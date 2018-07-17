About Books unduh The Mathematics Of Generalization: Proceedings of the SFI/CNLS Workshop on Formal Approaches to Supervised Learning (Santa Fe Institute) gratis :

The Mathematics of Generalization Contributions from workers in Bayesian analysis, machine learning, neural nets, PAC and VC theory, classical sampling theory statistics and the statistical physics of learning discuss the subject

Creator : David H. Wolpert

Best Sellers Rank : #4 Paid in Kindle Store

Link Download News : https://sakideeek.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0201409836

