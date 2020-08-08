Atividade educativa 1 ano 28 julho

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE VITÓRIA SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO EMEFTI “Professora Eunice Pereira Silveira” Laboratório d...
DESENHE A EMOÇÃO QUE VOCÊ MAIS GOSTA NO ROSTO AO LADO, DEPOIS PINTE.
ATIVIDADE 02 Disciplina: Educação Física Professora: Ana Flávia Sofiste Turma: 1º ano Tema: Acolher para Conviver Conteúdo...
AGORA SEGUE A BRINCADEIRA ​ROLANDO PELO CHÃO ​QUE VOCÊ PODE ENSINAR PARA UM AMIGO POR MEIO DO REGISTRO DE VÍDEO OU FOTO. V...
ATIVIDADE 03 Disciplina: Música Professor: Conrado Leal Turma: 1º ano Tema: Momento de acolher Objetivo: Acolher Conteúdo:...
VOCÊ É A RAZÃO DA MINHA FELICIDADE NÃO VÁ DIZER QUE EU NÃO SOU SUA CARA-METADE MEU AMOR POR FAVOR, VEM VIVER COMIGO NO SEU...
ATIVIDADE 04 Disciplina: Língua Inglesa Professora: Isabel Cristina Ribeiro Chagas Turma: 1º ano Tema: Acolher para Conviv...
ATIVIDADE 05 Disciplina: Arte Professora: Márcia Cristina Nati Garcia Amaral Turma: 1º ano Tema: Acolher para Conviver Con...
  1. 1. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE VITÓRIA SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO EMEFTI “Professora Eunice Pereira Silveira” Laboratório de Informática Educativa/Equipe Escolar ATIVIDADES EDUCATIVAS – 1º ANO​ – semana de 27 a 31 de julho. ATIVIDADE 01 Disciplina: Protagonismo Professora: Eliane Victor da Silva Amorim Turma: 1º ano Tema: Acolher para Conviver EMOÇÕES DESDE O NASCIMENTO AS EMOÇÕES FAZEM PARTE DE NOSSA VIVÊNCIA, POR ISSO PRECISAMOS APRENDER A LIDAR COM ELAS. SEGUE ALGUMAS DICAS PARA APRENDERMOS A LIDAR COM NOSSAS EMOÇÕES. ● PRATICAR ALGUMA ATIVIDADE FÍSICA; ● EXPRESSAR SEUS SENTIMENTOS (FALAR LIVREMENTE SOBRE O QUE PENSA OU SENTE É FATOR FUNDAMENTAL PARA DESENVOLVER A INTELIGÊNCIA EMOCIONAL); ● CRIAR ROTINAS DIÁRIAS; ● APRENDER COM OS ERROS (OS ERROS SÃO PARTE DA VIDA E DA EVOLUÇÃO DE CADA UM); ● CUIDAR DA SAÚDE; ● RECONHECER A PERSONALIDADE QUE TEM (SABER QUEM VOCÊ É); ● RECONHECER AS EMOÇÕES BÁSICAS (ALEGRIA, TRISTEZA, RAIVA OU ANSIEDADE); ● TER LIMITES (NÃO PODEMOS FAZER TUDO QUE QUEREMOS); ● ESTIMULE SUA INDEPENDÊNCIA (​É FUNDAMENTAL TAMBÉM MOSTRAR QUE VOCÊ PODE REALIZAR ALGUMAS TAREFAS SOZINHO (A), MOSTRE QUE É CAPAZ). http://www.cantinhodaeducacaoinfantil.com.br/2008/09/trabalhando-os-sentim entos-na-educao.html
  2. 2. DESENHE A EMOÇÃO QUE VOCÊ MAIS GOSTA NO ROSTO AO LADO, DEPOIS PINTE.
