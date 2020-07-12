Ativcompl7ano ciencias24junho2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1 Substâncias puras As substâncias puras são classificadas em simples e compostas. De uma forma geral, as substâncias puras dificilmente são encontradas isoladas na natureza, sendo encontradas na forma de misturas, isto é, associadas às outras substâncias. Isso quer dizer que nós e quase tudo que está a nossa volta são exemplos de misturas das mais variadas substâncias puras. Neste texto vamos aprender o que é e quais são as classificações das substâncias puras. Substâncias puras Substâncias puras são materiais que possuem composição química e propriedades físicas e químicas constantes, já que não se modificam em pressão e temperatura constantes. De uma forma geral, as substâncias puras podem ser classificadas de duas formas: a) Substâncias simples São compostos químicos formados por átomos de um mesmo elemento químico. Por exemplo: → H2 (Gás Hidrogênio) As moléculas do Gás Hidrogênio são formadas por dois átomos do elemento químico Hidrogênio, por isso, trata-se de uma substância simples. → O3 (Gás Ozônio) As moléculas do Gás Ozônio são formadas por três átomos do elemento químico Oxigênio, por isso, trata-se de uma substância simples. b) Substâncias compostas São compostos químicos formados por átomos de elementos químicos diferentes. Exemplos: → CO2 (Gás Carbônico ou Dióxido de Carbono) As moléculas do Gás Carbônico são formadas por um átomo do elemento carbono e dois átomos do elemento oxigênio. Como os elementos químicos são diferentes, trata-se de uma substância composta. → KMnO4 (permanganato de potássio) https://brasilescola.uol.com.br/quimica/mistura-e-substancias-puras.htm EMEFTI “PEPS” ATIVIDADE COMPLEMENTAR DE CIÊNCIAS PROFESSOR: DEMERVAL P S DATA: 24 DE JUNHO DE 2020 SÉRIES: 7 º ANO S A / B REVISÃO DE CONTEÚDOS: HABILIDADES 2019 Copie e responda as questões em seu caderno de Ciências. (Não precisa copiar o texto!) ASSUNTO: Sustâncias puras
  2. 2. 2 NÃO É NECESSÁRIO COPIAR OS TEXTOS DAS QUESTÕES! Exercitando seus conhecimentos 01. As substâncias químicas podem ser classificadas em simples ou compostas. Indique a alternativa que apresenta três substâncias simples e duas compostas, respectivamente. a) H2O, Hg, HI, Fe, H2S b) Au, O2, CO2, HCl, NaCl, c) S, O2, O3, CH4, CO2 d) H2SO4, Cu, H2, O2 e) Au, Ag, Cl2, H2CO3, H2 02. Observe este rótulo de água mineral e respoda: A água mineral pode ser considerada uma substância pura? Justifique sua resposta. 03. Leia o trecho abaixo: O ouro puro(24klts - kilates) apesar de um metal nobre, raro e imune a corrosão e a oxidação, é muito macio e flexível. Para uso pessoal em um anel ou aliança por exemplo, não resistiria aos efeitos mecânicos do dia a dia, uma simples pressão de um aperto de mão ao se cumprimentar uma pessoa poderia deformar uma aliança de espessura normal. Ao ser ligado na proporção correta (75% de pureza ) continua com suas propriedades e adquiri resistência mecânica, além de receber proporcionar uma coloração especial ao metal, oferecendo brilho ideal no acabamento final em uma peça nova. Além disso, é possível reparos sem danificar o metal se a joia sofrer um forte risco ou impacto. O ouro puro não permite isto pois nem o polimento ficaria perfeito como o ouro 18 kilates. https://www.omegadornier.com.br/institucional/saiba-sobre-ouro Pergunta-se: a) É correto dizer que uma peça de ouro, seja um anel, um cordão ou uma aliança, é de ouro puro? Por quê? b) Por que o ouro puro(24klts) apesar de um metal nobre, raro e imune à corrosão e à oxidação, não é adequado para a fabricação de jóias?
  3. 3. 3 04. Leia o trecho abaixo: RESPIRE FUNDO Respirar ar puro é crucial para a boa saúde. O ar contém aproximadamente 20% de oxigênio, sendo o restante nitrogênio e outros gases. Uma vez que o corpo humano funciona com o oxigênio, cada uma das células precisa receber um suprimento constante desse elemento. Geralmente, a poluição do ar atua como fator coadjuvante na doença de pessoas com doenças respiratórias e cardiovasculares; por isso, é importante passar o maior tempo possível em contato com a natureza, onde o ar é mais limpo. https://querovidaesaude.com/atitude/ar-puro/ Pergunta-se: a) Do ponto de vista da Química, a expressão “ ar puro “ está correta? Justifique sua resposta. Superar as adversidades é a sina da espécie humana. Mário Pereira Gomes

