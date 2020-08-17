Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE VITÓRIA SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO EMEFTI “PROFESSORA EUNICE PEREIRA SILVEIRA” LABORATÓRIO...
2 ESSA SEMANA VAMOS CONHECER UMA FÁBULA. A HISTORINHA ​A GALINHA RUIVA. CONTA A HISTÓRIA DE DONA GALINHA, QUE A CISCAR ENC...
3
4
5 FIQUE SABENDO! AS ​ADIVINHAS​, TAMBÉM CONHECIDAS COMO ADIVINHAÇÕES OU "O QUE É, O QUE É" SÃO PERGUNTAS EM FORMATO DE CHA...
6 ATIVIDADE 02 Disciplina: Matemática Professoras: Dayse Moraes Perini Calixto e Eliane Victor da Silva Amorim Turma: 2º a...
7
8 ATIVIDADE 03 Disciplina: Ciências da natureza Professoras: Dayse Moraes Perini Calixto e Eliane Victor da Silva Amorim T...
9 ATIVIDADE 04 Disciplina: Ciências Humanas Professoras: Dayse Moraes Perini Calixto e Eliane Victor da Silva Amorim Turma...
10
11 ATIVIDADE 05 Disciplina: Ensino de Ciência e Tecnologia Professora: Cleuzinere Maria Lobato de Lima Turma: 2º ano A e B...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Atividades educativas 2 ano 13 agosto

34 views

Published on

segundoano

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Atividades educativas 2 ano 13 agosto