  3. 3. ATIVIDADE 02 Disciplina: Educação Física Professora: Ana Flávia Sofiste Turma: 1º ano Tema: Acolher para Conviver Conteúdo: ​Conhecimento Sobre o Corpo - Rolamentos. O VALOR DA AMIZADE ! QUAL O VALOR DA AMIZADE PARA VOCÊ? A HISTÓRIA DO PEQUENO PRINCÍPE NOS FALA SOBRE O VALOR DA AMIZADE, QUE QUANDO TEMOS UM AMIGO ELE SE TORNA TÃO IMPORTANTE QUE O TEMOS COMO ÚNICO NO MUNDO. ESCREVA NO SEU CADERNO O NOME DO SEU MELHOR AMIGO. ESCREVA NO SEU CADERNO QUAIS AS ATITUDES ABAIXO QUE VOCÊ PRECISA PRESERVAR NA AMIZADE: A) RESPEITO; B) ATENÇÃO; C) INVEJA; D) ACOLHER; E) CIÚMES. ESCREVA NO SEU CADERNO UM EXEMPLO DE ATITUDE QUE VOCÊ PRECISA PARA TEM UM AMIGO.
  4. 4. AGORA SEGUE A BRINCADEIRA ​ROLANDO PELO CHÃO ​QUE VOCÊ PODE ENSINAR PARA UM AMIGO POR MEIO DO REGISTRO DE VÍDEO OU FOTO. VOCÊ IRÁ COLOCAR DE UM LADO ALGUNS OBJETOS OU BRINQUEDOS QUE GOSTARIA DE MOSTRAR PARA SEU AMIGO.VOCÊ TENTARÁ COLOCÁ-LOS DENTRO DE UMA CAIXA OU RECIPIENTE ROLANDO LATERALMENTE O SEU CORPO NO CHÃO, INDO DE UM LADO PARA O OUTRO. SEGUE O LINK DO VÍDEO MOSTRANDO A ATIVIDADE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BchmAccE8uo&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR 2MeBaAS-sy-9Re8AI27S3iFwX4pX9TIebyp5lHjdjbFM3sFRkw4LMaPVM
  5. 5. ATIVIDADE 03 Disciplina: Música Professor: Conrado Leal Turma: 1º ano Tema: Momento de acolher Objetivo: Acolher Conteúdo: Músicas com temas de acolhimento - aconchego. 1) VOCÊ VAI PRECISAR DE CADERNOPAPEL E BORRACHA. LEIA A LETRA DA MÚSICA E CANTE. MEU ABRIGO MELIM UH, UH, UH, UH UH, UH, UH, UH DESEJO A VOCÊ O QUE HÁ DE MELHOR A MINHA COMPANHIA PRA NÃO SE SENTIR SÓ O SOL, A LUA E O MAR PASSAGEM PRA VIAJAR PRA GENTE SE PERDER E SE ENCONTRAR VIDA BOA, BRISA E PAZ NOSSAS BRINCADEIRAS AO ENTARDECER RIR ATOA É BOM DEMAIS O MEU MELHOR LUGAR SEMPRE É VOCÊ VOCÊ É A RAZÃO DA MINHA FELICIDADE NÃO VÁ DIZER QUE EU NÃO SOU SUA CARA-METADE MEU AMOR, POR FAVOR, VEM VIVER COMIGO NO SEU COLO É O MEU ABRIGO UH, UH, UH, UH QUERO PRESENTEAR COM FLORES IEMANJÁ PEDIR UM PARAÍSO PRA GENTE SE ENCOSTAR UMA VIOLA A TOCAR MELODIAS PRA GENTE DANÇAR A BENÇÃO DAS ESTRELAS A NOS ILUMINAR VIDA BOA, BRISA E PAZ TROCANDO OLHARES AO ANOITECER RIR ATOA É BOM DEMAIS OLHAR PRO CÉU, SORRIR E AGRADECER
