del sistema de protección catódica se basará en esta especificación y prácticas de ingeniería sustentados en: 2.3.1 Adecuada recopilación de información sobre corrosión. 2.3.2 Revisión de datos históricos para instalaciones similares. 2.3.3 Aspecto económico. 2.3.4 Requerimientos en cuanto a material, operación y medio ambiente. 2.4 El sistema de protección catódica elegido se diseñará a fin de eliminar cualquier efecto corrosivo adverso en estructuras cercanas, equipo, tubos, cables, etc. Adicional a esto, los planos de ingeniería deberán definir claramente la ubicación del equipo catódico incorporado en la tubería y otras instalaciones, bien sean a la vista o enterradas, que pudiesen afectar o ser afectadas por el sistema de protección catódica. El diseño del sistema se hará para 20 años. 2.5 Se considerarán problemas de origen metalúrgico como por ejemplo el agrietamiento por corrosión con esfuerzo. Es conveniente comparar el costo de un sistema de revestimiento y la protección catódica necesaria contra el costo al utilizar materiales resistentes a la corrosión. 2.6 Los materiales y equipos cumplirán con las normas citadas o serán aprobados por el ingeniero del proyecto para los requerimientos especiales. Cuando se requiera, se suministrará al ingeniero del proyecto un grupo de materiales de muestra para ensayos destructivos, para la inspección de control de calidad y su respectiva aprobación antes de que se envíen los materiales. Se incluirá una copia de los resultados del ensayo, junto con la muestra. Cualquier otro equipo estará sujeto a una inspección de aceptación por parte del ingeniero del proyecto. 3 DISEÑO 3.1 Mediciones El método de mediciones utilizado consistirá en ensayos de resistividad del suelo en puntos típicos a lo largo de la estructura. Las condiciones del medio ambiente,
  6. 6. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 5 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA tamaño, disposición física, económicas y necesidad de información de diseño determinarán cuales variables requerirán medición en campo. 3.2 Obtención y Registro 3.2.1 La adecuada recopilación de datos en campo es obligatoria. Además de la medición eléctrica, la información incluirá fechas, estado del tiempo, descripción y condición del terreno, nombres del personal de mediciones, números de teléfono y direcciones de contactos extranjeros, caminos de acceso, fuentes potenciales de energía eléctrica, ubicación adecuada para ánodos de sacrificio y cualquier otra información pertinente. 3.2.2 Los datos obtenidos en las mediciones indicarán también la ubicación de todas las estructuras enterradas o adyacentes a la obra, la condición de las superficies metálicas expuestas y la calidad del aislamiento del revestimiento en dichas estructuras. 3.2.3 Los sitios posibles de ubicación detallada de los sistemas de protección catódica, serán localizados con mediciones detalladas tomando como referencia puntos fijos establecidos usando el método de triangulación. 3.3 Estudios y Documentación para los Diseños El ingeniero de proyecto preparará un diseño detallado del sistema de protección propuesto, el cual tomará en consideración las siguientes proposiciones: 3.3.1 Estará basado en una continua operación del sistema para la vida útil especificada en el diseño de la estructura o equipo a ser protegido. 3.3.2 Considerará los requerimientos para la instalación de cualquier interconexión necesaria entre estructuras que puedan estar sujetas a interferencia catódica. 3.3.3 Incluirá detalles para la puesta en marcha del sistema, el diseño y la ubicación de bridas con aislamiento y puntos de medición. 3.4 Instalación Temporal de Protección Catódica Se obtendrán parámetros de diseño completos al instalar un sistema de protección temporal y se medirá la cantidad de corriente requerida para proteger adecuadamente a un sistema enterrado dado. Los detalles de estas instalaciones temporales se listan a continuación: 3.4.1 Ubicación. El lecho de ánodos temporal, estará localizado en el lugar seleccionado para la instalación permanente propuesta. 3.4.2 Fuentes de Energía Temporales. La energía eléctrica temporal para los ensayos, consistirá de generadores impulsados por motores, acumuladores estacionarios,
  7. 7. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 6 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA unidades de protección catódica existentes, rectificadores portátiles combinados con energía comercial disponible, etc. Este equipo suministrará una corriente directa constante, bien regulada, de una tensión e intensidad en las magnitudes requeridas durante el ensayo. 3.4.3 Lechos de Anodos Temporales. Los lechos de ánodos temporales consistirán de tubería de desecho enterrada,estructuras metálicas enterradas abandonadas, láminas de aluminio en un pozo de agua, etc., los cuales serán utilizados para suministrar un contacto eléctrico suficiente con la tierra, que permita la estimulación de los lechos de ánodos propuestos. El cableado temporal, necesario para conectar los lechos de ánodos, tendrá aislamiento suficiente para prevenir fugas de corriente no controladas y garantizar la seguridad del personal. 3.5 Medición de Corriente 3.5.1 Una vez que el sistema se ha estabilizado en los niveles de protección requeridos, se harán mediciones del drenaje de corriente del sistema temporal y se considerará la resistencia total del circuito. 3.5.2 Las mediciones de corriente se harán mediante derivadores calibrados (shunts) o instrumentos conectados permanentemente en el circuito, con lo cual la resistencia permanecerá constante durante la prueba. 3.6 Medición del Potencial entre el Suelo y la Tubería 3.6.1 El potencial entre el suelo y la tubería, se obtendrá en todos los terminales de medición, a ambos lados de las bridas o uniones con aislamiento, en los cruces con otras tuberías u otras estructuras metálicas enterradas o cualquier estructura similar próxima a la estructura que esté siendo protegida (donde estas lecturas sean prácticas y fáciles de obtener); asimismo, en cualquier otro punto donde se considere necesario determinar la efectividad del sistema de protección catódica propuesto, y evitar la corrosión por corrientes de fuga a estructuras que no estén incluidas dentro del sistema de protección catódica. 3.6.2 Todas las lecturas de potencial serán registradas con precisión de milivoltios, utilizando instrumentos adecuados y electrodos de referencia cobre–sulfato de cobre, o plata–cloruro de plata (Ag/Ag Cl).
