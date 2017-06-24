Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Đồ chơi búp bê B...
đồ Chơi búp bê barbie bộ sưu tập thời trang của barbie

đồ Chơi búp bê barbie bộ sưu tập thời trang của barbie

  1. 1. Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Đồ chơi búp bê Barbie Bộ sưu tập thời trang của Barbie Barbie luôn luôn là một món đồ chơi gắn liền với tuổi thơ cho các bé gái, giúp trẻ cải thiện suy nghĩ và cảm xúc sáng tạo của mình. Đồ chơi Búp bê Barbie bộ sưu tập thời trang của Barbie sẽ giúp bé có một bộ đồ chơi với những bộ cánh đầy màu sắc, các em sẽ rất thích chơi với búp bê. Hãy liên hệ với Shoptrethovn.net và đặt mua cho bé bộ đồ chơi búp bê Barbie vô cùng đáng yêu này nhé. Đồ chơi búp bê Barbie Bộ sưu tập thời trang của Barbie
  2. 2. Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Đặc điểm của sản phẩm - Búp bê có rất trang phục bắt mắt cho em bé của bạn sẽ có những giờ phút giải trí thú vị và có ý nghĩa với bạn bè và người thân. Trẻ có thể chơi đồ hàng, chơi đóng vai hoặc chỉ đơn giản là chải tóc cho búp bê mặc quần áo. Điều này giúp tạo thói quen cho trẻ chăm sóc cho người khác. - Trẻ có thể phối hợp nhiều trang phục theo phong cách khác nhau để tạo ra phong cách riêng của mình cho con búp bê. Bé có thể chơi cùng với những con búp bê khác trong bộ sưu tập sống động và thú vị trong mỗi trò chơi nhiều hơn - Với bộ sưu tập búp bê Barbie sưu tập thời trang CHT58, trẻ có thể thỏa sức tưởng tượng và thiết kế cho búp bê của mình, từ đó suy nghĩ khả năng và sự sáng tạo của các em bé sẽ là tối đa, đồng thời tiện dụng khi làm những việc nhỏ đòi hỏi sự khéo léo như chải tóc hoặc mặc quần áo cho búp bê. Lưu ý khi sử dụng Khi sử dụng Barbie Fashion Collection không nên để bé của bạn cho tiếp xúc trực tiếp với lửa hoặc nhiệt độ cao vì sản phẩm được làm bằng nhựa và vải nên rất dễ dàng bị cháy và biến dạng. Chi tiết sản phẩm Thương hiệu: Barbie Model: CHT58 Độ Tuổi: 3+ Xuất xứ: Mỹ Lợi ích của đồ chơi búp bê với sự phát triển của trẻ Giả vờ chơi, trong đó những con búp bê là một phần, lợi ích tất cả các lĩnh vực phát triển. Bằng cách ăn mặc và cho búp bê ăn, trẻ em nâng cao kỹ năng tốt về chăm sóc. Bằng cách giả vai trò và tương tác với các trẻ khác, trẻ thực hành ngôn ngữ và kỹ năng xã hội, bao gồm chia sẻ, hợp tác, giúp đỡ và giải quyết vấn đề. Trẻ sẽ tìm hiểu những vai trò khác nhau người chơi và bắt đầu thấy chỗ đứng riêng của mình trên thế giới.
  3. 3. Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Hầu hết các giáo viên mầm non đề nghị cho trẻ chơi những con búp bê phù hợp với sự phát triển của trẻ em. Đối với trẻ sơ sinh, những con búp bê là những đối tượng thoải mái trong cùng thể loại với thú nhồi bông. Búp bê bằng vải cũng tốt, miễn là được rửa thường xuyên. Đồ chơi búp bê giúp cho phép trẻ thực hành nắm bắt các đối tượng với bàn tay của trẻ. Búp bê với lúc lắc bên trong cung cấp sự kích thích thính giác và cho phép trẻ trải nghiệm nguyên nhân và kết quả: bắt con búp bê gây tiếng ồn. Búp bê tượng trưng cho một người đối với trẻ sơ sinh, điều này có thể có nghĩa là một hình thức cơ thể đơn giản làm bằng vải cũng như một búp bê bằng nhựa. Trẻ em 3-5 tuổi thường thích búp bê trông giống như các em bé thực sự và những người có cánh tay di chuyển và chân có thể được đặt ra ở các vị trí khác nhau. Giới thiệu thương hiệu đồ chơi Barbie Búp bê Barbie là một thương hiệu sản xuất bởi các công ty đồ chơi Mattel Mỹ, Inc và phát hành tháng 3 năm 1959. Chính Barbie là hình ảnh của một thương hiệu búp bê và các phụ kiện bao gồm Mattel thành viên gia đình khác. Barbie đã khẳng định được tầm quan trọng của mình trong thị trường đồ chơi cho hơn năm mươi letih và đã là chủ đề của nhiều cuộc tranh cãi và kiện tụng với búp bê Menudo và lối sống của mình.

