SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :
A stunning picture book celebrates the first widely seen integrated jazz performance: the debut of the Benny Goodman quartet with Teddy Wilson in 1936 Chicago.
BOOK DETAIL :
-Author : Lesa Cline-Ransome
-Language : English
-Grade Level : 1-4
-Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
-Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
-Format : SLIDE BOOK
-Seller information : Lesa Cline-Ransome ( 9✮ )