  8. 8. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 7 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA 3.6.3 Las lecturas de potencial serán tomadas a intervalos suficientes para prevenir la omisión de alguna zona no protegida, o en proceso de corrosión, de la estructura enterrada a ser protegida. Las lecturas también se obtendrán, para asegurar que el sistema de protección catódica que está siendo diseñado no ocasionará problemas de interferencia no controlables en otras estructuras enterradas. En áreas clasificadas peligrosas, tales como estaciones y patios de tanques, se tomarán lecturas adicionales necesarias que permitan detectar cualquier situación de peligro que pueda originarse de la instalación de protección catódica. 3.6.4 La posición del electrodo respecto a la estructura enterrada será registrada en cada medición de potencial. 3.7 Condiciones de Medición 3.7.1 Sin aplicación de corriente Esta es la denominación condición “normal” o condición eléctrica natural de las estructuras enterradas. Estas condiciones serán cambiadas por la protección catódica aplicada a un estado eléctrico que cumpla con uno o más de los criterios de protección, como se describe en NACE RP–01–69, Sección 6, “Criteria for Cathodic Protection”. La elección de los criterios dependerá de los costos, condición del revestimiento, medio ambiente y tipo de estructura enterrada a ser protegida. 3.7.2 Nivel mínimo de protección Utilizando el sistema de protección catódica temporal simulado se drenará suficiente corriente a fin de lograr la protección de toda la estructura, alcanzando los niveles mínimos aceptables aplicables para los criterios que sean utilizados. 3.7.3 Nivel máximo de protección Una vez se hayan determinado los niveles mínimos de corriente de protección, la salida de corriente del sistema de protección catódica temporal simulado se incrementará hasta que se alcancen los niveles máximos de protección aceptables. En esta condición se medirá la atenuación de la protección a través de toda la estructura. 3.8 Medición de la Resistividad del Suelo La medición de la resistividad del suelo se realizará utilizando el método de los cuatro electrodos. (Método de Wenner). 3.8.1 Ruta de la tubería Donde se requieran mediciones de la resistividad a lo largo de la tubería, éstas se harán a intervalos máximos de 1 kkm (o menos cuando las condiciones del suelo cambien), utilizando una separación entre electrodos equivalente a la profundidad del tubo o a la profundidad requerida. 3.8.2 Lechos de ánodos Se tomarán lecturas de resistividad en las ubicaciones propuestas para los lechos de ánodos a fin de elaborar mapas de contornos para cada una de ellas.
  9. 9. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 8 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA 3.8.3 Ubicación de ánodos Las lecturas de resistividad en los lugares propuestos para los ánodos galvánicos se tomarán a intervalos convenientes a lo largo de la tubería utilizando separaciones de electrodos de potencial, según se requiera. Las lecturas de resistividad serán corregidas para considerar las condiciones más críticas, es decir, en época de verano. 3.8.4 Muestras de suelo Se obtendrá una muestra adecuada del suelo cuando sea necesario, para determinar características adicionales del mismo tales como sales solubles, contenido de humedad, PH, etc. Se determinará el contenido de sulfato a fin de detectar la presencia de bacterias reductoras de sulfato. 3.8.5 El método de un solo electrodo es aceptable solo en el caso de que el método de cuatro electrodos no pueda ser utilizado debido a problemas de espacio o alguna otra limitación. 3.9 Detección de Tubería Enterrada Los detectores electrónicos pueden ser utilizados para ubicar tuberías o alguna otra instalación metálica enterrada. Las barras de inspección se utilizarán solo para verificar la ubicación bajo el suelo. El revestimiento de la estructura enterrada no será dañado por el uso de las barras. 4 SISTEMAS DE PROTECCION CATODICA 4.1 Estos sistemas incluyen aparatos tales como generadores o alternadores accionados por motores de combustión interna, rectificadores, lechos de ánodos y ánodos galvánicos, los cuales suministran corriente a través de un cable de conexión que va a la estructura metálica enterrada. Los cambios anticipados en las características del suelo y en la eficiencia del revestimiento serán considerados al seleccionar y dimensionar el equipo de protección catódica. 4.1.1 Los rectificadores usualmente proveen la corriente de protección de menor costo donde haya disponibilidad de de CA y donde la utilización de ánodos galvánicos no sea económica por la magnitud de la corriente. 4.1.2 Los lechos de ánodos no profundos, normalmente suministraran la mayor economía a largo plazo. 4.1.3 Los lechos de ánodos de pozos profundos tienen, generalmente, mayor costo inicial que los superficiales; sin embargo, pueden ser la selección económica a largo plazo en terrenos áridos o donde es complicada la adquisición del derecho de paso.
  10. 10. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 9 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA 4.1.4 Los ánodos galvánicos proveen una específica ventaja económica y operacional en áreas de alta interferencia como en los medios costa afuera y cuando se utilizan con revestimientos altamente dieléctricos, “punto más caliente”, como el caso de “x–tru–coat” y una capa fina de Epoxy. Los ánodos galvánicos constituyen la elección más económica en cuanto a sistemas de protección catódica en longitudes cortas de tuberías. 4.2 Ubicación de los Sistemas La ubicación estará determinada por los siguientes factores: 4.2.1 Cercanía a una fuente de energía eléctrica económica. 4.2.2 Fuente de energía CC adyacente al lecho de ánodos. 4.2.3 Area no clasificada. 4.2.4 Resguardo y ventilación adecuada. 4.2.5 Vías de acceso cercanas. 4.2.6 Suelo de baja resistencia, bien humectado. 4.3 Separación de los Sistemas La separación estará determinada por los siguientes factores: 4.3.1 Capacidad del rectificador y el lecho de ánodos. 4.3.2 Efecto de corrientes extrañas. 4.3.3 Potenciales permitidos en revestimientos. 4.3.4 Cualidades dieléctricas y de aislamiento de revestimientos de protección. 4.3.5 Costos 4.3.6 Condiciones del suelo 4.4 Tipos de Rectificadores Se prefieren aquellas unidades estandarizadas que cumplen con las normas apropiadas. La selección del tipo se hará de acuerdo a lo siguiente: 4.4.1 Para requerimientos normales se usarán unidades monofásicas enfriadas con aire. 4.4.2 Las unidades sumergidas en aceite serán utilizadas en áreas donde se presenten condiciones de alto grado de humedad, alta temperatura ambiental, vapores corrosivos dañinos, condiciones de polvo excesivo, vapores explosivos peligrosos o condiciones similares.
