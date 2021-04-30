Copy Link Here : https://greatfull.readbooks.link/B07Y42N3J8-[PDF]-Seven-Steps-to-Inner-Power:-How-to-Break-Through-to-Awesome-(Life-Secrets-from-a-Martial-Arts-Master)-.pdf Have you ever wanted to live a truly awesome life? In this compelling guide to fearless, creative living, Tae Yun Kim, a martial arts great grandmaster, shows that no matter what your age or background, culture or career, you don't have to settle for anything less than awesome in your life. Dr. Tae Yun Kim began her training at the age of seven, defying 5,000 years of tradition prohibiting girls from learning the martial arts in South Korea. Against all odds, she became the first female martial artist in South Korea and one of the highest-ranking martial artists in the world. Besides, she is the founder and CEO of a leading high-tech Silicon Valley company and the author of a brilliant book on transforming your life. In Seven Steps to Inner Power, Dr. Tae Yun Kim reveals how you can apply the secrets she teaches to break through every barrier to your own personal and professional goals. In this uniquely inspiring and down-to-earth guide, you will learn how to: Apply her seven power principles to bring the creative part of yourself out of hiding and into action with confidence Identify and overcome the real barriers to your happiness and fulfillment Create a strong future unhindered by the past, your environment, or your own self-criticism Free yourself from self-defeating ways of thinking with five mental habits to boost your determination and drive Align your thoughts and actions to seize control of the present moment, and much more Most importantly, Dr. Kim's empowering tools, insights, and strategies will show you how to keep your power turned on at every twist and turn of your journey as you aim for awesome with unstoppable power, passion, and purpose.