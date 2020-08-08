Atividade educativa 2 ano 28 julho20

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE VITÓRIA SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO EMEFTI “Professora Eunice Pereira Silveira” Laboratório d...
DESENHE A EMOÇÃO QUE VOCÊ MAIS GOSTA NO ROSTO AO LADO, DEPOIS PINTE.
ATIVIDADE 02 Disciplina: Educação Física Professora: Ana Flávia Sofiste Turma: 2º ano A e B Tema: Acolher para Conviver Co...
AGORA SEGUE A SUGESTÃO DA BRINCADEIRA ​TAMPINHA NO ALVO QUE VOCÊ PODERÁ BRINCAR COM UM AMIGO OU COM A SUA FAMÍLIA. VOCÊ VA...
ATIVIDADE 03 Disciplina: Música Professora: Conrado Leal Turma: 2º ano A e B Tema: Momento de acolher Conteúdo: Músicas co...
VIDA BOA, BRISA E PAZ TROCANDO OLHARES AO ANOITECER RIR ATOA É BOM DEMAIS OLHAR PRO CÉU, SORRIR E AGRADECER VOCÊ É A RAZÃO...
ATIVIDADE 04 Disciplina: Língua Inglesa Professora: Isabel Cristina Ribeiro Chagas Turma: 2º ano A e B Tema: Acolher para ...
ATIVIDADE 05 Disciplina: Arte Professora: Márcia Cristina Nati Garcia Amaral Turma: 2º ano A e B Tema: Acolher para Conviv...
  1. 1. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE VITÓRIA SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO EMEFTI “Professora Eunice Pereira Silveira” Laboratório de Informática Educativa/Equipe Escolar ATIVIDADES EDUCATIVAS – 2º ANO A e B ​– semana de 27 a 31 de julho. ATIVIDADE 01 Disciplina: Protagonismo Professora: Eliane Victor da Silva Amorim Turma: 2º ano A e B Tema: Acolher para Conviver EMOÇÕES DESDE O NASCIMENTO AS EMOÇÕES FAZEM PARTE DE NOSSA VIVÊNCIA, POR ISSO PRECISAMOS APRENDER A LIDAR COM ELAS. SEGUE ALGUMAS DICAS PARA APRENDERMOS A LIDAR COM NOSSAS EMOÇÕES. ● PRATICAR ALGUMA ATIVIDADE FÍSICA; ● EXPRESSAR SEUS SENTIMENTOS (FALAR LIVREMENTE SOBRE O QUE PENSA OU SENTE É FATOR FUNDAMENTAL PARA DESENVOLVER A INTELIGÊNCIA EMOCIONAL); ● CRIAR ROTINAS DIÁRIAS; ● APRENDER COM OS ERROS (OS ERROS SÃO PARTE DA VIDA E DA EVOLUÇÃO DE CADA UM); ● CUIDAR DA SAÚDE; ● RECONHECER A PERSONALIDADE QUE TEM (SABER QUEM VOCÊ É); ● RECONHECER AS EMOÇÕES BÁSICAS (ALEGRIA, TRISTEZA, RAIVA OU ANSIEDADE); ● TER LIMITES (NÃO PODEMOS FAZER TUDO QUE QUEREMOS); ● ESTIMULE SUA INDEPENDÊNCIA (​É FUNDAMENTAL TAMBÉM MOSTRAR QUE VOCÊ PODE REALIZAR ALGUMAS TAREFAS SOZINHO (A), MOSTRE QUE É CAPAZ). http://www.cantinhodaeducacaoinfantil.com.br/2008/09/trabalhando-os-sentim entos-na-educao.html
  2. 2. DESENHE A EMOÇÃO QUE VOCÊ MAIS GOSTA NO ROSTO AO LADO, DEPOIS PINTE.
  3. 3. ATIVIDADE 02 Disciplina: Educação Física Professora: Ana Flávia Sofiste Turma: 2º ano A e B Tema: Acolher para Conviver Conteúdo: ​Conhecimento Sobre o Corpo - Coordenação Motora Fina. O SENTIDO DA AMIZADE NÓS SOMOS RESPONSÁVEIS PELA AMIZADE QUE CATIVAMOS! ASSIM É COMO NOS ENSINA A HISTÓRIA DO ​PEQUENO PRÍNCIPE. ​QUAL É O SENTIDO DA AMIZADE PARA VOCÊ? ESCREVA NO SEU CADERNO QUAL A IMPORTÂNCIA DA AMIZADE NA SUA VIDA. ESCREVA NO SEU CADERNO O SIGNIFICADO DE CATIVAR. CITE O NOME DE TRÊS AMIGOS QUE VOCÊ TEM CATIVADO DURANTE A PANDEMIA.