  11. 11. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 10 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA 4.4.3 Las unidades trifásicas serán usadas siempre que se disponga de suministro eléctrico trifásico. 4.4.4 Unidades montadas en bases serán utilizadas en aquellos casos en que la apariencia y/o el peso son los factores determinantes. Las fundaciones para estas unidades las diseñará la sección de ingeniería civil. 4.4.5 Rectificadores. Generalmente, se usarán rectificadores de selenio de onda completa. En los casos que se requiera alta corriente o que el análisis económico demande el uso de elementos de silicio, estos serán protegidos con limitadores de sobretensión y pararrayos, diseñados específicamente para este uso. 4.5 Rectificadores Especiales En raras ocasiones las exigencias de diseño requerirán el uso de elementos especiales de protección catódica tales como rectificadores de potencial constante o de corriente constante. Problemas como lechos de ánodos de resistencia variable, interferencia debida a los sistemas de corriente continua de alta tensión, y exposición a otros problemas severos de interferencia de corriente continua generalmente requerirán regulación automática de la salida de corriente para protección catódica a fin de obtener una protección completa y económica. Las unidades especiales de protección catódica tales como generadores o alternadores accionados por motores de combustión interna, serán seleccionados de equipos de fabricación estandarizada. 5 LECHOS DE ANODOS PARA CORRIENTE IMPRESA 5.1 La selección del sitio se basará en: 5.1.1 Facilidades de corriente – Los lechos de ánodos estarán ubicados de tal modo de utilizar al máximo la corriente de protección con un flujo mínimo de corrientes de interferencia. 5.1.2 Accesibilidad – El diseño debe procurar minimizar los problemas de obtención de derecho de paso a la vez que se suministre accesibilidad para la instalación, la inspección y el mantenimiento. 5.1.3 Suelo – Se preferirá para la ubicación de los lechos de ánodos los suelos que contengan la mejor combinación de baja resistividad eléctrica, alta concentración química y máximo contenido de humedad.
  12. 12. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 11 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA 5.1.4 Potencial entre el suelo y la estructura – El lecho de ánodos estará localizado de forma que el potencial entre la superficie recubierta y el suelo en contacto no exceda los siguientes niveles medidos en un electrodo de cobre–sulfato de cobre, ubicado directamente sobre el tubo: CONDICION POTENCIAL MAXIMO – Suelo de alta resistencia, revestimiento de alta adherencia 3,0 volts. – Suelo de alta resistencia, revestimiento de baja resistencia 2,5 volts. – Suelo de baja resistencia 2,0 volts. – Agua de mar 1,3 volts. – Tuberías desnudas Limitada por las condiciones de interferencias, protección catódica antieconómica 5.2 Tipo La selección entre los lechos de ánodos superficiales o de pozos profundos dependerá de ciertas variables, tales como precipitación anual, condiciones del suelo, problemas de interferencia y costos del derecho de paso e inversión inicial. 5.3 Selección de Anodos 5.3.1 Generalmente se usarán ánodos pasivos (grafito hierro / silicio / cromo, hierro fundido, lead silver) en vez de ánodos de sacrificio. Dichos ánodos estarán rodeados de carbón suave compactado o coque desmenuzado cuando sea posible, a fin de aumentar el tamaño efectivo del ánodo. 5.3.2 Los ánodos de hierro–silicio pueden usarse para lechos de pozo profundo y son los preferidos para lechos superficiales. 5.4 Colocación del Anodo 5.4.1 Donde sea posible, la colocación del ánodo será diseñada de forma tal que permita una descarga pareja de corriente de todos los ánodos en el lecho. 5.4.2 Los ánodos en los lechos superficiales normalmente se colocarán en posición vertical a menos que se presenten rocas o alguna otra obstrucción. En tal caso podrán ser instalados en posición horizontal de manera de aprovechar las condiciones del suelo.
  13. 13. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 12 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA 5.5 Lechos de Anodos en Pozos Profundos 5.5.1 La profundidad de los lechos de ánodos de pozos profundos será tal que los ánodos estarán ubicados en estratos de baja resistencia tales como “lechos rojos” o arcillas similares. Se llevará un registro de resistividad de la perforación y se utilizará para colocar los ánodos en los estratos de más baja resistencia. 5.5.2 Otros criterios de diseño incluyen: a. Bajo consumo de corriente (3–4 amperios por ánodo) para minimizar el desprendimiento de gas y fomentar mayor duración. b. Separación de ánodos para aprovechar un estrato favorable, 1524 mm (60 pulg.) mínimo. c. Medios adecuados para la ventilación de gases. d. Centralizadores de ánodos e. Inyección de lechada de coque desde el fondo. f. Utilizar materiales estructurales inertes o no corrosivos, a fin de que la vida efectiva quede determinada por los ánodos en si, incluyendo tubo de ventilación plástico, cable de soporte de nylon, grapas y centralizadores de acero inoxidable, envoltura plástica en el tope del relleno de coque, etc. 5.6 Densidad de Corriente La corriente máxima de diseño para ánodos de grafito será de 3 amperios para ánodos de 76 mm x 1524 mm (3 pulg. x 60 pulg.) y 4 amperios para ánodos de 102 mm x 2032 mm (4 pulg. x 80 pulg.). 5.7 Diseño de Lechos de Anodos – Criterios Adicionales 5.7.1 La resistencia del lecho puede ser disminuída aumentando el número de ánodos, longitud del ánodo, diámetro, profundidad o separación y disminuyendo la resistencia del suelo adyacente a los ánodos. 5.7.2 Puede incrementarse el alcance al aumentar la distancia entre el lecho y la estructura protegida, mejorando el revestimiento de la estructura enterrada adyacente al lecho de ánodos. 5.7.3 La salida de corriente estable del lecho puede asegurarse tomando previsiones para el reabastecimiento futuro de agua, si fuera necesario mantener la humedad.
