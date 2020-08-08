Atividade educativa 4 ano 28 julho revisada

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE VITÓRIA SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO EMEFTI “Professora Eunice Pereira Silveira” Laboratório de Informática Educativa/Equipe Escolar ATIVIDADES EDUCATIVAS – 4º ANO A e B ​– semana de 27 a 31 de julho. ATIVIDADE 01 Disciplina: Protagonismo Professora: Eliane Victor da Silva Amorim Turma: 4º ano A e B Tema: Acolher para Conviver EMOÇÕES DESDE O NASCIMENTO AS EMOÇÕES FAZEM PARTE DE NOSSA VIVÊNCIA, POR ISSO PRECISAMOS APRENDER A LIDAR COM ELAS. ​SEGUE ALGUMAS DICAS PARA APRENDERMOS A LIDAR COM NOSSAS EMOÇÕES. ● PRATICAR ALGUMA ATIVIDADE FÍSICA; ● EXPRESSAR SEUS SENTIMENTOS (FALAR LIVREMENTE SOBRE O QUE PENSA OU SENTE É FATOR FUNDAMENTAL PARA DESENVOLVER A INTELIGÊNCIA EMOCIONAL); ● CRIAR ROTINAS DIÁRIAS; ● APRENDER COM OS ERROS (OS ERROS SÃO PARTE DA VIDA E DA EVOLUÇÃO DE CADA UM); ● CUIDAR DA SAÚDE; ● RECONHECER A PERSONALIDADE QUE TEM (SABER QUEM VOCÊ É); ● RECONHECER AS EMOÇÕES BÁSICAS (ALEGRIA, TRISTEZA, RAIVA OU ANSIEDADE); ● TER LIMITES (NÃO PODEMOS FAZER TUDO QUE QUEREMOS); ● ESTIMULE SUA INDEPENDÊNCIA (​É FUNDAMENTAL TAMBÉM MOSTRAR QUE VOCÊ PODE REALIZAR ALGUMAS TAREFAS SOZINHO (A), MOSTRE QUE É CAPAZ). http://www.cantinhodaeducacaoinfantil.com.br/2008/09/trabalhando-os-sentim entos-na-educao.html
  2. 2. DESENHE A EMOÇÃO QUE VOCÊ MAIS GOSTA NO ROSTO AO LADO, DEPOIS PINTE.
  3. 3. ATIVIDADE 02 Disciplina: Educação Física Professora: Ana Flávia Sofiste Turma: 4º ano A e B Tema: Acolher para Conviver Conteúdo:​ ​Conhecimento sobre o corpo - Coordenação Motora. Como fazer Amigos? Como você escolhe os seus Amigos? A amizade é igual a uma planta. Nós temos que regar todos os dias para ela florescer. Escreva no seu caderno quais os sentimentos e atitude que você dedica aos seus Amigos. Escreva uma ação que você tem feito para manter o contato com os seus Amigos nesta fase de isolamento social. Cite três características que você reconhece numa pessoa que a torna seu Amigo(a). Agora vamos fazer uma dobradura de um avião diferente que você pode fazer e presentear um Amigo que você tanto gosta. Siga as imagens abaixo ou o link do vídeo para aprender como faz. https://www.facebook.com/musicalinguagem/videos/1639860719501181/
  4. 4. ATIVIDADE 03 Disciplina: Geografia Professora: Maria Lúcia Serrano Turma: 4º ano A e B Tema: Acolher para Conviver 1. Leia a tirinha a seguir: 1 2 3 Mapa é a representação de um território numa superfície plana em escala reduzida. a) Escreva o número ​( ) do quadrinho que nos informa uma importância dos mapas​. b) CITE ​outra utilidade do mapa em nossa vida​.
  5. 5. ATIVIDADE 04 Disciplina: Arte Professora: Márcia Cristina Nati Garcia Amaral Turma: 4º ano A e B Tema: Acolher para Conviver Conteúdos: Vida e obra do poeta Gentileza/Atitudes positivas para uma boa convivência/Música feita em homenagem ao poeta/Mensagens trabalhadas visualmente. GENTILEZA GERA GENTILEZA José Datrino, popularmente conhecido como profeta Gentileza, nasceu em Cafelândia, no interior de São Paulo. Viveu no Rio de Janeiro e por onde passava levava suas mensagens que embelezavam a cidade e espalhava o amor entre as pessoas. À esquerda o poeta Gentileza com uma de suas mensagens e à direita uma mensagem sua feita no viaduto do Caju, no Rio de Janeiro (RJ). Sua maior obra são os 56 murais pintados nas pilastras do viaduto do Caju no Rio de Janeiro, com mensagens contornadas de verde e amarelo, que falam sobre a gentileza, o amor, a natureza, os males e a espiritualidade. Quando faleceu em 1996, suas mensagens foram pichadas e logo depois apagadas com tinta cinza pela prefeitura do Rio de Janeiro, o que causou uma grande mobilização pública para que suas mensagens fossem restauradas, o que aconteceu.
  6. 6. A cantora Marisa Monte (foto ao lado), homenageou o poeta Gentileza em uma de suas músicas, que fala do momento em que as mensagens do poeta foram apagadas. 1. Agora que você já leu o texto e observou as imagens com sua família, “desenhe” uma mensagem positiva para compartilhar com seus colegas e professores. Você deverá usar linhas coloridas e também desenhos, assim como o profeta gentileza fazia. Use sua criatividade! Referências Bibliográficas: Marisa Monte usa "Gentileza" e se manifesta sobre grafites apagados em SP Disponível em: <​https://noticias.bol.uol.com.br/ultimas-noticias/entretenimento/2017/01/25/marisa-monte-usa-gentileza-e-se-ma nifesta-sobre-grafites-apagados-em-sp.htm​>. Acesso em: 24/07/2020. Laboratório de Informática Educativa Washington Felix Rocha escolavix.webnode.com/quartoano

