Naltrexone as Part of Treatment Plan for Alcohol Use Disorder

In his most recent position as a Board-Certified Psychiatrist on the Spirit Lake Indian Reservation, Wayne Macfadden MD, utilized medication-assisted treatment in his evaluation and treatment of local residents. Specifically, Wayne Macfadden MD used buprenorphine for opioid use disorder and naltrexone for alcohol use disorder. Approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use in opioid use disorder and alcohol use disorder, naltrexone binds and blocks opioid receptors in the body, reducing feelings of intoxication. Because it does not activate opioid receptors in the body, naltrexone has low potential for abuse. The drug can help people with alcohol use disorders remain motivated to pursue and maintain treatment and avoid relapse. Available in pill form or as an extended-release intramuscular injectable, the drug works on patients who are no longer physically dependent on alcohol. Thus, to avoid side effects such as vomiting and nausea, individuals should wait until the alcohol detoxification process is complete before beginning a naltrexone protocol, which typically lasts 3 to 4 months.