  14. 14. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 13 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA 5.7.4 Los elementos de eliminación de gas, tales como la tubería de ventilación y las baldosas se usarán a fin de garantizar la salida continua de la corriente máxima. Las tuberías de ventilación instaladas en lechos de pozos profundos serán perforadas con agujeros que tengan una separación entre ellos y un tamaño apropiado, con el fin de prevenir obstrucciones y suministrar el venteo de gas adecuado. 6 ANODOS GALVANICOS 6.1 Aplicación En general, los ánodos galvánicos serán colocados ventajosamente en secciones de la estructura enterrada donde el control de las corrientes de interferencia es difícil, particularmente en áreas congestionadas y en áreas urbanas. 6.1.1 Estos ánodos son útiles en instalaciones lejanas a la facilidad de energía eléctrica o bien para protección de pequeñas secciones aisladas de un sistema grande no protegido. 6.1.2 Los ánodos de magnesio son frecuentemente la selección más económica para protección catódica en sistemas de tuberías largas o complejas, protegidos con revestimientos de larga duración y altamente dieléctricos, tales como plástico a presión y capas finas epóxicas aplicadas por fusión. 6.2 Ubicación 6.2.1 Los ánodos galvánicos serán instalados en grupos en puntos distribuidos a lo largo de la tubería a fin de suministrar una protección total y para facilitar la inspección y el mantenimiento. 6.2.2 Los suelos con la mejor combinación de baja resistividad eléctrica, alta concentración química y máximo contenido de humedad, serán seleccionados para la ubicación del ánodo galvánico. La distancia hasta la estructura enterrada no será mayor de 3048 mm (120 pulg.). 6.3 Tipo La selección de los ánodos galvánicos estará restringida a los de magnesio o de zinc de alta pureza que se consigan en el mercado. 6.3.1 Los ánodos de zinc se utilizarán sólo en los suelos de baja resistencia y donde las bajas salidas de corriente y los bajos potenciales de solución resultantes sean tolerables. 6.3.2 El tamaño del ánodo, forma, peso, pureza y relleno dependerán de los requerimientos para cada instalación en particular, de acuerdo con los materiales especificados aquí.
  15. 15. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 14 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA 7 PUNTOS DE MEDICION Los puntos de medición se definen como aquellos puntos a lo largo de un sistema metálico enterrado protegido, en los cuales se harán mediciones de corriente o potencial a fin de evaluar el nivel o condición de la protección catódica. Estos puntos serán provistos, dentro de los límites de factibilidad económica y lógica, en cantidades suficientes y en intervalos apropiados a fin de minimizar la posibilidad de omitir un área de la estructura enterrada, no protegida o corroída. 7.1 Medición de Potencial 7.1.1 Ubicación – En sitios de fácil y rápido acceso cercanos a las vías públicas y/o cauces de agua (Ver Tabla 1). 7.1.2 Diseño de un punto de medición típico – Los puntos de medición de potencial consistirán de terminales metálicos soldados a la estructura enterrada, los cuales permitirán una eficiente medición con pinzas y lecturas repetitivas confiables. El uso de estos puntos ocasionará un mínimo daño al aislamiento de la estructura enterrada, evitará el daño a los recubrimientos decorativos y eliminará ranuras dentro de la estructura metálica por el repetido contacto de metales. 7.1.3 En la mayoría de los casos, se utilizará cable de cobre trenzado aislado de tamaño adecuado, para conectar la estructura enterrada con terminales de medición ubicados convenientemente en la superficie. Para permitir la medición se utilizarán tornillos roscados (más blandos que las pinzas de acero de prueba) como medio de conexión en el terminal del cable. Para proteger los puntos de medición se utilizarán tuberías rígidas galvanizadas verticales y cajas apropiadas. 7.1.4 Las tuberías de ventilación de las camisas de protección, los verticales de las tuberías, las válvulas, etc., constituirá la conexión entre la estructura enterrada y la superficie. En estos casos, serán soldados a la estructura tramos cortos de cobre sólido o tubular, para conformar un punto de medición. 7.2 Medición de Corriente 7.2.1 Ubicación Para la ubicación de los puntos de medición de corriente, referirse a la Tabla 2. 7.2.2 Diseño de un punto de medición típico – Los puntos de prueba para la medición de corriente consistirán generalmente de derivación calibradas (shunts), que permitan la medición de corriente sin que se interrumpa el circuito de protección catódica. 7.2.3 Siempre que haya posibilidad, se usarán derivaciones estándar de un milivoltio por amperio (0,001 ohmio). Para la instalación de ánodos galvánicos y
  16. 16. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 15 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA rectificadores de baja corriente se pueden utilizar las derivaciones de diez milivoltios por amperio (0,01 ohmios). Los derivadores estarán instaladas en cajas adecuadas. 7.2.4 CUANDO SE USEN ANODOS DE SACRIFICIO, LAS MEDICIONES DE POTENCIAL SE HARAN LEJOS DE LOS ANODOS Y EL NUMERO DE MEDICIONES A REALIZARSE SERA APROBADO POR EL INGENIERO DEL PROYECTO. 8 ACCESORIOS DE AISLAMIENTO 8.1 En el caso de instalaciones a la vista, se diseñarán accesorios de aislamiento a fin de controlar el flujo de corriente. Donde los accesorios estén enterrados, se llevarán a la superficie cables de tamaño adecuado, desde ambos lados del aislamiento como medio de control y para medición de corriente. En las juntas aisladas de difícil acceso se instalarán cables de repuesto durante la construcción. 8.2 Se colocarán accesorios de aislamiento en los tramos que sean necesarios a lo largo del equipo a proteger a fin de obtener un control de la corriente. Estos accesorios son instalados generalmente en bridas previstas en el diseño, tales como válvulas, a fin de minimizar el costo de los aislamientos. 8.3 La selección y el diseño de los accesorios aislantes (brida o unión) que vayan a ser utilizados, dependerá de los requerimientos específicos según el caso. El material será seleccionado de renglones estandarizados para fabricación. 9 UBICACION DEL AISLAMIENTO EN TUBERIAS Se colocará aislamiento en: 9.1 Líneas Principales Se aislarán de las estructuras en estaciones y terminales, cruces de ríos y conexiones de inyección. 9.2 Tanques de Almacenamiento Se aislarán de estructuras metálicas enterradas. 9.3 Líneas Ajenas a la Planta Se aislarán de las líneas de la planta. 9.4 Líneas de Flujo Se aislarán de los pozos.
