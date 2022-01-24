Successfully reported this slideshow.
Key differences between recruitment and talent acquisition

Jan. 24, 2022
Education

The two terms ‘recruitment’ and ‘talent acquisition’ have a similar meaning and are often used interchangeably, to describe the process followed to hire and recruit candidates. However, the two terms although related to each other, have different meanings. To learn about how the two terms differ let us take a deeper understanding of the traditional meaning of these terms.

Key differences between recruitment and talent acquisition

  1. 1. Key differences between Recruitment and Talent Acquisition The two terms ‘recruitment’ and ‘talent acquisition’ have a similar meaning and are often used interchangeably, to describe the process followed to hire and recruit candidates. However, the two terms although related to each other, have different meanings. To learn about how the two terms differ let us take a deeper understanding of the traditional meaning of these terms. Recruitment- What does it mean? The core purpose of recruitment is to fill a vacant space in the organization by recruiting someone who fits the profile. Recruitment is the procedure by which an organization hires a candidate after evaluating their skills and qualifications. There is usually a procedure that is followed by top manpower consultants in India to recruit employers when there is a vacancy in the organization. What is Talent Acquisition? The purpose of talent acquisition and recruitment is similar in a manner where both are focused on finding skilled people who are best suitable for the organization. Talent acquisition is more about understanding the long-term goals of the company and hiring someone through a flexible approach by the team, whereas recruitment lays down a standard procedure. Talent Acquisition is more of a strategy using several avenues of the company that makes it a hub to attract talent from all over and allows the company to recruit the best candidates. Talent Acquisition is done through word-of-mouth referrals, career websites like LinkedIn, networking, social media, and brand advertisement & marketing. 5 elements to understand how Talent Acquisition differs from Recruitment in HR consulting companies in India. 1. Strategy- Recruitment is more of an action that is taken following a standard procedure that has been pre-set. Talent Acquisition differs from recruitment because it requires planning. There has to be a deeper understanding of the nature of the business, the aim and long-term goals of the organization, and then accordingly strategizing the process. 2. Segregating the workforce-
  2. 2. The process of talent acquisition requires a deeper understanding of the goals of the organization, the requirements of different positions in the company, the skill set required, and the experience that one must have for the success of the organization. Talent acquisition works on a broader spectrum when compared to recruitment. 3. Branding of employers Brands are improving their methods to attract customers based on their talents. A vital part of talent acquisition is to ensure that the company/brand’s image and intent are clear. A part of this process is to create a positive working culture and grow a reputation that it earns through the services it offers. This helps to attract the best candidates as they get a sneak peek of what it may appear like to work with that company. 4. Researching talent To find the right person for your company, talent acquisition requires recruitment organizations to research and source candidates from various places. This process helps to build relationships with potential candidates that help to hire them in the near future if not immediately. 5. Analysis- Recruitment is the end process of talent acquisition. A vital part of the talent acquisition strategy is to make an analysis of the reports and metrics by collecting information that is necessary to benefit the recruitment process. The constant upgrading of processes over regular feedbacks and analysis helps to make the recruitment process prompt and helps to recruit the top candidates. Talent acquisition is more important than recruitment There are several instances where there are vacancies but filling those up with credible candidates is a tough job. Sometimes there are no applications, while on some occasions the applicants are not good enough. This is where a strategy for talent acquisition plays a role. It is beyond the set procedures of recruitment. Understand the sphere of work, and get to know the scope of work for the vacancy that is offered. Relationship building is a vital part of this process, as it helps in recruitment in the future if not immediately. Talent Acquisition is what keeps the company going. It helps to retain the existing employees, helps to foresee the problems that may occur in the company, and take necessary measures, which the recruitment team may miss out on while following their mechanical process.
  3. 3. The top HR consulting firms in India must pay attention to their strategies to ensure the company hires the right candidates who are willing to expand their career and also the right fit for your organization.

