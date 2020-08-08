Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE VITÓRIA SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO EMEFTI “Professora Eunice Pereira Silveira” Laboratório d...
DESENHE A EMOÇÃO QUE VOCÊ MAIS GOSTA NO ROSTO AO LADO, DEPOIS PINTE.
ATIVIDADE 02 Disciplina: Educação Física Professora: Ana Flávia Sofiste Turma: 3º ano Tema: Acolher para Conviver Conteúdo...
Agora vou lhe ensinar o ​Jogo do Labirinto que você poderá brincar e ensinar a um amigo. Você vai precisar de um papel ou ...
ATIVIDADE 03 Disciplina: Música Turma: 3º ano Tema: Momento de acolher Conteúdo: ​Músicas com temas de acolhimento - aconc...
A BENÇÃO DAS ESTRELAS A NOS ILUMINAR VIDA BOA, BRISA E PAZ TROCANDO OLHARES AO ANOITECER RIR ATOA É BOM DEMAIS OLHAR PRO C...
ATIVIDADE 04 Disciplina: Língua Inglesa Professora: Isabel Cristina Ribeiro Chagas Turma: 3º ano Tema: Acolher para Conviv...
ATIVIDADE 05 Disciplina: Arte Professora: Márcia Cristina Nati Garcia Amaral Turma: 3º ano Tema: Acolher para Conviver Con...
OBSERVE AS IMAGENS E RESPONDA ÀS QUESTÕES ABAIXO (imagem 1) (imagem 2) (imagem 3) 1. Qual/quais imagens acima possuem uma ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Atividade educativa 3 ano 28 julho

67 views

Published on

terceiroano

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Atividade educativa 3 ano 28 julho

