Best rechargeable bug zapper racket and fly killer

Jan. 18, 2022
The WBM Smart Bug Zapper is a fully rechargeable mosquito killer racket that projects a powerful 3,000 Volt zap to anything within the three layer mesh!
It’s safe to use but should be handled with caution (especially for children).
This bug zapper is meant for just that, eliminating bugs and is not a toy.

  1. 1. Best Rechargeable Bug Zapper Racket and Fly killer Online in Pakistan
  2. 2. Product Description The WBM Smart Bug Zapper is a fully rechargeable mosquito killer racket that projects a powerful 3,000 Volt zap to anything within the three layer mesh! • It’s safe to use but should be handled with caution (especially for children). • This bug zapper is meant for just that, eliminating bugs and is not a toy. The WBM Smart Bug Zapper Package Includes • 1 3,000 Volt WBM Smart Bug Zapper • 1 USB charging cable • Product description and directions (on package)
  3. 3. About This Item • INSTANT FLY KILLER: Keep those pesky bugs out of your home easily with the help of our Electric Fly Swatter! Its cordless, battery- operated feature ensures utmost safety and convenience to keep the whole family comfortable. • INDOOR & OUTDOOR USE: Conveniently use it in and out of your home. With just one full swing, you'll send those annoying flies, bugs, and mosquitoes into oblivion. It won't leave a mess on your hands or unsightly marks on your walls and floors. • SAFE FOR THE FAMILY: No need to get a special diffuser, spray, or plant to keep flies at bay. This battery-operated mosquito zapper won't produce harmful smoke and smell, especially guaranteeing your kids' and pets' safety.