  1. 1. 1 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE VITÓRIA SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO EMEFTI “PROFESSORA EUNICE PEREIRA SILVEIRA” LABORATÓRIO DE INFORMÁTICA EDUCATIVA/EQUIPE ESCOLAR ATIVIDADES EDUCATIVAS – 2º ANO A e B ​– SEMANA 10 A 14 DE AGOSTO ATIVIDADE 01 Disciplina: Língua Portuguesa Professoras: Dayse Moraes Perini Calixto e Eliane Victor da Silva Amorim Turma: 2º ano A e B Tema: Manifestações culturais QUERIDA CRIANÇA, LER É MARAVILHOSO E ENCANTADOR! ENTREGUE-SE À MAGIA DA LEITURA PARA DESENVOLVER SUA CAPACIDADE DE INTERPRETAR, CRIAR E TRANSFORMAR! BEIJINHOS TIA ELIANE E TIA DAYSE LÍNGUA PORTUGUESA EM ​22 DE AGOSTO​, É COMEMORADO O DIA DO FOLCLORE. O ​FOLCLORE BRASILEIRO É O CONJUNTO DE EXPRESSÕES CULTURAIS POPULARES QUE ENGLOBAM ASPECTOS DA IDENTIDADE NACIONAL. SÃO EXEMPLOS MITOS, LENDAS, BRINCADEIRAS, DANÇAS, FESTAS, COMIDAS TÍPICAS E DEMAIS COSTUMES QUE SÃO TRANSMITIDOS DE GERAÇÃO PARA GERAÇÃO.
  2. 2. 2 ESSA SEMANA VAMOS CONHECER UMA FÁBULA. A HISTORINHA ​A GALINHA RUIVA. CONTA A HISTÓRIA DE DONA GALINHA, QUE A CISCAR ENCONTROU UNS GRÃOS DE MILHO, E FOI LOGO PROCURAR AJUDA DE SEUS AMIGOS PARA PLANTAR OS GRÃOS. O PATINHO, O CÃO E O PORQUINHO NÃO QUISERAM AJUDAR POIS QUERIAM SÓ BRINCAR. A GALINHA ENTÃO RESOLVEU PLANTAR SOZINHA. PEDIU ENTÃO AJUDA PARA REGAR A PLANTINHA QUE NASCEU. DE NOVO O PATINHO, O CÃO E O PORQUINHO SÓ QUISERAM BRINCAR. A PLANTINHA CRESCEU E LINDAS ESPIGAS NASCERAM. DONA GALINHA FEZ BOLINHOS ASSADOS COM A MASSA DO MILHO E, FICARAM UMA BELEZA. OS AMIGOS VIERAM LIGEIROS ATRAÍDOS PELO CHEIRO. DONA GALINHA PERGUNTOU QUEM QUERIA AJUDAR A COMER E ELES ACEITARAM, PORÉM ELA DISSE PARA ELES IREM BRINCAR QUE ELA IA COMER O BOLO COM OS PINTINHOS DELA. AS FÁBULAS ATRIBUEM AFETOS HUMANOS A SERES ANIMADOS E, MUITAS VEZES ATÉ, INANIMADOS. ATENÇÃO CRIANÇAS! OBSERVEM COM MUITO CARINHO A CAPA DO LIVRO, LEIA O LIVRO OU PEÇA AJUDA A UM ADULTO PARA REALIZAR A LEITURA E DEPOIS RESPONDA AS PERGUNTAS:
  3. 3. 3
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. 5 FIQUE SABENDO! AS ​ADIVINHAS​, TAMBÉM CONHECIDAS COMO ADIVINHAÇÕES OU "O QUE É, O QUE É" SÃO PERGUNTAS EM FORMATO DE CHARADAS DESAFIADORAS QUE FAZEM AS PESSOAS PENSAR E SE DIVERTIR. SÃO CRIADAS PELAS PESSOAS E FAZEM PARTE DA CULTURA POPULAR E DO ​FOLCLORE BRASILEIRO.
  6. 6. 6 ATIVIDADE 02 Disciplina: Matemática Professoras: Dayse Moraes Perini Calixto e Eliane Victor da Silva Amorim Turma: 2º ano A e B 2- COMPLETE ESTAS SEQUÊNCIAS COM OS NÚMEROS PARES. A. 0 – 2 ____ ____ ____ ____ ____ ____ ____ ____ 20 B. 30- 32 ____ ____ ____ ____ ____ ____ ____ ____ 50 C. 80- 82 ____ ____ ____ ____ ____ ____ ____ ____ 100
  7. 7. 7
  8. 8. 8 ATIVIDADE 03 Disciplina: Ciências da natureza Professoras: Dayse Moraes Perini Calixto e Eliane Victor da Silva Amorim Turma: 2º ano A e B
  9. 9. 9 ATIVIDADE 04 Disciplina: Ciências Humanas Professoras: Dayse Moraes Perini Calixto e Eliane Victor da Silva Amorim Turma: 2º ano A e B
  10. 10. 10
  11. 11. 11 ATIVIDADE 05 Disciplina: Ensino de Ciência e Tecnologia Professora: Cleuzinere Maria Lobato de Lima Turma: 2º ano A e B Conteúdo: Questionamento e pesquisa. Observação: As crianças que ainda não se apropriaram da leitura e da escrita poderá realizar a atividade junto com um adulto. De onde vem? Questionar nos ajuda a compreender, explicar várias informações e a pesquisa nos ajuda ainda a verificar um fato ou aprofundar um conhecimento. Eu quero saber de onde vem esses objetos. Papel Sol Leite Você conhece esses objetos e sabe de onde vem?_______________________ Devemos sempre fazer perguntas, a nós mesmos ou a outras pessoas para descobrir alguma coisa. podemos também fazer pesquisa na internet ou em livros para buscarmos conhecimento. Você tem curiosidade sobre alguma coisa? _____________ O que eu quero pesquisar? __________________________ O que eu quero saber? _____________________________ Onde vou pesquisar?_______________________________ Para quem eu vou perguntar?________________________ O que você descobriu com a pesquisa? ________________ Veja o video. De onde vem? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwYpdy8ei5o Laboratório de Informática Educativa Professor Washington Felix Rocha escolavix.webnode.com/segundoano agosto/2020

×