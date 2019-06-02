READ Our Tainted Hearts (#1 Confused Cliche Love Series)

-
Author : S. Liscine
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-3
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : S. Liscine ( 2? )
Synnopsis :
I love Ray Brenalds, a murderer. Blake is your typical top student—smart and disciplined. Ray is everything she is not—rebellious and mysterious. Everyone knows him as the leader of the notorious local gang. Their worlds cannot be more different. But during a party that Blake attends as a favor for her sister, Blake’s and Ray’s paths inevitably intertwine. Can Blake change Ray for good? Or will Ray ruin Blake, tainting her reputation and destroying her future?
