Read E-book Rebel (The Renegades) - Rebecca Yarros [Ready]

She’s Penna Carstairs. The Renegade they call Rebel. FMX-treme Magazine’s sexiest female athlete of the year.There’s no rule in extreme sports she hasn’t broken,No gender barrier she hasn’t demolished.She’s the woman I met in a bar in Vegas.The woman I illegally BASE jumped for.The woman I spent one insane, incredible night with.But now I’m screwed.Or rather…not screwed.Because the woman I can’t get out of my head is the one woman I can never touch again.I’m Dr. Cruz Delgado—the youngest professor on this campus,And Penelope Carstairs just walked into my class.Each book in The Renegades series is a standalone story that can be enjoyed out of order. Series Order:Book #1 WilderBook #2 NovaBook #3 Rebel

