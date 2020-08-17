Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE VITÓRIA SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO EMEFTI “Professora Eunice Pereira Silveira” Laboratório d...
ATIVIDADE 02 Disciplina: Matemática Professora: Neuza Alve de Lima Terra Turma: 3º ano Tema: Sociedade e Cidadania
ATIVIDADE 03 Disciplina: Geografia e História Professora: Neuza Alve de Lima Terra Turma: 3º ano Tema: Sociedade e Cidadan...
ATIVIDADE 04 Disciplina: Ciências Professora: Neuza Alve de Lima Terra Turma: 3º ano Tema: Sociedade e Cidadania
ATIVIDADE 05 Disciplina: Ensino de Ciência e Tecnologia Professora: Cleuzinere Maria Lobato de Lima Turma: 3º ano Conteúdo...
Atividades educativas 3 ano 13 agosto
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Atividades educativas 3 ano 13 agosto

20 views

Published on

terceiroano

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Atividades educativas 3 ano 13 agosto

  1. 1. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE VITÓRIA SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO EMEFTI “Professora Eunice Pereira Silveira” Laboratório de Informática Educativa/Equipe Escolar ATIVIDADES EDUCATIVAS – 3º ANO –​ semana de 10 a 14 de agosto ATIVIDADE 01 Disciplina: Língua Portuguesa Professora: Neuza Alve de Lima Terra Turma: 3º ano Tema: Sociedade e Cidadania ESTUDANTE:______________________________________________________
  2. 2. ATIVIDADE 02 Disciplina: Matemática Professora: Neuza Alve de Lima Terra Turma: 3º ano Tema: Sociedade e Cidadania
  3. 3. ATIVIDADE 03 Disciplina: Geografia e História Professora: Neuza Alve de Lima Terra Turma: 3º ano Tema: Sociedade e Cidadania
  4. 4. ATIVIDADE 04 Disciplina: Ciências Professora: Neuza Alve de Lima Terra Turma: 3º ano Tema: Sociedade e Cidadania
  5. 5. ATIVIDADE 05 Disciplina: Ensino de Ciência e Tecnologia Professora: Cleuzinere Maria Lobato de Lima Turma: 3º ano Conteúdo: Questionamento e pesquisa. Observação: As crianças que ainda não se apropriaram da leitura e da escrita poderá realizar a atividade junto com um adulto. De onde vem? Questionar nos ajuda a compreender, explicar várias informações e a pesquisa nos ajuda ainda a verificar um fato ou aprofundar um conhecimento. Eu quero saber de onde vem esses objetos. Papel Sol Leite Você conhece esses objetos e sabe de onde vem?__________________ Devemos sempre fazer perguntas, a nós mesmos ou a outras pessoas para descobrir alguma coisa. podemos também fazer pesquisa na internet ou em livros para buscarmos conhecimento. Você tem curiosidade sobre alguma coisa? O que eu quero pesquisar? __________________________ O que eu quero saber? _____________________________ Onde vou pesquisar?_______________________________ Para quem eu vou perguntar?________________________ O que você descobriu com a pesquisa? ________________ Veja o video. De onde vem? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwYpdy8ei5o Laboratório de Informática Educativa Professor Washington Felix Rocha escolavix.webnode.com/terceiroano agosto/2020

×