  1. 1. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE VITÓRIA SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO EMEFTI “Professora Eunice Pereira Silveira” Laboratório de Informática Educativa/Equipe Escolar ATIVIDADES EDUCATIVAS – 3º ANO ​– semana de 27 a 31 de julho ATIVIDADE 01 Disciplina: Protagonismo Professora: Eliane Victor da Silva Amorim Turma: 3º ano Tema: Acolher para Conviver EMOÇÕES DESDE O NASCIMENTO AS EMOÇÕES FAZEM PARTE DE NOSSA VIVÊNCIA, POR ISSO PRECISAMOS APRENDER A LIDAR COM ELAS. ​SEGUE ALGUMAS DICAS PARA APRENDERMOS A LIDAR COM NOSSAS EMOÇÕES. ● PRATICAR ALGUMA ATIVIDADE FÍSICA; ● EXPRESSAR SEUS SENTIMENTOS (FALAR LIVREMENTE SOBRE O QUE PENSA OU SENTE É FATOR FUNDAMENTAL PARA DESENVOLVER A INTELIGÊNCIA EMOCIONAL); ● CRIAR ROTINAS DIÁRIAS; ● APRENDER COM OS ERROS (OS ERROS SÃO PARTE DA VIDA E DA EVOLUÇÃO DE CADA UM); ● CUIDAR DA SAÚDE; ● RECONHECER A PERSONALIDADE QUE TEM (SABER QUEM VOCÊ É); ● RECONHECER AS EMOÇÕES BÁSICAS (ALEGRIA, TRISTEZA, RAIVA OU ANSIEDADE); ● TER LIMITES (NÃO PODEMOS FAZER TUDO QUE QUEREMOS); ● ESTIMULE SUA INDEPENDÊNCIA (​É FUNDAMENTAL TAMBÉM MOSTRAR QUE VOCÊ PODE REALIZAR ALGUMAS TAREFAS SOZINHO (A), MOSTRE QUE É CAPAZ). http://www.cantinhodaeducacaoinfantil.com.br/2008/09/trabalhando-os-sentim entos-na-educao.html
  2. 2. DESENHE A EMOÇÃO QUE VOCÊ MAIS GOSTA NO ROSTO AO LADO, DEPOIS PINTE.
  3. 3. ATIVIDADE 02 Disciplina: Educação Física Professora: Ana Flávia Sofiste Turma: 3º ano Tema: Acolher para Conviver Conteúdo: ​Jogos Agonísticos com Interação. O CONCEITO DA AMIZADE você qual o conceito de Amizade? Essa pequena definição de Amizade resume em palavras os sentimentos que nos promove este laço social. Amplie essa definição escrevendo em seu caderno outras palavras que expressam os seus sentimentos sobre a Amizade. Desenhe no seu caderno uma situação de amizade, pode ser um local, uma brincadeira, etc, que você vivenciou na sua vida e que lhe marcou.
  4. 4. Agora vou lhe ensinar o ​Jogo do Labirinto que você poderá brincar e ensinar a um amigo. Você vai precisar de um papel ou pedaço de papelão e três tampinhas de cores diferentes. Você precisa desenhar este labirinto no papel ou papelão. O jogo começa escondendo uma tapinha na mão e o outro jogador tentando adivinhar em qual mão está a tampinha, se acertar avança uma casa, e esconde a tampinha para o outro jogador adivinhar em qual mão está. Se errar, o outro jogador avança uma casa e continua com a tampinha na mão. Ganha quem conseguir chegar primeiro na última casa. Segue o link vídeo demonstrando a brincadeira. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1mJs9CoJlYo&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1 CLn9QTJIsiG9XvmgXlmd9TH9gwGpOXl0hN3_dJsclDdmspGSWs-GPwwo
  5. 5. ATIVIDADE 03 Disciplina: Música Turma: 3º ano Tema: Momento de acolher Conteúdo: ​Músicas com temas de acolhimento - aconchego. 1) VOCÊ VAI PRECISAR DE CADERNOPAPEL E BORRACHA. LEIA A LETRA DA MÚSICA E CANTE. MEU ABRIGO MELIM UH, UH, UH, UH UH, UH, UH, UH DESEJO A VOCÊ O QUE HÁ DE MELHOR A MINHA COMPANHIA PRA NÃO SE SENTIR SÓ O SOL, A LUA E O MAR PASSAGEM PRA VIAJAR PRA GENTE SE PERDER E SE ENCONTRAR VIDA BOA, BRISA E PAZ NOSSAS BRINCADEIRAS AO ENTARDECER RIR ATOA É BOM DEMAIS O MEU MELHOR LUGAR SEMPRE É VOCÊ VOCÊ É A RAZÃO DA MINHA FELICIDADE NÃO VÁ DIZER QUE EU NÃO SOU SUA CARA-METADE MEU AMOR, POR FAVOR, VEM VIVER COMIGO NO SEU COLO É O MEU ABRIGO UH, UH, UH, UH QUERO PRESENTEAR COM FLORES IEMANJÁ PEDIR UM PARAÍSO PRA GENTE SE ENCOSTAR UMA VIOLA A TOCAR MELODIAS PRA GENTE DANÇAR
  6. 6. A BENÇÃO DAS ESTRELAS A NOS ILUMINAR VIDA BOA, BRISA E PAZ TROCANDO OLHARES AO ANOITECER RIR ATOA É BOM DEMAIS OLHAR PRO CÉU, SORRIR E AGRADECER VOCÊ É A RAZÃO DA MINHA FELICIDADE NÃO VÁ DIZER QUE EU NÃO SOU SUA CARA-METADE MEU AMOR POR FAVOR, VEM VIVER COMIGO NO SEU COLO É O MEU ABRIGO NO SEU COLO É O MEU ABRIGO O MEU ABRIGO UH, UH, UH, AH VOCÊ É A RAZÃO DA MINHA FELICIDADE NÃO VÁ DIZER QUE EU NÃO SOU SUA CARA-METADE MEU AMOR POR FAVOR, VEM VIVER COMIGO NO SEU COLO É O MEU ABRIGO MEU ABRIGO NO SEU COLO É O MEU ABRIGO NO SEU COLO É O MEU ABRIGO FONTE:​ LYRICFIND COMPOSITORES: GABRIELA DE PAULA PONTES MELIM / RODRIGO DE PAULA PONTES MELIM A) VOCÊ JÁ OUVIU ESSA MÚSICA? ___________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________ B) AGORA FAÇA UM DESENHO SOBRE A MÚSICA. ABRAÇOS E BEIJOS DO TIO CONRADO
  7. 7. ATIVIDADE 04 Disciplina: Língua Inglesa Professora: Isabel Cristina Ribeiro Chagas Turma: 3º ano Tema: Acolher para Conviver NAME______________________________________________3º ANO OS ESTUDANTES ESTÃO COM ROUPA SEM COR! SUGIRO A COR E PEÇO PARA VOCÊ PASSAR PARA INGLÊS​: VERDE – VERMELHO – LARANJA – AMARELO – AZUL – CINZA OLHA A TRADUÇÃO DA FRASE! NONE OF US IS AS GOOD AS ALL OF US TOGETHER FAÇA O DESENHO USANDO A FRASE EM INGLÊS.
  8. 8. ATIVIDADE 05 Disciplina: Arte Professora: Márcia Cristina Nati Garcia Amaral Turma: 3º ano Tema: Acolher para Conviver Conteúdos: Mensagem do Poeta Gentileza/Atitudes positivas para uma boa convivência/ Desenho Leia o texto e observe as imagens para fazer a atividade Á direita o poeta Gentileza e à esquerda sua mensagem mais famosa GENTILEZA GERA GENTILEZA "Por favor?", "Obrigado!", "Muito prazer!", "Bom dia!", "Tudo bem?", "Posso ajudar?"... Quem não gosta de ser bem tratado? Como a famosa frase do "Profeta Gentileza", José Datrino, diz: "Gentileza gera Gentileza". E, cordialidade e simpatia, além de serem ações de educação e respeito ao próximo, também podem ser sinônimos de saúde, bem-estar, ​autoestima, autoconhecimento e qualidade de vida​. Saiba como ​nossas atitudes positivas ​e levar ​um bom sorriso no rosto para as pessoas que precisam no dia a dia são formas benéficas de convívio e que transformam o mundo ao nosso redor.
  9. 9. OBSERVE AS IMAGENS E RESPONDA ÀS QUESTÕES ABAIXO (imagem 1) (imagem 2) (imagem 3) 1. Qual/quais imagens acima possuem uma atitude de gentileza? Por quê? ______________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________ 2. Qual/quais imagens acima não possuem uma atitude de gentileza? Por quê? ______________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________ 3. Agora que você já leu o texto e observou as imagens com sua família, faça um desenho de uma atitude de gentileza que você acha importante: Para essa atividade use os materiais que você tiver em casa. Saudades!!! Referências bibliográficas: Gentileza gera gentileza: descubra como você pode melhorar o mundo ao seu redor. Disponível em: <​https://www.conquistesuavida.com.br/noticia/gentileza-gera-gentileza-descubra-como-voce-pode-melhorar-o-m undo-ao-seu-redor_a5979/1​>. Acesso em: 24/07/2020. Carro de vereador é flagrado em cima de faixa de pedestre. Disponível em: < https://blogdarose.band.uol.com.br/carro-de-vereador-e-flagrado-em-faixa-de-pedestre/​>. Acesso em: 24/07/2020. Gestos de gentileza. Disponível em: < https://gentilezageragentileza.openbrasil.org/2016/01/exemplos-de-gentileza.html​>. Acesso em: 24/07/2020. Laboratório de Informática Educativa Washington Felix Rocha escolavix.webnode.com/terceiroano

×