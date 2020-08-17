Atividades educativas 3 ano 11 agosto

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE VITÓRIA SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO EMEFTI “Professora Eunice Pereira Silveira” Laboratório de Informática Educativa/Equipe Escolar ATIVIDADES EDUCATIVAS – 3º ANO –​ semana de 10 a 14 de agosto ATIVIDADE 01 Disciplina: Arte Professora: Márcia Cristina Nati Garcia Amaral Turma: 3º ano Tema: Manifestações culturais Conteúdos: Monteiro Lobato/ personagens do folclore brasileiro no sítio do pica-pau amarelo/ leitura de imagem/ Tarsila do Amaral OBSERVE A IMAGEM E LEIA O TEXTO PARA FAZER A ATIVIDADE Foto dos personagens da primeira versão do Sítio do Pica-pau amarelo adaptada para a TV em 1977. Da esquerda para à direita: Visconde de Sabugosa, Emília, Narizinho, vovó Benta e Pedrinho.
  2. 2. 2 MONTEIRO LOBATO Foi um escritor muito especial, pois gostava de escrever principalmente para crianças. Nasceu na cidade de Taubaté, no Estado de São Paulo em 1882, então faz muito tempo, não é mesmo? Mas, as suas obras são conhecidas até hoje. Com certeza seus pais ou avós já puderam assistir e se encantar com os personagens do Sítio do Pica-pau Amarelo que foi adaptado para a televisão em 1977. Monteiro Lobato (foto ao lado), trouxe para o sítio personagens fantásticos do folclore brasileiro, como o saci pererê e a cuca. ​1) Escolha alguém da sua família para fazer uma entrevista, de preferência uma pessoa mais velha. Abaixo, você deverá escrever o nome da pessoa entrevistada e suas respostas. A)​ Nome: _________________________________________________________ B)​ Qual personagem do Sítio do Pica-pau Amarelo você mais gostava? Por quê? _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________
  3. 3. 3 OBSERVE A IMAGEM PARA FAZER A ATIVIDADE A cuca, 1924. Tarsila do Amaral. Óleo sobre tela, 73 x 100 cm. Museu de Grenoble, França. ​2) A Cuca, personagem do folclore brasileiro, é uma bruxa com corpo de jacaré e unhas enormes. Também foi retratada pela pintora brasileira Tarsila do Amaral (1886-1973). A)​ Quem é a cuca nessa imagem? _______________________________________________________________ B)​ Quem são as outras personagens? _______________________________________________________________ C)​ Como se relacionam com a Cuca? _______________________________________________________________ Referências Bibliográficas: Você se lembra da primeira versão do sítio do picapau amarelo da TV globo? https://hqscomcafe.com.br/index.php/2019/07/25/voce-se-lembra-da-primeira-versao-do-sitio-do-pica pau-amarelo-da-tv-globo/ Foto de Monteiro Lobato. https://saopaulosao.com.br/conteudos/recomendados/3912-exposi%C3%A7%C3%A3o-o-mundo-das -maravilhas-de-monteiro-lobato-mergulha-no-universo-colorido-do-autor.html IAVELBERG, Rosa; SAPIENZA TATIT, Tarcísio; ARSLAN MOURÃO, Luciana. Projeto Presente: arte. 5. ed. São Paulo: Moderna, 2017.
  4. 4. 4 ATIVIDADE 02 Disciplina: Língua Inglesa Professora: Isabel Cristina Ribeiro Chagas Turma: 3º ano Tema: Manifestações Culturais NAME____________________________________________ 3º ANO OBSERVE ESTA GRAVURA, ELA REPRESENTA UM PRATO TÍPICO DA CULTURA CAPIXABA! MOQUECA - ​FISH STEW VAMOS PREPARAR UMA MOQUECA EM INGLÊS? INGREDIENTES – ​INGREDIENTS​: 1,5 KG DE PEIXE - 3 MAÇOS DE COENTRO - 3 MAÇOS DE CEBOLINHA VERDE - 2 CEBOLAS BRANCAS – 3 DENTES DE ALHO PEIXE​- FISH COENTRO –​CILANTRO​ CEBOLINHA VERDE - ​GREEN ONION CEBOLAS ​– ONION​ DENTE DE ALHO – ​GARLIC CLOVES ​MAÇOS DE – BUNDLES OF AGORA VOCÊ VAI PERGUNTAR A MAMÃE COMO SE PREPARA A MOQUECA E NÃO SE ESQUEÇA DE USAR AS PALAVRAS QUE VOCÊ CONHECEU EM INGLÊS:
  5. 5. 5 ATIVIDADE 03 Disciplina: Música Professor: Conrado Ribeiro Leal Turma: 3º ano Tema: Manifestações Culturais Objetivo: Conhecer nossa cultura Conteúdo: Músicas e brincadeiras 1) VOCÊ VAI PRECISAR DE CADERNOPAPEL E BORRACHA. LEIA A LETRA DA PARLENDA, PODE CANTAR E VAMOS BRINCAR. PARLENDA MAMÃE MANDOU EU ESCOLHER ESSE DAQUI MAS COMO EU SOU TEIMOSO VOU ESCOLHER ESSE DAQUI A) VOCÊ CONHECE ESSA MÚSICA PARLENDA? B) QUE TAL CHAMAR A FAMÍLIA E FAZER UMA BRINCADEIRA COM ESSA PARLENDA?
  6. 6. 6 C) FAÇA UM DESENHO BEM INCRÍVEL! ABRAÇOS E BEIJOS DO TIO CONRADO
  7. 7. 7 ATIVIDADE 04 Disciplina: Educação Física Professora: Ana Flávia Souza Sofiste Turma: 3º ano Tema: Manifestações Culturais Conteúdos: Brincadeiras Populares / Movimentos Ritmados. Cantigas de Roda As Cantigas de Roda são um tipo de canção popular, que está diretamente relacionada com a brincadeira de roda. A prática é comum em todo o Brasil e faz parte do folclore brasileiro. Consiste em formar um grupo com várias crianças, dar as mãos e cantar uma música com características próprias, como melodia e ritmo equivalentes à cultura local, letras de fácil compreensão, temas referentes à realidade da criança ou ao seu universo imaginário e geralmente com coreografias. Complete as frases da música mais famosa de uma Cantiga de Roda Ciranda, _________________ _________ que tu me destes Vamos todos Cirandar Era vidro e se __________ Vamos dar _______________ __________ que tu me tinhas Volta e meia vamos dar Era pouco e se ___________
  8. 8. 8 Você conhece a brincadeira cantada que se faz batendo as mãos, chamada de Lenga la Lenga​? Hoje segue um conjunto de vídeos para você poder aprender e brincar com sua família. ​ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HgxazOkR9ng Referências Bibliográficas: Site InfoEscola: navegando e aprendendo. Cantigas de Roda. Disponível em: <​https://www.infoescola.com/folclore/cantigas-de-roda/#:~:text=As%20cantigas%20hoje%20conhecid as%20no,a%20cultura%20de%20um%20local.​> Capturado em 10 de Ago. de 2020. Laboratório de Informática Educativa Washington Felix Rocha escolavix.webnode.com/terceiroano agosto/2020

