đồ Chơi búp bê barbie bộ ấm trà tự thiết kế

đồ Chơi búp bê barbie bộ ấm trà tự thiết kế

đồ Chơi búp bê barbie bộ ấm trà tự thiết kế

  Đồ chơi búp bê Barbie Bộ ấm trà tự thiết kế

Bộ đồ chơi búp bê Barbie bộ ấm trà tự thiết kế DIY-13-BB cho trẻ em gái từ 3 tuổi trở lên, được phủ một lớp dày của men trắng và độ bền cao, giúp trẻ có những khoảnh khắc thú vị của niềm vui và làm quen với việc trà trộn trà một cách đơn giản. Bộ đồ chơi búp bê Barbie với kích thước vừa phải, thiết kế mô phỏng bộ ấm trà của gia đình nên gần với trẻ. Qua đó, giúp trẻ tìm hiểu thêm về việc sử dụng các đối tượng trong nhà bếp của mẹ.
  bộ dụng cụ trang trí cho âm trà
  bộ ấm trà thiết kê vô cùng tinh xảo

Bộ búp bê barbie với ấm trà tiện dụng, chia phần để đựng chén, đĩa, ấm và sơn gọn gàng. Trẻ em có thể dễ dàng sắp xếp khi chơi xong, xách bộ đồ chơi đi bất cứ nơi nào. Mẹ hãy là người hướng dẫn trẻ đặt từng mảnh vào trong hộp, tạo ra một thói quen ngăn nắp với trẻ. Với bộ ấm trà Barbie tự thiết kế này, trẻ em có thể chơi với cha mẹ, bạn bè, thử thách với một tách trà ngon hoặc chuẩn bị những món ăn sáng hấp dẫn. Mẹ dạy cho bé cách pha trà, dạy trẻ cách thiết kế sao cho ấm trà thật bắt mắt. Do đó, giúp các em hình thành nhân cách tốt trong tương lai. Qua đó, trẻ sẽ trở nên tháo vát và rất thích nấu ăn. Đồ chơi bộ trà Barbie là hữu ích và có ý nghĩa, giúp trẻ thoải mái sau những lớp học căng thẳng. Barbie là một thương hiệu nổi tiếng trên thế giới với các sản phẩm của những con búp bê, hàng triệu trẻ em được ưa thích. Bộ đồ chơi búp bê Barbie thiết kế bộ ấm trà giúp trẻ có thể tự ý tạo ra trong trí tưởng tượng của riêng mình.
  Bộ đồ chơi Barbie này bao gồm 1 ấm trà logo thương hiệu Barbie, mẫu hình ảnh thương hiệu và 1 bộ màu nước gắn liền với các em bé có thể dễ dàng trang trí. Bộ ấm trà thiết kế Barbie DIY-13-BB bao gồm: 1 ấm trà cho trẻ pha trà vào mỗi buổi sáng, 1 hộp đường có nắp, 1 bình sữa, 4 tách trà, 4 chén bát. Ngoài ra, sản phẩm còn có 12 màu vô cùng bắt mắt, 1 cây cọ và nhiều họa tiết trang trí.

Chi tiết sản phẩm
Thương hiệu: Barbie
Model: DIY-13-BB
Độ Tuổi: 3+
Xuất xứ sản phẩm: Mỹ

Lợi ích của đồ chơi búp bê với sự phát triển của trẻ

Giả vờ chơi, trong đó những con búp bê là một phần, lợi ích tất cả các lĩnh vực phát triển. Bằng cách ăn mặc và cho búp bê ăn, trẻ em nâng cao kỹ năng tốt về chăm sóc. Bằng cách giả vai trò và tương tác với các trẻ khác, trẻ thực hành ngôn ngữ và kỹ năng xã hội, bao gồm chia sẻ, hợp tác, giúp đỡ và giải quyết vấn đề. Trẻ sẽ tìm hiểu những vai trò khác nhau người chơi và bắt đầu thấy chỗ đứng riêng của mình trên thế giới. Hầu hết các giáo viên mầm non đề nghị cho trẻ chơi những con búp bê phù hợp với sự phát triển của trẻ em. Đối với trẻ sơ sinh, những con búp bê là những đối tượng thoải mái trong cùng thể loại với thú nhồi bông. Búp bê bằng vải cũng tốt, miễn là được rửa thường xuyên.
  Đồ chơi búp bê giúp cho phép trẻ thực hành nắm bắt các đối tượng với bàn tay của trẻ. Búp bê với lúc lắc bên trong cung cấp sự kích thích thính giác và cho phép trẻ trải nghiệm nguyên nhân và kết quả: bắt con búp bê gây tiếng ồn. Búp bê tượng trưng cho một người đối với trẻ sơ sinh, điều này có thể có nghĩa là một hình thức cơ thể đơn giản làm bằng vải cũng như một búp bê bằng nhựa. Trẻ em 3-5 tuổi thường thích búp bê trông giống như các em bé thực sự và những người có cánh tay di chuyển và chân có thể được đặt ra ở các vị trí khác nhau.