  17. 17. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 16 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA 9.5 Areas Revestidas En el caso de tuberías revestidas, estas serán aisladas de las tuberías adyacentes no revestidas. 9.6 Bridas Enterradas y Bridas en la Superficie En ambos casos tendrán suficiente aislamiento de manera que cada perno de ambas bridas quede completamente aislado y en el caso de las enterradas, serán colocadas dentro de una tanquilla de concreto excenta de humedad y tierra. 10 PUNTOS DE AISLAMIENTO ESPECIALES Los puntos típicos que requieren aislamiento especial son: 10.1 Válvulas en Cajas de Válvulas Serán aisladas en el punto de soporte mediante dos láminas metálicas separadas por una lámina de material aislante. Esta combinación de aislantes será revestida completamente. 10.2 Soportes sobre los Muelles Se aislarán de las tuberías utilizando múltiples capas de revestimiento de vidrio saturadas con material impregnante o una capa de material aislante. 10.3 Cruce de Líneas y Líneas Paralelas Se dejará una separación mínima de 305 mm (12 pulg.) entre líneas que se cruzan para efectos de aislamiento. En los casos que no se obtenga esta separación, se puede aislar utilizando láminas de material aislante tal como Micarta. El espesor de la lámina aislante dependerá de la distancia entre líneas. Sin embargo, esta distancia no será menor de 6,35 mm (1/4 pulg.). Cuando sea posible, el espacio entre líneas paralelas iguales o mayores a 6 pulgadas será como mínimo 2,5 veces el diámetro de la línea de mayor diámetro. 10.4 Conductor de Puesta a Tierra y Tubería de Protección Estarán aisladas de las secciones de tubería revestida. Los conductores de puesta a tierra de cobre desnudo, tendrán una separación mínima de 305 mm (12 pulg.) de otras estructuras enterradas de diferente metal y alejados la máxima distancia posible de sistemas de protección catódica (lechos de ánodos). 10.5 Líneas de Servicio Público Las líneas de gas, petróleo, agua, eléctricas y cloacas, serán aisladas de las estructuras metálicas enterradas ajenas a la planta.
  18. 18. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 17 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA 10.6 Estructuras Metálicas Enterradas de Diferentes Características Serán aisladas entre ellas. 11 PROTECCION CONTRA CORRIENTES ELECTRICAS DE FUGA El diseño de prevención de corrosión para todas las estructuras metálicas enterradas minimizará la probabilidad de que fluyan corrientes eléctricas de fuga entre instalaciones existentes y/o en proyecto. En los puntos donde se supone que habrán problemas, se dará revestimiento adecuado y/o aislamiento, a fin de minimizar el flujo de corrientes de fuga. El diseño incorporará normalmente puentes adecuados, entre las estructuras metálicas enterradas, a fin de prevenir el efecto corrosivo de las corrientes de fuga. 11.1 Aplicaciones Típicas de Puentes 11.1.1 Corrientes de protección catódica Serán controladas a fin de prevenir daños por corrientes de fuga utilizando puentes sólidos, de resistencia, unidireccionales, electrolíticos o rectificadores, según sea el caso. Cuando existan tuberías ajenas al proyecto, se requerirá un programa de mediciones para determinar interferencia en juntas o conexiones. 11.1.2 Corriente alterna En los casos de tuberías que presenten corrientes alternas de fuga o inducidas (generalmente en líneas bien revestidas paralelas a líneas de transmisión de alta tensión), se instalarán drenajes electrolíticos, como barras de magnesio o de zinc para drenar a tierra la corriente eléctrica. Las tensiones inducidas, especialmente en patios de líneas revestidas, pueden ser extremadamente peligrosas durante la construcción. Se suministrarán instalaciones de puesta a tierra para proteger la línea a medida que se vaya construyendo. 11.1.3 Corrientes en las cubiertas de plomo de los cables Se colocarán puentes en cada extremo de las tuberías, para asegurar que no se interrumpa el flujo de las corrientes de protección catódica. El plomo, el aluminio y el zinc, si se exponen a un ambiente severamente alcalino, se corroerán rápidamente aún si están protegidos catódicamente. Por lo tanto, estos metales se mantendrán a un potencial por debajo de 1,2 con relación a la celda de cobre / sulfato de cobre para evitar el exceso de corriente de protección debido a productos alcalinos. En aquellos casos en los cuales ocurren mayores potenciales, se instalarán puentes de resistencia apropiados.
  19. 19. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 18 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA 11.2 Puentes Típicos 11.2.1 Puente sólido Un conductor metálico sólido de baja resistencia que conecta las estructuras metálicas. 11.2.2 Puente con resistencia Es similar a la conexión sólida excepto que se coloca una resistencia en el circuito a fin de restringir la corriente del puente. 11.2.3 Puente electrolítico Es similar al puente con resistencia, excepto que se utiliza un electrolito en vez de resistencia. Los ánodos galvánicos pueden ser enterrados juntos o cerca de una estructura metálica enterrada a fin de utilizar el suelo como resistencia electrolítica. 11.2.4 Puente de descarga de sobretensiones Es similar a la conexión de resistencia excepto que se utiliza la resistencia del aire en vez del resistor. 11.2.5 Puente unidireccional Es un rectificador de media onda que permite el flujo de corriente desde una estructura enterrada,a través de un conductor metálico, hacia otra estructura, pe ro bloquea la corriente que fluye en sentido inverso. Este tipo será provisto con una protección de sobretensiones diseñada adecuadamente, a fin de asegurar un rendimiento continuo. 11.2.6 Puente rectificador Son rectificadores independientes de protección catódica conectados a un lecho de ánodos común. 12 SISTEMAS DE PROTECCION DE LOS ACCESORIOS AISLADORES 12.1 Descargador de Sobretensiones para Bridas Aislantes En los casos en que la aplicación lo permita, la brida será protegida instalando un descargador de sobretensiones en los pernos de las bridas. Se puede utilizar un puente electrólitico tal como una celda de puesta a tierra prefabricada de ánodo de zinc, a fin de proteger el aislamiento de la brida. 12.2 Pararrayos Donde no sea práctico instalar descargadores de sobretensiones o puentes electrolíticos, en las bridas y en todas las uniones aisladas, se conectará un
  20. 20. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 19 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA pararrayo en paralelo con la brida aislada dentro de una caja protectora, en un lugar accesible para fines de mantenimiento. 12.3 Corriente Alterna Puentes electrolíticos, tales como celdas de puesta a tierra prefabricadas de ánodos de zinc, se usarán en las bridas aisladas donde se desee interrumpir sólo la corriente continua. 13 UNIONES GALVANICAS En los casos en los cuales metales diferentes están conectados mediante un conductor y expuestos a una solución conductora, uno de ellos se puede corroer mientras protege al otro. A esto se le denomina unión galvánica. El diseño de prevención de corrosión excluye la conexión de metales de diferente potencial, particulamente en casos de elementos enterrados o mojados. Cuando se hacen indispensables las uniones galvánicas, se seleccionarán metales con la menor diferencia entre sus potenciales. 13.1 Métodos de Protección Cuando pueda ocurrir el contacto de metales diferentes como en el caso de tuberías galvanizadas, cables de cobre de puesta a tierra, puestas a tierra de zinc, tuberías de acero, estructuras de hierro fundido, etc., se suministrará una protección con suficiente recubrimiento, para evitar la corrosión que produce la humedad y la protección catódica, de manera que prevenga los daños que pudiera ocasionar la corrosión. 13.2 Tasa de Corrosión La magnitud y dirección del flujo de corriente entre materiales diferentes en una solución conductora, determina la tasa de corrosión en uno de los elementos de la unión. 14 NORMAS DE MATERIALES Y EQUIPOS 14.1 General En esta sección se suministrarán los criterios básicos, incluyendo control de calidad y ensayos de aceptación, para los materiales y equipos requeridos en las instalaciones de protección catódica asociadas con el manejo de petróleo crudo, productos derivados del petróleo, agua y otros materiales transportados por tuberías, o las instalaciones asociadas a éstas. A menos que se especifique lo contrario, se utilizarán sólo las últimas ediciones de las normas a las que que se haga referencia. Los materiales utilizados deberán ajustarse a los requerimientos locales que sean aplicables.
