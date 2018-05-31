-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
George, Harold, Captain Underpants, and a cast of bad guys present an activity book featuring puzzles, games, comics, drawing tips, and Flip-O-Rama pages.
Author : Dav Pilkey
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-5
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : Dav Pilkey ( 8✮ )
Link Download : https://onlinebk16.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0439267617
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment