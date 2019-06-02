READ Kathryn Kuhlman: The Radio Chapel Years

Author : Shane Philpott

Synnopsis :

In May of 1939, one of America's most beloved preachers forever departed Mason City, Iowa, while the dream church she helped pioneer lay in ruins. For two years, Kathryn had served as co-pastor at Radio Chapel, a grand ministry of evangelism and one of the most extraordinary churches of that day. At the height of Radio Chapel's success, strongholds of suspicion and persecution quickly arose, destroying the church and derailing her ministry. Kathryn Kuhlman: The Radio Chapel Years is the true account of the adversity that Kathryn encountered during the earliest years of her ministry and paints a touching portrait of her heartbreaking journey and shattered ministry. This is an intimate look at a pivotal time in Kathryn's life that unveils the secrets to her overcoming faith and the strength she possessed which would ultimately propel her to a place of national and international recognition.