  21. 21. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 20 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA 14.2 Rectificadores Estos estarán de acuerdo con la Norma NEMA MR 20 para rectificadores de protección catódica con semiconductores. 14.2.1 Cubierta Las cubiertas serán de un tamaño adecuado, metálicas, resistentes a pequeños actos vandálicos. Estarán apropiadamente galvanizadas o revestidas para protegerlas contra la corrosión atmosférica. Las cubiertas que utilizan en aceite serán sometidas a pruebas de presión para detectar fugas y las unidades enfriadas con aire estarán provistas de rejillas, para evitar la entrada de insectos. 14.2.2 Estructura Los componentes serán montados de forma que todas las conexiones sean accesibles. Los rectificadores sumergidos en aceite contendrán una estructura removible en la cual se colocan las partes sumergidas. En general, acero galvanizado u otros revestimientos para prevención de la corrosión causada por las condiciones atmosféricas, serán utilizados en la estructura interna y en los pernos de los rectificadores enfriados por aire. 14.2.3 Transformadores Habrá un transformador para cada fase utilizada en el rectificador. 14.2.4 Circuitos rectificadores Todos los rectificadores serán del tipo puente de onda completa, instalados de forma tal de minimizar la transferencia de calor hacia los elementos rectificadores. 14.2.5 Terminales y conexiones Las conexiones mediante pernos tendrán doble tuerca con terminales soldados. Los terminales de los cables estarán engrapados y soldados al cable. Se utilizarán conductores de cobre sólido para prevenir fugas de aceite en los cables por efecto sifón. 14.2.6 Instrumentos a. Los rectificadores tendrán voltímetros de corriente continua de fácil acceso y amperímetros exteriores tipo derivación. b. En áreas, de alto nivel ceraunico, se agregarán suiches a los circuitos de los medidores permitiendo así el aislamiento de los mismos cuando estos no estén en uso. 14.2.7 Capacidades A menos que se indique lo contrario, la capacidad de las unidades será especificada para una temperatura ambiente de 45°C (113°F).
  22. 22. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 21 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA 14.2.8 Diagrama de circuito y lista de partes El fabricante suministrará el diagrama de circuito y la lista de partes para cada rectificador. 14.2.9 Dispositivos de protección En los rectificadores se utilizarán interruptores operados manualmente o arrancadores magnéticos provistos de disparo instantáneo y temporizado, de un tamaño adecuado. 14.2.10 Aceite del transformador Para el rectificador se requiere aceite de transformador no–detergente, no–inhibidor ya que los detergentes e inhibidores atacan los diodos de silicio (de acuerdo a la especificación de materiales PDVSA 28–07/05 “Transformador / Rectificador de Protección Catódica”) que constituye el principal componente en la mayoría de los rectificadores de protección catódica. 14.2.11 Equipos auxiliares especiales a. Las unidades remotas requieren un detector de falla del sistema de corriente continua, el cual consiste en una luz visible controlada por un relé magnético de corriente continua. b. La alimentación con frecuencias especiales, conexiones plateadas, protección contra rayos, transformación de corriente constante, etc., serán especificados en el diseño. 14.2.12 Fundaciones para unidades instaladas sobre bases Se adaptarán a los requerimientos descritos en las especificaciones de diseño civil. 14.3 Lechos de Anodos para Corriente Impresa 14.3.1 Material del ánodo A menos que se especifique lo contrario, los ánodos para corriente impresa estarán compuestos por barras de grafito, o hierro / silicio / cromo, dimensionadas de manera tal que cumpla con los requisitos de corriente de la instalación. Las barras irán totalmente impregnadas con cera o algún otro aglomerante adecuado. Otros materiales alternos para ánodos, que pueden ser utilizados solamente en áreas problema son acero de desecho, hierro fundido de alto contenido de sicilio y plomo–plata. Exceptuando algunos casos donde las condiciones de construcción no lo permitan, cada ánodo irá protegido con carbón suave bien compactado o polvillo de coque tamizado a fin de obtener el tamaño de partículas requerido.
