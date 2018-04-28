Read Download A Handbook for Public Prosecutors | Ebook PDF Free

This is the third edition of A Handbook for Public Prosecutors. It takes into account multiple changes in the Tanzania law since publication of the first and second editions in 1978 and 1982 respectively, and the new Criminal Procedure Act of 1985. A Handbook for Public Prosecutors is written primarily for Public Prosecutors. However, it is sufficiently comprehensive to be useful to those who are fresh on the Bench or the Bar, and to investigators of crime, as well as to those who are required to do examinations in Criminal Law, Criminal Procedure and the Law of Evidence in order to advance in their careers. While it is based on the Tanzania Penal Act, Criminal Procedure Act, the Evidence Act and other statutes, readers in other East African countries will have no difficulty in finding relevant and equivalent provisions of applicable legislation which are invariably identical to those in their countries. This book provides guidance to public prosecutors and others on basic principles of Criminal Law, Criminal Procedure, and the Law of Evidence and the art of prosecuting cases.