  6. 6. VOCÊ É A RAZÃO DA MINHA FELICIDADE NÃO VÁ DIZER QUE EU NÃO SOU SUA CARA-METADE MEU AMOR POR FAVOR, VEM VIVER COMIGO NO SEU COLO É O MEU ABRIGO O MEU ABRIGO NO SEU COLO É O MEU ABRIGO O MEU ABRIGO UH, UH, UH, AH VOCÊ É A RAZÃO DA MINHA FELICIDADE NÃO VÁ DIZER QUE EU NÃO SOU SUA CARA-METADE MEU AMOR POR FAVOR, VEM VIVER COMIGO NO SEU COLO É O MEU ABRIGO MEU ABRIGO NO SEU COLO É O MEU ABRIGO NO SEU COLO É O MEU ABRIGO FONTE: ​LYRICFIND COMPOSITORES: GABRIELA DE PAULA PONTES MELIM / RODRIGO DE PAULA PONTES MELIM A) VOCÊ JÁ OUVIU ESSA MÚSICA? ___________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________ B) AGORA FAÇA UM DESENHO SOBRE A MÚSICA. ABRAÇOS E BEIJOS DO TIO CONRADO
  7. 7. ATIVIDADE 04 Disciplina: Língua Inglesa Professora: Isabel Cristina Ribeiro Chagas Turma: 1º ano Tema: Acolher para Conviver NAME_______________________________________1º ANO OLHE O DESENHO QUE ESTÁ NA MÃO DA MENINA! VAMOS ESCREVER A PALAVRA! __________________ VOCÊ CONHECE O SIGNIFICADO DESSA PALAVRA? TRÊS PALAVRINHAS IMPORTANTES FILHO,VOCÊ E ESPERANÇA VAMOS PASSAR PARA INGLÊS? FILHO – SON VOCÊ – YOU ESPERANÇA – HOPE REESCREVA AS PALAVRINHAS QUE ESTÃO EM INGLÊS.
  8. 8. ATIVIDADE 05 Disciplina: Arte Professora: Márcia Cristina Nati Garcia Amaral Turma: 1º ano Tema: Acolher para Conviver Conteúdo: Atitudes positivas para uma boa convivência/desenho/poeta Gentileza OBSERVE A IMAGEM E LEIA O TEXTO PARA FAZER A ATIVIDADE TURMA DA MÔNICA DE MAURÍCIO DE SOUZA. GENTILEZA GERA GENTILEZA (​POETA GENTILEZA​) VOCÊ SABE O QUE É SER GENTIL? SER GENTIL É SER AGRADÁVEL E EDUCADO COM AS PESSOAS. QUANDO TRATAMOS ALGUÉM COM GENTILEZA, PODEMOS RECEBER UMA GENTILEZA TAMBÉM, PORQUE “GENTILEZA GERA GENTILEZA”. ABRIR A PORTA DO CARRO PARA ALGUÉM, CARREGAR AS COMPRAS PARA UMA IDOSA, AJUDAR UMA PESSOA CEGA ATRAVESSAR A RUA, SÃO GESTOS DE UMA PESSOA GENTIL. SER GENTIL É MUITO ELEGANTE. PESSOAS GENTIS SÃO ENCANTADORAS E SEUS GESTOS E ATITUDES PARA SEMPRE SERÃO LEMBRADOS. 1. VOCÊ JÁ VIU UM GESTO DE GENTILEZA? QUAL? _____________________________________________________________ 2. AGORA, USE SUA CRIATIVIDADE E DESENHO UM GESTO DE GENTILEZA QUE VOCÊ ACHA MUITO IMPORTANTE: REFERÊNCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS: ​A importância da gentileza no dia a dia. Disponível em: <​https://www.catho.com.br/carreira-sucesso/colunistas/convidados/a-importancia-da-gentileza-no-dia-a-dia/​>. Acesso em: 24/07/2020. Turma da Mônica- É o que dizem : gentileza gera gentileza. Disponível em: https://ar-ar.facebook.com/turmadamonica/photos/%C3%A9-o-que-dizem-gentileza-gera-gentileza-a-s%C3%A9rie-de-tirinhas- construindo-novas-his/1422665961198197/​>. Acesso em: 24/07/2020. Laboratório de Informática Educativa Washington Felix Rocha escolavix.webnode.com/primeiroano