  23. 23. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 22 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA 14.3.2 Cables y alambres a. El cable que va desde el rectificador hasta las uniones en derivación del lecho de ánodos y a la estructura protegida, será dimensionado para que transporte la corriente total del sistema sin que se produzca una excesiva caída de tensión. b. Generalmente un conductor monopolar # 1/0 ó 2/0 AWG, será suficiente. El aislamiento será de polietileno. Pueden especificarse conductores de menor calibre o aislamiento más duradero dependiendo de los requerimientos de corriente y las condiciones ambientales del proyecto específico. c. En todos los casos, se tendrá mucho cuidado con la unión del ánodo y el conductor. Esta área de flexión está sujeta a daños y es una causa conocida de fallas en los lechos de ánodos. En consecuencia, es obligatoria una inspección rígida de la unión. 14.3.3 Derivaciones (Shunts) y Cajas de Conexión Derivaciones para medición de corriente Cada ánodo y todos los conductores requieren métodos para la medición de las corrientes. Generalmente, las derivaciones calibradas son el método más simple para tales mediciones. Estas derivaciones serán colocadas en cajas superficiales adecuadamente dimensionadas. En instalaciones subterráneas las derivaciones estarán completamente aisladas del suelo. 14.3.4 Material para Empalmes de Cables Se evitarán los empalmes subterráneos de los conductores de protección catódica. Bajo ninguna circunstancia se permitirá el empalme subterráneo de los conductores positivos en lechos de ánodos profundos. Los empalmes a la vista están permitidos. Se utilizará material adecuado para los empalmes, a fin de asegurar su larga duración y baja resistencia. Los materiales típicos son: a. Terminal de cobre soldable de tamaño adecuado. b. Soldadura 50% estaño, 50% plomo con limpiador no corrosivo. c. Conectores de presión tipo manga. 14.3.5 Aislamiento Los empalmes de los conductores negativos enterrados, serán aislados con uno de los siguientes materiales: a. Asfalto aplicado en caliente o esmalte de alquitrán para tubería vaciado en un recipiente de forma y tamaño apropiados, sobre una superficie con imprimación. b. Juegos de mezcla epóxica de aislamiento. c. Dos componentes epóxicos vulcanizados en frío.
  24. 24. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 23 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA 14.3.6 En los casos problemáticos de aislamiento, tales como conexiones apernadas en cajas de empalme ubicadas en la superficie, se utilizarán lonas con base fenólica como lámina aislante tipo Micarta, Baquelita o Synthane. 14.3.7 Cubierta Se utilizará tubería de polietileno, PVC o plástico reforzado con vidrio de un tamaño apropiado, para que actúe como revestimiento del segmento de polvo de coque en la superficie de los lechos de ánodos profundos. 14.3.8 Concreto Los requerimientos del concreto y sus elementos están dados en la Especificación PDVSA A–211 “Concreto, Materiales y Construcción”. 14.4 Anodos Galvánicos 14.4.1 Material del ánodo En los suelos de baja resistencia (menos de 1.500 ohm–centímetro) se utilizarán ánodos de zinc o normalizados de magnesio, en serie con una resistencia apropiada. 14.4.2 Relleno alrededor del ánodo Los ánodos galvánicos enterrados en suelo, requieren un material de relleno a su alrededor de tipo de perforación, de baja resistencia con características de retención de humedad que asegure un alto rendimiento del ánodo.
  25. 25. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 24 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA 14.4.3 Peso y forma del ánodo El peso, tamaño y forma del ánodo se escogerá de los materiales normalizados disponibles en el comercio, de acuerdo a los requerimientos de instalación para cada caso. 14.4.4 Derivaciones (Shunts) Las derivaciones calibradas se utilizarán para permitir evaluar el mantenimiento del ánodo. Donde se prevean pequeñas corrientes, se utilizará un derivador de diez milivoltios por amperio (0,01 ohm). Si es posible, estos derivadores deben ir metidos en cajetines galvanizados, ubicados en la superficie. 14.5 Puntos de Medición 14.5.1 General a. Se requieren puntos de medición a fin de evaluar la efectividad de la protección catódica. Asimismo, se requieren mediciones de tensión (potencial suelo–tubería) y corriente. Los cables de medición serán trenzados de tamaño adecuado, con aislamiento de polietileno apropiado para ser enterrado. En la superficie, cuando se requieran lecturas frecuentes, los terminales de tipo casquillo hechos de cobre o aluminio (en atmósferas contaminadas con sulfuro) constituyen los mecanismos de contacto más efectivos y de mayor duración. b. Los cables de medición se llevarán hasta las cajas terminales galvanizadas de tamaño apropiado ubicadas en la superficie, a través de tuberías rígidas galvanizadas de peso normalizado. En zonas de corrosión atmosférica severa, se utilizarán tubos y cajas de empalme plásticos. El diámetro del tubo dependerá del número y tamaño de los conductores, según se muestra en la Tabla 1 en el Código Eléctrico Nacional. 14.5.2 Conexiones de los terminales de medición a. Los cables de medición irán conectados a la estructura metálica a la cual van a servir bien mediante soldadura de arco, soldadura aluminotérmica, soldadura de latón o apernados. Las conexiones en soldadura aluminotérmica no utilizarán cartuchos mayores que Cadweld No. 15 o su equivalente. b. Para otras conexiones tales como cable con cable, o cable a derivaciones, utilizarán terminales soldados de tamaño apropiado, pernos y arandelas. Las conexiones a la vista requieren pernos de silicio–bronce de larga duración.
  26. 26. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 25 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA 14.6 Materiales y Accesorios Utilizados para el Aislamiento Eléctrico Para aislar las estructuras revestidas o con protección catódica de las estructuras metálicas adyacentes no protegidas, se requiere el uso de materiales y accesorios normalizados. 14.6.1 Bridas con aislamiento a. El material utilizado para las empacaduras, mangas y arandelas con aislamiento debe ser lona con base fenólica Grado C, o mejor. De esta forma se asegurará que cualquier otro material utilizado en sustitución, no esté sujeto a flujo en frío, agrietamiento causado por temperaturas extremas y problemas similares. b. Las empacaduras serán del tipo Maloney Tipo E (Full Face) o un equivalente que haya sido aprobado. El tipo F (Inside Bolt Circle) puede ser requerido cuando ocurra desalineamiento de la brida. Los pernos tendrán doble aislamiento. En áreas de alta incidencia de rayos, se pueden colocar descargadores para sobretensiones entre las arandelas aislantes de los pernos. c. Las empacaduras para bridas de 20 pulg. y mayores estarán recubiertas con neopreno por ambas caras o tendrán elementos insertados para sellar a presión. 14.6.2 Juntas de aislamiento en tuberías Se pueden utilizar juntas de aislamiento en tuberías siempre y cuando se cumplan los requerimientos hidráulicos de las mismas. En áreas de alta incidencia de rayos (zonas con suelos de alta resistencia, etc), se instalarán pararrayos en las juntas. 14.7 Aislamiento de las Camisas de Protección Dependiendo de cada proyecto en particular, en el aislamiento de la tubería con respecto a las camisas de protección en autopistas y cruces de tren, se utilizará una de las siguientes técnicas y materiales: 14.7.1 Almohadillas construidas en sitio Las tuberías recubiertas con esmalte asfáltico, brea y materiales “Somásticos” pueden ser aislados de las camisas mediante el uso de elementos de relleno, construídos en campo con los materiales de revestimiento utilizados en la tubería.
