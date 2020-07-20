Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 EMEF TI Professora Eunice Pereira Silveira Atividades complementares de História e Geografia – 7º ano 07/07/2020 Revisão...
2 Isso ocorre em virtude da impor- tância de Roma para o mundo ocidental. São nomes que perma- neceram conhecidos ao longo...
3 ATIVIDADES  RESPONDA NO CADERNO: 1. Onde se localizava geograficamente a Roma Antiga? a) América c) Europa b) Ásia d) E...
4 6. Observe a imagem: Ela mostra um dos grandes símbolos da Roma Antiga, que é: a) A Torre de Pisa b) O Coliseu c) Cidade...
5
7 ano -_07.07

  1. 1. 1 EMEF TI Professora Eunice Pereira Silveira Atividades complementares de História e Geografia – 7º ano 07/07/2020 Revisão: Roma Antiga A história da Roma Antiga é fascinante em função da cultura desenvolvida e dos avanços conseguidos por esta civilização. De uma pequena cidade, tornou- se um dos maiores impérios da antiguidade. Posicionada na região central da Península Itálica, a cidade de Roma deu origem a uma das mais importantes civilizações e influenciaram os valores do mundo ocidental contemporâneo. De sua longa trajetória histórica e dos valores de sua cultura, herdamos várias lín- guas, concepções estéticas, instituições e formas de governo que se tornaram grandes referenciais na contemporaneidade. As influências romanas são tantas que nos deparamos com elas todos os dias. Ou você não conhece um Augusto, um Júlio, um César, um Adriano, um Antônio? Ou mesmo você, que está lendo este texto, pode ter um desses no- mes, que eram de pessoas que marcaram a história de Roma. Estátua do Imperador Adriano com uniforme militar Último ditador da República Romana
  2. 2. 2 Isso ocorre em virtude da impor- tância de Roma para o mundo ocidental. São nomes que perma- neceram conhecidos ao longo do tempo e são utilizados até os dias atuais. Mas não são apenas os nomes que demonstram as in- fluências romanas em nossa vida atual. A língua que falamos no Brasil, a língua portuguesa que herdamos dos colo- nizadores, é uma língua derivada da língua falada em Roma: o latim. Também são derivados do latim o espanhol, o francês, o romeno e o italiano. Considera-se que a arquitetura da Roma Antiga é derivada da arquite- tura grega, mas conseguiu criar as suas próprias características, dei- xando ideias e influências para o mundo ocidental. As obras daquele período estão espalhadas pela Eu- ropa e nos dias atuais servem de estudos para historiadores. O valor da arquitetura romana se dá pela beleza, estética e qualidade das construções. Algumas técni- cas adotadas naquela época ain- da são utilizadas, como os aque- dutos que servem para abastecer de água algumas vilas modernas. No campo da ciência jurídica, o mundo ocidental sofreu muita in- fluência romana. Termos, co- mo habeas corpus, além dos códi- gos jurídicos também são influên- cias romanas. Nos meios urbanos, diversas mani- festações artísticas e esportivas eram desenvolvidas. A luta entre gladiadores que lotava os anfitea- tros romanos, a corrida de bigas (carros puxados por cavalos), o tea- tro e o jogo de dados eram algumas das atividades desempenhadas pe- los romanos.
  3. 3. 3 ATIVIDADES  RESPONDA NO CADERNO: 1. Onde se localizava geograficamente a Roma Antiga? a) América c) Europa b) Ásia d) Espanha 2. O idioma principal dos antigos romanos era: a) O italiano b) O latim c) O hebraico d) O aramaico 3. Como quase todos os povos da história, os romanos buscam explicar suas origens por meio de mitos e lendas. Segundo a lenda mais famosa, a cidade de Roma foi fundada por dois irmãos gêmeos. Esta estátua, tantas vezes vista em livros de História, representa a história de: a) Remo e Ramon b) Rômulo e Renan c) Rômulo e Remo d) Remo e Ricardo 4. A história política de Roma é dividida em três períodos sucessivos: a) Império, República e Monarquia. b) República, Monarquia e Império. c) Monarquia, República e Império. d) Império, Monarquia e República. 5. Qual das alternativas abaixo apresenta aspectos importantes da cultura e religião romana? a) Artes plásticas totalmente inovadoras, realização de Jogos Olímpicos e reli- gião monoteísta (antes do cristianismo). b) Esculturas e pinturas inspiradas na arte egípcia, realização de atividades culturais para toda população e ausência total de religião. c) Valorização da cultura africana, desvalorização total da cultura grega e reli- gião baseada nos elementos da natureza. d) Luta de gladiadores, esculturas inspiradas na arte grega, existência de mitos e religião politeísta (antes do cristianismo).
  4. 4. 4 6. Observe a imagem: Ela mostra um dos grandes símbolos da Roma Antiga, que é: a) A Torre de Pisa b) O Coliseu c) Cidade de Roma d) Paternon 7. Leia o texto e responda: Pão e Circo Com o crescimento urbano vieram também os problemas sociais para Roma. A escravidão gerou muito desemprego na zona rural, pois muitos camponeses perde- ram seus empregos. Esta massa de desempregados migrou para as cidades romanas em busca de empregos e melhores condições de vida. Receoso de que pudesse acon- tecer alguma revolta de desempregados, o imperador criou a política do Pão e Circo. Esta consistia em oferecer aos romanos, alimentação (principalmente pão) e diversão . Quase todos os dias ocorriam lutas de gladiadores nos estádios, onde eram distribuí- dos alimentos Desta forma, a população carente acabava esquecendo os problemas da vida, diminuindo as chances de revolta. a) Explique com suas palavras o que você entendeu sobre a política do Pão e Circo durante o Império Romano. _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________. b) Você acha que distribuir alimento e diversão gratuitamente para os po- bres é a melhor solução para seus problemas? Por quê? _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________. 8. Qual das alternativas abaixo apresenta aspectos do legado romano pa- ra as civilizações posteriores? a) O direito romano, presente até os dias de hoje na cultura do Ocidente, assim como o latim, que deu origem a língua portuguesa, francesa, italiana e espa- nhola. b) A religião politeísta romana que até hoje é predominante no mundo ociden- tal. c) As técnicas de construção de pirâmides e a Medicina, através do processo de mumificação de corpos. d) A língua inglesa, a democracia e a educação voltada para as artes e cultura.
  5. 5. 5

