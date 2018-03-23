Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
AudioBook�of�What�Happened�to�My�Little�Girl?�Free�Download AudioBook�of�What�Happened�to�My�Little�Girl?�Free�Download LI...
What�Happened�to�My�Little�Girl? Dads,�finally�a�guide�to�your�tween�daughter!�This�companion�book�to�the�FaithGirlz�novel...
What�Happened�to�My�Little�Girl?
What�Happened�to�My�Little�Girl?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

AudioBook of What Happened to My Little Girl Free Download

7 views

Published on

AudioBook of What Happened to My Little Girl Free Download Audiobook Free
AudioBook of What Happened to My Little Girl Free Download Audiobook Download

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

AudioBook of What Happened to My Little Girl Free Download

  1. 1. AudioBook�of�What�Happened�to�My�Little�Girl?�Free�Download AudioBook�of�What�Happened�to�My�Little�Girl?�Free�Download LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. What�Happened�to�My�Little�Girl? Dads,�finally�a�guide�to�your�tween�daughter!�This�companion�book�to�the�FaithGirlz�novels,�devotionals,�and�Bibles, focuses�on�four�tween�issues����appearance,�body�and�mood�changes,�girl�politics,�and�authenticity. Let�tween�expert�Nancy�Rue,�and�her�husband,�Jim,�guide�you�in�helping�your�daughter�live�as�a�girl�child�rather than�a�mini�teenager.�Empower�her�in�spiritually�sound�behaviors�as�the�rate�of�aggression�rises�among�tween females.�Show�your�daughter�how�to�not�only�avoid�but�take�a�stand�on�the�twisted�parts�of�her�culture�such�as�peer abuse,�shallow�consumerism,�and�an�unrealistic�sense�of�entitlement.�Give�her�alternatives�to�the�toxic�media,�and encourage�her�to�become�part�of�something�bigger�than�herself�through�charitable,�God�centered�activities.�Learn�to model�the�growth�of�a�deep,�personal�connection�with�God,�which�makes�all�of�the�above�not�only�possible,�but probable. In�the�midst�of�a�world�saturated�with�poisonous�role�models,�it�is�possible�to�raise�your�daughter�to�be�a�respectful, confident,�God�centered,�young�woman.
  3. 3. What�Happened�to�My�Little�Girl?
  4. 4. What�Happened�to�My�Little�Girl?

×