  27. 27. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 26 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA 14.7.2 Mecánico Elementos de aislamiento de plástico o neopreno serán utilizados para aislar las tuberías de las camisas. Los siguientes requerimientos de materiales rigen en su selección: a. Tuberías hasta 12 pulgadas Se utilizarán aislantes de resina epóxica reforzada con vidrio o aisladores moldeados en poliester tales como Maloney N_ 57 o Plastic Products INC. Los materiales no reforzados o algún otro tipo de plástico no serán utilizados dadas las características no deseadas de “flujo en frío”. b. Tubos mayores de 12 pulgadas Los elementos aislantes de tipo patín son requeridos para soportar el peso que tienen las grandes tuberías. Los aislantes serán de bandas de acero con los bordes y partes interiores aislados y con patines hechos de: (1) resina epóxica reforzada con vidrio o poliester, tal como Maloney Tipo PF o (2) lona con base fenólica como SP1 A8 y A12 o Maloney 63 y 59. El espesor mínimo del aislante debe ser 203 mm (8 pulg.), debiendo especificarse el espesor más durable de 305 mm (12 pulg.) para tuberías de gran diámetro cuando así lo requieran los pesos involucrados. El papel de base fenólica, plásticos no reforzados o cualquier otro plástico diferente a los ya mencionados no son aceptados debido a la tendencia de “flujo en frío” o de absorción de humedad. 14.7.3 Sellos de las camisas Así como los aisladores de las camisas, los sellos de ellas pueden ser fabricados en campo usando los materiales de revestimiento de tubería o instalando sellos mecánicos comprados. Los sellos comprados serán de neopreno. Tanto sellos tipo enchufable como el tipo de envolver pueden ser utilizados dependiendo de las características del sistema de tubería específico. 14.8 Uniones Galvánicas Componentes metálicos diferentes ensamblados de acuerdo a las especificaciones del fabricante serán inspeccionados, ensayados y evaluados en cuanto a daños por uniones galvánicas, antes de aceptarlos. Donde se presenten uniones galvánicas corrosivas, se tomarán medidas que eliminen el problema, como la instalación de elementos aisladores o el reemplazo de las partes metálicas diferentes o se colocarán metales compatibles, antes de aceptar los renglones involucrados.
  28. 28. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 27 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA TABLA 1. UBICACION DE PUNTOS PARA MEDICION POTENCIAL UBICACION PUNTOS DE MEDICION COMENTARIOS 1. Tubería revestida, con camisas en carreteras, vías de tren, canales: Camisas menores de 45,7 m (150’) de long. Camisas 45,7 (150’) y más de long. 1 2 Medición del potencial del tubo al suelo y de la camisa al suelo. Medición del potencial del tubo al suelo y de la camisa al suelo en cada extremo de la camisa 2. Tubería revestida, más de 762 m (2.500’) entre camisas 1 Medición del potencial del tubo al suelo cerca del centro 3. Largas secciones de tubería revestidas. Intervalos de 1 km Medición del potencial del tubo al suelo 4. Largas secciones de tubería sin revestir con protección catódica Intervalos de 0,5 km Medición del potencial del tubo al suelo 5. Tubería cercana al lecho de ánodos de un rectificador perteneciente a otra instalación. 2 Medición del potencial del tubo al suelo en los puntos de entrada y salida de los campos de ánodos 6. Tubería en oposición al lecho de ánodos de un rectificador de otra instalación dentro de un radio de 305 m (1000’) de la línea. 1 Medición del potencial del tubo al suelo 7. Interferencia en los cruces con otras líneas. 1 Requiere aprobación previa de los custodios del otro sistema 8. Bridas o uniones aisladas . 1 Uno de cada lado 9. Vertical de la línea principal 1 Unión al lecho adyacente al tubo vertical 10. Estructura enterrada opuesta al lecho de ánodos galvánicos 1 Medición del potencial de la estructura al suelo 11. Sistemas de metales diferentes cercanos al lecho de ánodos 1 Medición del potencial de la estructura enterrada al suelo en metales afectados como tubería eléctrica galvanizada, tuberías de hierro para aguas negras, cables de puesta a tierra de cobre, pernos de acero, etc.
  29. 29. REVISION FECHA ESPECIFICACION DE INGENIERIA PROTECCION CATODICA JUL.930 PDVSA HA–201 Página 28 .Menú Principal Indice manual Indice volumen Indice norma PDVSA TABLA 2. UBICACION DE PUNTOS PARA MEDICION DE CORRIENTE UBICACION PUNTOS DE MEDICION COMENTARIOS 1. Rectificadores y lechos de ánodos galvánicos. 1 Medición de la corriente total. 2. Lechos de ánodos conectados al rectificador. 1 Medición individual en cada lecho de ánodos. 3. Anodos inertes. 1 Medición de la salida del ánodo. 4. Estructura metálica encerrada. 1 Medición de la corriente de retorno de cada estructura conectada al negativo del sistema de protección catódica. 5. Conductor negativo del rectificador conectado a la estructura enterrada. 1 Medición de la dirección y la magnitud de la corriente que fluye en la estructura. 6. Secciones largas de tubería revestida . Intervalos de 100 km máximo Medición del flujo de protección. 7. Bridas aisladas. 1 Medición del flujo posible. 8. Tuberías de otras instalaciones. En sitios accesibles Medición de magnitud y dirección de la corriente donde hay cambios de custodio. 9. Secciones largas e inaccesibles de tubería. 2 Medición de la corriente que entra y que sale de la sección, tales como lagunas, ríos y áreas congestionadas. 10. Donde existan corrientes de interferencia o de fuga. Donde sea Mediciones donde se requiera, según el caso.