  4. 4. AGORA SEGUE A SUGESTÃO DA BRINCADEIRA ​TAMPINHA NO ALVO QUE VOCÊ PODERÁ BRINCAR COM UM AMIGO OU COM A SUA FAMÍLIA. VOCÊ VAI PRECISAR DE SEIS TAMPINHAS DE GARRAFA PETI E UMA FITA ADESIVA COLORIDA OU FITA CREPE PARA MARCAR O CHÃO. DEVE DAR PETELECOS NA TAMPINHA PARA ELA ENTRAR DENTRO DO RETÂNGULO, COMO MOSTRA O DESENHO ABAIXO. SEGUE O LINK DO VÍDEO EXPLICANDO A ATIVIDADE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGsJ7G4fbH4
  5. 5. ATIVIDADE 03 Disciplina: Música Professora: Conrado Leal Turma: 2º ano A e B Tema: Momento de acolher Conteúdo: Músicas com temas de acolhimento - aconchego. 1) VOCÊ VAI PRECISAR DE CADERNOPAPEL E BORRACHA. LEIA A LETRA DA MÚSICA E CANTE. MEU ABRIGO MELIM UH, UH, UH, UH UH, UH, UH, UH DESEJO A VOCÊ O QUE HÁ DE MELHOR A MINHA COMPANHIA PRA NÃO SE SENTIR SÓ O SOL, A LUA E O MAR PASSAGEM PRA VIAJAR PRA GENTE SE PERDER E SE ENCONTRAR VIDA BOA, BRISA E PAZ NOSSAS BRINCADEIRAS AO ENTARDECER RIR ATOA É BOM DEMAIS O MEU MELHOR LUGAR SEMPRE É VOCÊ VOCÊ É A RAZÃO DA MINHA FELICIDADE NÃO VÁ DIZER QUE EU NÃO SOU SUA CARA-METADE MEU AMOR, POR FAVOR, VEM VIVER COMIGO NO SEU COLO É O MEU ABRIGO UH, UH, UH, UH QUERO PRESENTEAR COM FLORES IEMANJÁ PEDIR UM PARAÍSO PRA GENTE SE ENCOSTAR UMA VIOLA A TOCAR MELODIAS PRA GENTE DANÇAR A BENÇÃO DAS ESTRELAS A NOS ILUMINAR
  6. 6. VIDA BOA, BRISA E PAZ TROCANDO OLHARES AO ANOITECER RIR ATOA É BOM DEMAIS OLHAR PRO CÉU, SORRIR E AGRADECER VOCÊ É A RAZÃO DA MINHA FELICIDADE NÃO VÁ DIZER QUE EU NÃO SOU SUA CARA-METADE MEU AMOR POR FAVOR, VEM VIVER COMIGO NO SEU COLO É O MEU ABRIGO O MEU ABRIGO NO SEU COLO É O MEU ABRIGO O MEU ABRIGO UH, UH, UH, AH VOCÊ É A RAZÃO DA MINHA FELICIDADE NÃO VÁ DIZER QUE EU NÃO SOU SUA CARA-METADE MEU AMOR POR FAVOR, VEM VIVER COMIGO NO SEU COLO É O MEU ABRIGO MEU ABRIGO NO SEU COLO É O MEU ABRIGO NO SEU COLO É O MEU ABRIGO FONTE:​ LYRICFIND COMPOSITORES: GABRIELA DE PAULA PONTES MELIM / RODRIGO DE PAULA PONTES MELIM A) VOCÊ JÁ OUVIU ESSA MÚSICA? ___________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________ B) AGORA FAÇA UM DESENHO SOBRE A MÚSICA. ABRAÇOS E BEIJOS DO TIO CONRADO
  7. 7. ATIVIDADE 04 Disciplina: Língua Inglesa Professora: Isabel Cristina Ribeiro Chagas Turma: 2º ano A e B Tema: Acolher para Conviver NAME____________________________________________2º ANO QUE MENSAGEM LINDA! VAMOS CONHECER ALGUMAS PALAVRAS! MAS EU ACHO QUE VOCÊ JÁ CONHECE! VOCÊ – YOU ESTRELINHA – LITTLE STAR ILUMINA –ILLUMINATES NOSSA ESCOLA – OUR SCHOOL FAÇA O DESENHO E ESCREVA EM INGLÊS AS PALAVRAS CONHECIDAS!
  8. 8. ATIVIDADE 05 Disciplina: Arte Professora: Márcia Cristina Nati Garcia Amaral Turma: 2º ano A e B Tema: Acolher para Conviver Conteúdo: Atitudes positivas para uma boa convivência/desenho/poeta Gentileza OBSERVE A IMAGEM E LEIA O TEXTO PARA FAZER A ATIVIDADE TURMA DA MÔNICA DE MAURÍCIO DE SOUZA. GENTILEZA GERA GENTILEZA (POETA GENTILEZA) VOCÊ SABE O QUE É SER GENTIL? SER GENTIL É SER AGRADÁVEL E EDUCADO COM AS PESSOAS. QUANDO TRATAMOS ALGUÉM COM GENTILEZA, PODEMOS RECEBER UMA GENTILEZA TAMBÉM, PORQUE “GENTILEZA GERA GENTILEZA”. ABRIR A PORTA DO CARRO PARA ALGUÉM, CARREGAR AS COMPRAS PARA UMA IDOSA, AJUDAR UMA PESSOA CEGA ATRAVESSAR A RUA, SÃO GESTOS DE UMA PESSOA GENTIL. SER GENTIL É MUITO ELEGANTE. PESSOAS GENTIS SÃO ENCANTADORAS E SEUS GESTOS E ATITUDES PARA SEMPRE SERÃO LEMBRADOS. 1. VOCÊ JÁ VIU UM GESTO DE GENTILEZA? QUAL? _____________________________________________________________ 2. AGORA, USE SUA CRIATIVIDADE E DESENHO UM GESTO DE GENTILEZA QUE VOCÊ ACHA MUITO IMPORTANTE: REFERÊNCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS: ​A im​portância da gentileza no dia a dia. Disponível em: https://www.catho.com.br/carreira-sucesso/colunistas/convidados/a-importancia-da-gentileza-no-dia-a-dia/​>. Acesso em: 24/07/2020. Turma da Mônica- É o que dizem : gentileza gera gentileza. Disponível em: https://ar-ar.facebook.com/turmadamonica/photos/%C3%A9-o-que-dizem-gentileza-gera-gentileza-a-s%C3%A9rie-de-tirinhas-construindo-novas- his/1422665961198197/​>. Acesso em: 24/07/2020. Laboratório de Informática Educativa Washington Felix Rocha escolavix.webnode.com/segundoano

