7 ano -_30-06_(1)

  1. 1. 1 Emef TI Professora Eunice Pereira Silveira Atividades complementares - 7º ano Revisão: Grécia Antiga Importância da Grécia Antiga para a História Grécia Antiga é o nome que se dá ao período do mundo antigo dos gre- gos, que há mais de quatro mil anos, viviam em grupos de comunidades, es- tendidas por toda a margem do Mar Mediterrâneo. O que esses gregos-também chamados de helenos– não sabiam, é que seriam responsáveis por criar uma civilização grega elaborada, que é capaz de influ- enciar até hoje nas sociedades ocidentais. A herança cultural grega marcou a nossa sociedade atual. Entre seus principais legados temos: a filosofia, a democracia, competições esportivas (olimpíadas), a arquitetura, a peda- gogia e a concepção clássica de teatro. Foram os gregos, por exemplo, os "pais" da Comédia e da Tragédia, assim como foram eles que criaram - dentro da nossa cultura - os coros e inventaram os festivais religiosos com música.
  2. 2. 2 ATIVIDADES • RESPONDA NO CADERNO: 1) Onde se localizava geograficamente a Grécia Antiga? ( ) Polônia ( ) França ( ) Ásia ( ) Europa 2) Uma das principais características da religião praticadas pelos gregos, era o: ( ) Monoteísmo ( ) Judaísmo ( ) Islamismo ( ) Politeísmo 3) Os jogos olímpicos foram criados na Grécia. ( ) Verdadeiro ( ) Falso 4) Os principais deuses da mitologia grega são Zeus (Rei dos Deuses), Hera, Poseidon, Hades, Apolo, Ártemis, Afrodite, Ares, Dionisio, Hefesto, Atena, Hermes, Deméter e Héstia. Apesar de serem imortais, os deuses não eram onipotentes, sendo obrigados a obedecer às forças do destino. Na Grécia Antiga, Afrodite era a deusa da: ( ) Beleza e do amor ( ) Luz ( ) Sabedoria ( ) Lua 5) Na sociedade grega antiga, desenvolveram-se a Filosofia, a Medicina, a Matemática, a Astronomia e a História. No campo político, desenvolveu-se um sistema de governo que existe até hoje em muitos países, inclusive no Brasil atualmente. Todos os cidadãos podiam participar fazer reclamações, dar sugestões, etc. Essa forma de governo chamava-se: ( ) Oligarquia ( ) Democracia ( ) Monarquia ( ) Absolutismo
  3. 3. 3 6) Qual o principal Deus da mitologia grega? ( ) Hades ( ) Ares ( ) Zeus ( ) Ártemis 7) Quais as principais cidades da Grécia? ( ) Roma e Esparta ( ) Babilônia e Esparta ( ) Atenas e Esparta ( ) Roma e Babilônia 8) Os gregos foram inventores de dois gêneros teatrais consagrados. Quais são esses gêneros? ( ) Drama e pantomima ( ) Vaudeville e comédia ( ) Tragédia e comédia ( ) Tragédia e drama 9) Qual o ponto fraco do guerreio grego Aquiles? ( ) O pescoço ( ) O polegar ( ) O calcanhar ( ) O cabelo 10) Qual cidade da Grécia Antiga a educação era direcionada pela ideologia militarista, em que a prioridade era a formação de bons guerreiros? ( ) Atenas ( ) Corinto ( ) Esparta ( ) Mileto

